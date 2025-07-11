Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“But No Epstein List”: Newly Released DB Cooper Docs Shed Light On Decades Of FBI Dead Ends
Sketches of DB Cooper wearing a suit, one with sunglasses, highlighting FBI investigation dead ends in the case.
Curiosities, History

“But No Epstein List”: Newly Released DB Cooper Docs Shed Light On Decades Of FBI Dead Ends

The FBI has released a trove of documents related to the case of DB Cooper, one of the most legendary unsolved crimes in U.S. history. 

The 398-page archive has shed new light on the bureau’s decades-long hunt for the mysterious hijacker who vanished without a trace after leaping from a plane with $200,000 in cash in 1971. 

Despite the new information, the files ended up revealing more confusion than clarity.

  • The FBI has released nearly 400 pages of case files related to the infamous DB Cooper hijacking.
  • The documents include tips from the public and strange suspects, including a man in a wheelchair and a serial impersonator.
  • The files do not mention popular suspect Richard McCoy Jr., despite his children's recent claims.
    The FBI’s investigation spanned decades and uncovered a wide range of suspects

    FBI seal mounted on granite wall representing FBI investigations and DB Cooper documents in newly released files.

    Image credits: David Trinks/Unsplash

    The story of DB Cooper has become a legend. On November 24, 1971, a man who identified himself as Dan Cooper boarded Northwest Orient Airlines Flight 305. 

    Calm and composed, he handed a flight attendant a note claiming he had a bomb, which he reportedly showed to her. He then demanded $200,000 in $20 bills, four parachutes, and a flight to Mexico City. 

    After releasing 36 passengers upon landing in Seattle, Cooper took off again with the crew. Somewhere between Seattle and Reno, he opened the rear stairs and jumped into the night with the money, never to be found.

    Composite sketches of DB Cooper, highlighting FBI investigation details in newly released Cooper case documents.

    Image credits: FBI

    The newly released files painted a portrait of an exhaustive manhunt filled with false leads and bizarre characters, according to aNew York Post report. As per the documents, agents investigated several leads, from cancer-stricken Alabama men to airline pilots and former parachutists. 

    In one case, a man confined to a wheelchair was scrutinized until it was determined that he could not have been the mystery hijacker. “A man confined to a wheelchair did not hijack the plane in this case,” the report read.

    Each suspect’s file often ended the same way, with photos shown to witnesses, suspicions evaluated, and the word “Eliminated” handwritten in bold.

    One man impersonated Cooper to scam a journalist, wearing a wig and using fake bills

    Vintage Northwest Orient plane on runway, related to FBI dead ends in newly released DB Cooper documents.

    Image credits: Northwest Airlines History Center

    Among the oddest tales in the FBI’s archive was that of Donald Sylvester Murphy, a man who pretended to be DB Cooper in order to extort $30,000 from a former Newsweek editor. 

    According to the files, Murphy went as far as to pose for photos wearing a wig and glasses so he could resemble Cooper’s famous composite sketch. 

    He even mocked up fake $20 bills that match the serial numbers of the money that Cooper successfully stole.

    Two FBI agents reviewing documents and photos in an office related to DB Cooper investigation files.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash

    The scam didn’t work, however, and he and an accomplice were eventually arrested and sentenced to prison. 

    While Murphy was most definitely not Cooper, his story remains a strange footnote in the mysterious hijacker’s saga.

    Recent claims from DB Cooper truthers aren’t reflected in the files

    Old military-style parachute bag laid flat on a surface, related to newly released DB Cooper FBI documents.

    Image credits: FBI

    Notably absent from the released documents was any mention of Richard McCoy Jr., a man many amateur sleuths believe was the real DB Cooper. 

    McCoy pulled off a similar hijacking in 1972, using a parachute and jumping with stolen money, according toUnilad

    He was later caught and sentenced to 45 years in prison. However, he passed away during a shootout with FBI agents two years later.

    FBI artist's sketches and description of DB Cooper, highlighting decades of FBI dead ends in the case investigation.

    Image credits: FBI

    His children, Chanté and Rick McCoy III, recently came forward to say they believe their father was DB Cooper all along. 

    The siblings also noted that their mother might have been implicated in their dad’s schemes, as his parachute was kept in her storage stash outside their home.

    The siblings even stated that the topic was taboo in their home, so they waited until after their mother passed away in 2020 to speak out.

    Black and white close-up photo of a man related to newly released DB Cooper FBI documents investigation.

    Image credits: FBI

    The FBI seemed to take a strong interest in the McCoy siblings’ story, with agents reportedly taking a DNA sample from Rick. 

    Authorities apparently informed the siblings that their father’s body might need to be exhumed as well. 

    The DB Cooper mystery endures despite decades of tips and dead ends

    Vintage black and white photo of airline crew and passengers inside airplane cabin from decades of FBI dead ends investigation.

    Image credits: Northwest Airlines History Center

    Even after decades, hundreds of tips, and a nationwide manhunt, DB Cooper remains unidentified to this day. The case has inspired books, documentaries, and podcasts, but none of the suspects listed in the new files were ever conclusively linked to the hijacking. 

    Despite public fascination, it’s still unclear whether Cooper survived the jump at all, or if he perished in the wilderness that night with the money never recovered.

    Such a scenario seems plausible, as a black tie believed to be Cooper’s and a crumbling package of $20 bills matching the stolen money’s serial numbers were found by a young boy along the Columbia River way back in 1980.

    The FBI’s recent DB Cooper update was met with polarizing reactions from netizens

    Comment by Stuart Somerville discussing families claiming Dan Cooper and writers' JFK theories on FBI dead ends.

    Comment by Alles Bonifatius AnykeyBeniki Fondalles about DB Cooper as a prototype character from the Prison Break series.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Will Graham mentioning no Epstein list in discussion on DB Cooper FBI dead ends.

    Comment by Alex Easter expressing frustration about authorities not catching DB Cooper after decades of FBI dead ends.

    Comment by Francis Wren stating there was no DB Cooper and the flight crew were responsible, related to FBI dead ends.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Van Dal saying It was me with a laughing emoji reaction below.

    User comment by Olli Ilmavirta asking if DB Cooper is real and mentioning Prison Break, with reactions visible below.

    Comment by Ke Bau saying Give it a rest. He got away, referencing FBI dead ends in DB Cooper case discussion.

    Comment by Aya Sweetie expressing doubt about Cooper’s fate, mentioning money and possible death in an online discussion.

    Screenshot of Bobby Duke commenting likely died long ago if he survived the jump, related to newly released DB Cooper FBI docs.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

