My name is Katerina. I am a wool artist. I have been helping people keep fond memories of their pets for seven years.

People expect realism from my portraits because it is very important for them to see precisely their pet, so I try to work out the most minor of details to convey every individual trait.

While working on portraits, I often sing mantras. They help me to tune in to successful work and fill me with the necessary creative resource.

I am grateful to the Universe for my talent and the opportunity to give other people a piece of my soul!

Instagram | pinterest.com | pinkoi.com | inspireuplift.com