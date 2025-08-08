Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

A Tuxedo Cat Slept On His Porch, So This Man Built Him A House, And That Was Just The Beginning
Tuxedo cat sitting on the roof of a small red and white custom-built porch house outdoors by a wooden fence.
User submission
Animals, Cats

A Tuxedo Cat Slept On His Porch, So This Man Built Him A House, And That Was Just The Beginning

hidreley-btu
Hidrėlėy
Pro member
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

37

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Nestled in San Francisco, Barna and his wife have transformed their backyard into a peaceful haven for the feral cats that roam their neighborhood. As a skilled woodworker, Barna designed and built a heated, weatherproof shelter, complete with food and water, offering the cats a safe, cozy retreat during colder months.

It all began with Domino, a cautious tuxedo cat who became the shelter’s first resident. Since then, more cats have come and gone, but one, an older tom named Howie, has stayed. After two years of visiting, Howie still keeps his distance, but he’s found comfort, warmth, and a quiet place to call home.

More info: Instagram

RELATED:

    Barna and his wife have turned their San Francisco backyard into a peaceful sanctuary for feral cats, but it all started with just one

    Man smiling beside a custom-built house for a tuxedo cat sleeping on his porch in a backyard setting.

    Image credits: domino.gardencat

    A scrappy little tuxedo cat with a mustache began showing up in the yard, curious but cautious, even sleeping on the dog beds at night

    Tuxedo cat with long fur resting on porch soil, showcasing striking yellow eyes and white chest and paws.

    Image credits: domino.gardencat

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Barna named him Domino, and as the nights got colder, he knew the cat would need more than just food

    Black tuxedo cat standing on a wooden planter in a colorful garden surrounded by flowers and greenery outdoors.

    Image credits: domino.gardencat

    So he built the Red House, a heated, insulated shelter designed just for Domino to survive the winter

    Image credits: domino.gardencat

    “I completed the Red House and installed it in our backyard. I built it for a little scraggly black tuxedo feral cat with a mustache who started appearing in our backyard a few months prior to that, cautious but curious, even starting to sleep on our dogs’ outdoor beds at night.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    We were feeding Domino (whom we thought was a girl initially) daily by that time, but the nighttime temperatures were dropping, and it was just a matter of time until the winter storms arrived,” Barna shared on Instagram.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tuxedo cat resting on top of a custom-built red and white cat house with black legs in a backyard setting.

    Image credits: domino.gardencat

    “I studied all information I could find on shelters for feral cats and tried to incorporate all those learnings into my design.

    I worked all day on completing the house with Domino watching from afar, and went to bed tired, not knowing what to expect. Would Domino get close to the house, maybe even stick his head in? The next morning, I woke up early and saw many camera notifications on my phone, which I assumed were false positives due to not setting up the cameras correctly.”

    The very night it was finished, Domino surprised everyone by curling up inside like he’d been waiting for it all along

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A tuxedo cat curled up and sleeping comfortably on a soft bed inside a cozy porch shelter.

    Image credits: domino.gardencat

    “You can imagine my shock when I opened my phone and was greeted by footage of Domino inside the house, curled up on the heated bed, sleeping. To say that I was hooked would be an understatement.

    What followed was an exciting year of discovery, learning, building, TNR, social media growth, triumphs, and some heartbreaks, too. I wouldn’t trade it for the world. Let’s hope for many more years of backyard kitty fun!”

    Barna started learning more about feral cats, designing better shelters, practicing TNR, and quietly growing a backyard community

    Tuxedo cat sitting on a porch near a green chair and plants in a backyard setting.

    Image credits: domino.gardencat

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Domino slowly transformed, too, from an untouchable stray to a friendly porch king who now asks for pets

    Man holding a tuxedo cat outdoors near a porch, highlighting the bond that led to building a house for the tuxedo cat.

    Image credits: domino.gardencat

    Man wrapped in blankets holding a tuxedo cat on a porch near a blue house and garden with a decorative thermometer.

    Image credits: domino.gardencat

    Close-up of a tuxedo cat with yellow eyes wearing a collar, resting comfortably wrapped in a blanket outdoors at night.

    Image credits: domino.gardencat

    Other cats began to pass through, stopping in for a meal, a nap, or a warm night before moving on

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tuxedo cat resting in a small custom-built house on a porch with blue and white painted wood.

    Image credits: domino.gardencat

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As days went by, more stray cats came to check out Domino’s new home. Cameras outside even caught a mother cat and her two kittens, later named Winnie, Bowie, and Ziggy, playing inside the shelter.

    But taking care of stray cats isn’t just about giving them food and shelter. Barna points out how important it is to trap, neuter, and return (TNR) feral cats. “You can’t just feed them and leave them unfixed,” he explains. “They’ll keep reproducing, and most of the kittens won’t survive to adulthood. The males will fight, the females will be constantly harassed — it’s not a sustainable or humane situation.”

    But then another cat began showing up, older, quieter, and clearly not just passing through

    Tuxedo cat sitting on lawn facing house in backyard where man built a special home for him.

    Image credits: domino.gardencat

    ADVERTISEMENT

    His name is Howie, an older tomcat with a grumpy face and tired walk who seemed to be looking for a place to retire

    Tuxedo cat with black and white fur sitting on grass outdoors, the cat looks calm and attentive.

    Image credits: domino.gardencat

    He’s been coming around for two years now, and while he still won’t let anyone touch him, he’s claimed his spot and never left

    Tuxedo cat sleeping comfortably in a black fabric pot outdoors near a fenced porch area with green grass.

    Image credits: domino.gardencat

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tuxedo cat resting on porch grass with a small toy ball nearby, enjoying a peaceful outdoor moment.

    Image credits: domino.gardencat

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Howie’s a little set in his ways, but he’s safe, warm, and finally has a place to just be

    Tuxedo cat relaxing on grass in a backyard with trees and a small house structure in the background.

    Image credits: domino.gardencat

    Black and white tuxedo cat resting on grass in a porch garden surrounded by plants and outdoor tools.

    Image credits: domino.gardencat

    Barna now builds custom shelters, shares his plans online, and keeps growing the sanctuary

    A custom-built cat house painted blue and white with two tuxedo cats peeking out from separate windows on a porch.

    Image credits: domino.gardencat

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Because sometimes, all it takes is a warm place and a little patience for the wild to feel welcome

    Two tuxedo cats relaxing on a backyard porch with grass and a wooden fence in the background.

    Image credits: domino.gardencat

    Although Barna can’t bring all the feral cats inside, he treats them like family. He has managed to catch most of them and has arranged for them to be neutered. Each cat is also microchipped with his contact details to help if they ever get lost.

    While Barna wishes he could give a home to every stray in the neighborhood, he finds comfort knowing that his specially built cat houses are making a meaningful difference in their lives.

    Due to popular demand, Barna now makes cat houses to sell. You can find more information here!

    As the story spread, people from all over shared their love and support

    Comment section with user "johnsonfcj88" praising a tuxedo cat named Domi as handsome.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man building a cozy house for a tuxedo cat that slept on his porch, showing affection through the garden setup.

    Comment praising the beautiful, colorful houses built for a tuxedo cat who slept on a porch.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising a man’s amazing work building a house for a tuxedo cat that slept on his porch, expressing thanks on behalf of the cats.

    Tuxedo cat resting near a custom-built porch house by a man, showcasing a cozy and unique cat shelter.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text on a white background reading I can’t wait to see Howie’s first experience with the Human cuddles.

    Comment about a tuxedo cat and a man building him a house, showing affection and closeness between them.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man building a small house on porch for a tuxedo cat that often slept there, starting their unique friendship.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Cat house
    pets
    Vote arrow up

    37

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    37

    Open list comments

    2

    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author, Pro member

    Read more »

    Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

    Read less »
    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author, Pro member

    Read more »

    Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

    Read less »
    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

    Read less »
    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gotham-city avatar
    Smeghead Tribble Down Under
    Smeghead Tribble Down Under
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wonderful to see someone doing something so great for stray cats rather than being cruel to them. If people would get their cats fixed, there'd be less strays needing help and reproducing resulting in even more strays. I have around six strays myself, they come and go, but always seem to come back (to my joy) They are beautiful and I love them, even though I can't get close to any. All have names and are fed daily with the best food I can afford, and I have several spots for them to sleep out of the rain. I don't call them strays, I refer to them as my ''outside cats''.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    gotham-city avatar
    Smeghead Tribble Down Under
    Smeghead Tribble Down Under
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wonderful to see someone doing something so great for stray cats rather than being cruel to them. If people would get their cats fixed, there'd be less strays needing help and reproducing resulting in even more strays. I have around six strays myself, they come and go, but always seem to come back (to my joy) They are beautiful and I love them, even though I can't get close to any. All have names and are fed daily with the best food I can afford, and I have several spots for them to sleep out of the rain. I don't call them strays, I refer to them as my ''outside cats''.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Animals
    Homepage
    Trending
    Animals
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Animals Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT