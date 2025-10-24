ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of paint, I use wool; instead of brushes, I use a serrated needle.

I'm Katerina, a wool artist. I help people preserve warm memories of their faithful and beloved pets by creating realistic portraits from sheep's wool.

This is painstaking, time-consuming work, but also deeply interesting and touching. After all, every owner wants to see a portrait of their pet that captures its unique and special features: the squint of its eyes, the shape of its nose, its gaze, and the color of its spots.

I create realistic portraits with great attention to detail, capturing and preserving every nuance and distinctive feature.

You can see how I do it, and if you’d like to make a unique gift for a loved one or preserve the memory of your furry friend, I’m always here to help!

More info: ballwool.com | tiktok.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
User avatar Katerina Karavai
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    I Make Unique Gifts That Warm The Soul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Katerina Karavai
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!