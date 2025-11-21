Childfree Couple In Conflict After A Prank Reveals Woman Had Hysterectomy, Which Fiancé Didn’t Know About

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes life hands you a story so awkward you can’t decide whether to laugh, cry, or schedule a therapy session. Imagine sitting down for an engagement lunch with your mom and fiancé, only for him to joke that he “impregnated” you despite knowing from day one that pregnancy was impossible.

Yes, this was the exact joke that today’s Original Poster’s (OP) fiancé told her mother to announce their engagement. However, this was not the problem as everyone laughed it off. It was the revelation that followed and the fact it left the OP wondering if she was a jerk.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Sometimes, what feels like a small detail to one person can carry enormous weight for someone else

Surgeon performing hysterectomy procedure in operating room, highlighting childfree couple conflict after prank revelation.

Image credits: bondvit90 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author, who had a hysterectomy years ago due to adenomyosis, met her fiancé and told him from the start that she was sterile and childfree

Couple in conflict after prank reveals woman had hysterectomy, fiancé unaware of her childfree status and condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text describing a woman’s partial hysterectomy due to adenomyosis and her childfree lifestyle choice.

Text explaining a childfree couple in conflict after a prank reveals the woman’s hysterectomy, which her fiancé didn’t know about.

Text excerpt discussing family engagement and revealing information, highlighting conflict in a childfree couple scenario after hysterectomy prank.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Couple in conflict after prank reveals woman had hysterectomy, surprising fiancé unaware of her childfree choice.

Image credits: throwaway_Ifup

Childfree couple sharing a meal in a warm kitchen setting, with a woman smiling and serving food to a man.

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

They got engaged and invited her mom to lunch to share the news, during which the fiancé jokingly claimed he had impregnated her

Text conversation revealing a childfree couple in conflict after a prank uncovers the woman’s hysterectomy unknown to fiancé.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text conversation showing conflict between a childfree couple after a prank reveals woman had a hysterectomy unknown to fiancé.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text of a woman explaining she didn’t share about her hysterectomy with fiancé, related to childfree couple conflict.

Text post asking if someone is wrong for not telling fiancé about her hysterectomy, seeking opinions on childfree couple conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Childfree couple in conflict after prank reveals woman had hysterectomy, shocking fiancé unaware of procedure.

Image credits: throwaway_Ifup

Young man sitting alone on a couch looking upset, reflecting on conflict in a childfree couple after a hidden hysterectomy reveal.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Her mom mentioned the past hysterectomy, revealing that the fiancé had never heard the full medical detail, which led him to confront her afterward

Text excerpt about a woman sharing her traumatic hysterectomy experience that her childfree fiancé did not know.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing a childfree couple in conflict after a prank reveals the woman had a hysterectomy.

Text discussing the difference between sterile and infertile in the context of a childfree couple after a hysterectomy prank.

Text excerpt from a childfree couple in conflict after a prank reveals woman’s hysterectomy unknown to fiancé.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text of a childfree couple in conflict discussing vasectomy and confirming childfree status after prank reveals hysterectomy.

Text discussing a childfree couple in conflict after a prank reveals the woman had a hysterectomy unknown to her fiancé.

Text message discussing not informing fiancé about hysterectomy, reflecting childfree couple conflict after prank revelation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing an update after a session with a couple's counselor addressing childfree couple conflict after hysterectomy prank.

Image credits: throwaway_Ifup

ADVERTISEMENT

A disagreement erupted over whether she should have disclosed the surgery, with her feeling she shared the relevant information and him feeling hurt over the perceived secrecy

Before everything else, the OP had struggled with adenomyosis which is a painful condition where the uterine lining grows into the uterine wall. For the OP, a hysterectomy was the only viable solution and she went through with it due to the debilitating pain as well as the fact that she never wanted kids.

So when the OP met her fiancé, she told him she was sterile right from the start. Thankfully, he was childfree too, and together they built a relationship on the same page. They eventually got engaged, and the future looked straightforward until they had to announce the engagement to the OP’s mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Known to be a prankster, the OP’s fiancé joked that he’d gotten the OP pregnant to which her mother laughed and said that would happen if she either got rich or “got a new uterus”. Confused, the fiancé asked what her mother was referring to, and that was when her mother referenced the surgery she’d had earlier. Even though the engagement celebration continued, the tension didn’t disappear.

After the lunch, the fiancé asked her why she’d never told him about the surgery, but the OP maintained that she’d given him the relevant information years ago about her sterility. He, on the other hand, stated that it was all about “principle”, believing that if she could hide such major information from him, she could hide other things from him.

Couple in conflict during dinner after prank reveals woman’s hysterectomy, leading to childfree relationship tension.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Adenomyosis can cause severe pelvic pain that significantly affects daily life. Yale Medicine explain that while medications are often the first line of treatment, they do not always provide sufficient relief. In such cases, surgical interventions may be considered, and that the choice of treatment generally depends on both the intensity of symptoms and the patient’s reproductive goals.

Once recovery is complete, Healthline Media reports that the surgery fades from daily thought, and that the procedure often becomes a resolved chapter of life, with individuals returning to normal routines and viewing the experience as a non-issue. This perspective helps explain why the OP did not think to bring up the details of her surgery again.

At the same time, Psychology Today notes that couples can assign very different emotional weight to the same information, shaped by unique emotional experiences and upbringing. For example, one partner may expect full transparency, while the other may hold back details to avoid discomfort or conflict, which can lead to misunderstandings or feelings of betrayal.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this case, the tension between the OP and her fiancé highlights these dynamics. While she considered the medical details irrelevant once she disclosed her sterility, he interpreted the omission as a potential breach of trust. Resolving such conflicts, however, requires communication, understanding of differing disclosure expectations, and building trust while respecting each other’s perspectives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens felt the fiancé had no right to be upset since he already knew the OP couldn’t have children and never bothered to ask for details. They pointed out that she had disclosed the key information early on, and it was his responsibility to ask follow-up questions if the “why” mattered to him.

What do you think about this situation? Do you think the OP should have shared the full medical details, or was what she told him enough? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens argued that the real red flag wasn’t her forgotten surgery, but his reaction and the inappropriate prank that triggered the whole situation

Online discussion about a childfree couple in conflict after a prank reveals woman had a hysterectomy unknown to fiancé.

Screenshot of a social media post discussing conflict in a childfree couple after prank reveals woman’s hysterectomy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text showing a prank about fake pregnancy in a childfree couple conflict after hysterectomy revelation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media post discussing childfree couple conflict after prank reveals woman's hysterectomy unknown to fiancé.

Text comment discussing a childfree couple in conflict after a prank reveals woman had a hysterectomy the fiancé didn’t know about.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a childfree couple’s conflict after a prank reveals a hysterectomy secret.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a childfree couple in conflict after a prank reveals a woman’s hysterectomy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text-based image showing a user commenting on a childfree couple in conflict after a prank reveals woman had hysterectomy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text conversation about a childfree couple in conflict after a prank reveals undisclosed hysterectomy.