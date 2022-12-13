One day, when Ryan Walther met Arik Nordby, a simple box salesman with a big dream, they envisioned themselves working together by combining "ridiculousness and believability". The duo have gone on to disrupt the entire prank gift box industry! With these two men joining to create a different encouragement to laugh, Prank-o was born. It is a self-proclaimed “alternative humor products brand" with a goal of injecting laughter into the solemn ritual of gift-giving.

Ryan and Arik went to Shark Tank to pitch their 'Prank Pack' box, an empty box to wrap the gift you got for a friend or a family member in a prankster way. The interesting part about their product is that the boxes are created to look like bizarre and highly questionable product packages, only to get the priceless looks on people's faces when they receive something they really don't want or need. Shark Mark was convinced and has offered them $640,000 for 25 % of their business - Ryan and Arik accepted his generous offer.

More info: pranko.com