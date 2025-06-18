Woman Juggles Baby And Online Business, Fiancé Still Claims She Has More Free Time Than He Does

ADVERTISEMENT

Becoming a parent is often described as one of life’s greatest changes, but rarely do people talk about how much it can test a relationship. The exhaustion, the never-ending demands, and the quiet erosion of personal time can slowly create cracks in even the strongest foundations.

For many new mothers, the invisible labor of caregiving and managing a household isn’t just physically draining, it’s emotionally isolating, and today’s Original Poster (OP) wasn’t new to that. In fact, as she juggled raising a baby, running a part-time online business, and holding the house she shared with her fiancé down, she was also facing constant criticism from her him.

One of the hardest parts of having a child isn’t just the sleepless nights or endless to-do lists, it’s facing those challenges without a supportive partner by your side

The author was balancing caring for her one-year-old baby while running a part-time online business, working mostly during the baby’s naps and late into the evening

Her fiancé frequently began sending her chore lists each morning and criticized her for not completing them or for how she was parenting their child

The relationship has become increasingly strained as she feels constantly judged, unsupported, and exhausted, with little time for self-care

Despite once having a strong bond, the ongoing criticism and lack of appreciation have left her feeling unappreciated and questioning the future of their relationship

This OP and her fiancé share a one-year-old baby, and while her fiancé worked full time, she ran an online business part time with flexible hours, squeezing in work during naps and nighttime. Between caregiving and business duties, housework became a lower priority, leading to late nights filled with exhaustion rather than rest.

Instead of support or encouragement, the OP began to face criticism from her fiancé, particularly about parenting and household chores. Soon, he started off by sending her a list of chores from him, not a polite request but a command. If she couldn’t complete the list, she would be met with passive-aggressive comments about how much “more time” she supposedly had compared to him.

His occasional babysitting days came with smug reports about all he accomplished, and when the baby wouldn’t settle at night and the OP tried cuddling them for hours, she resorted to gentler soothing methods that he criticized as inadequate.

He also insisted that he could comfort the baby “properly” and, in a punitive move, has decided not to sleep in bed with her. This has now left her feeling exhausted, unappreciated, and worn down emotionally and physically.

According to a 2021 BBC report citing research, most relationships experience significant changes after having a baby, and not always for the better. Apparently, relationship satisfaction tends to decline over time, especially in the early years of parenthood.

Key “protective” factors like intimacy, communication, and shared time are often strained after a child’s arrival. Combined with common stressors like financial pressure and sleep deprivation, even strong couples can find themselves struggling with increased conflict and emotional distance. Parenthood, while joyful, can seriously test a couple’s bond.

Dr. Psych Mom, a clinical psychologist and relationship expert, emphasizes that in these moments, some fathers may also unconsciously minimize their partner’s efforts in parenting due to outdated notions of their role as primarily financial providers. This mindset can lead them to overlook the immense emotional and physical labor their partners perform daily.

In some cases, criticism may stem from poor emotional communication or a discomfort with vulnerability used as a defense rather than engaging with their partner’s reality. Additionally, when a father feels threatened by his partner’s competence or independence, he may resort to control tactics like criticism to reassert dominance within the family dynamic.

To ease this burden, partners are encouraged to help the mother rest, recognize and adapt to the changes, and be consistently present. Boram Care also suggest providing emotional support and handing basic postnatal; whether it’s taking over baby duties, cooking a meal, or offering small surprises like flowers or a favorite drink, these gestures show appreciation and help foster emotional healing.

Netizens were deeply concerned about the OP and strongly condemned her fiancé. They were quick to point out that the relationship dynamic she described is in no way normal or healthy. They also stated that staying with him would only lead to further emotional harm.

Netizens insisted she has every reason to question the relationship, advising her to leave her fiancé while she still can

