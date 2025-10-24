ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of paint, I use wool; instead of brushes, I use a serrated needle.

I'm Katerina, a wool artist. I help people preserve warm memories of their faithful and beloved pets by creating realistic portraits from sheep's wool.

This is painstaking, time-consuming work, but also deeply interesting and touching. After all, every owner wants to see a portrait of their pet that captures its unique and special features: the squint of its eyes, the shape of its nose, its gaze, and the color of its spots.

I create realistic portraits with great attention to detail, capturing and preserving every nuance and distinctive feature.

You can see how I do it, and if you’d like to make a unique gift for a loved one or preserve the memory of your furry friend, I’m always here to help!

More info: ballwool.com | tiktok.com