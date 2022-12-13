One day, when Ryan Walther met Arik Nordby, a simple box salesman with a big dream, they envisioned themselves working together by combining "ridiculousness and believability". The duo have gone on to disrupt the entire prank gift box industry! With these two men joining to create a different encouragement to laugh, Prank-o was born. It is a self-proclaimed “alternative humor products brand" with a goal of injecting laughter into the solemn ritual of gift-giving.

Ryan and Arik went to Shark Tank to pitch their 'Prank Pack' box, an empty box to wrap the gift you got for a friend or a family member in a prankster way. The interesting part about their product is that the boxes are created to look like bizarre and highly questionable product packages, only to get the priceless looks on people's faces when they receive something they really don't want or need. Shark Mark was convinced and has offered them $640,000 for 25 % of their business - Ryan and Arik accepted his generous offer.

More info: pranko.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

35 Faux Tweets For Bizarre Products

Prank-O Report

10points
POST
Misty Tree
Misty Tree
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's actually a great item if you're laying down.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#2

35 Faux Tweets For Bizarre Products

Prank-O Report

9points
POST
Olive of the Meowls
Olive of the Meowls
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As if they didn’t already crash into things all the time

5
5points
reply
#3

35 Faux Tweets For Bizarre Products

Prank-O Report

9points
POST
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gotta hand it to them, I like Handy Hand.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

35 Faux Tweets For Bizarre Products

Prank-O Report

8points
POST
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Impastable!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#5

35 Faux Tweets For Bizarre Products

Prank-O Report

8points
POST
Why?
Why?
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where's the head of lettuce?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#6

35 Faux Tweets For Bizarre Products

Prank-O Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#7

35 Faux Tweets For Bizarre Products

Prank-O Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#8

35 Faux Tweets For Bizarre Products

Prank-O Report

7points
POST
#9

35 Faux Tweets For Bizarre Products

Prank-O Report

6points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The squirrel sold it for me 😊

0
0points
reply
#10

35 Faux Tweets For Bizarre Products

Prank-O Report

6points
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, it looks dumb, probably feels dumb, but.... Its not really that dumb, especially if you're a turist in place with pick pocketers, with those things you eliminate the humidity of hiding documents or money on your sock, Will still having the security that your stuff is safe.... ( And yes hidfing things in your socks was comon practice here in the old days, more than once i Saw my dad keep the cigarette pack in his sock )

1
1point
reply
#11

35 Faux Tweets For Bizarre Products

Prank-O Report

6points
POST
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thankfully they censored that word ｆａｎｎｙ

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

35 Faux Tweets For Bizarre Products

Prank-O Report

6points
POST
#13

35 Faux Tweets For Bizarre Products

Prank-O Report

6points
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

With that size those things better catch rádio frequences from deep frikking space...

1
1point
reply
#14

35 Faux Tweets For Bizarre Products

Prank-O Report

5points
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yea try advertising this s**t in the EU lol.

0
0points
reply
#15

35 Faux Tweets For Bizarre Products

Prank-O Report

5points
POST
loyalhufflepuff07
loyalhufflepuff07
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hmm, I can't see anything in front of my face. Thank goodness for this face heater though, I don't know what I'd do without it

0
0points
reply
#16

35 Faux Tweets For Bizarre Products

Prank-O Report

5points
POST
#17

35 Faux Tweets For Bizarre Products

Prank-O Report

5points
POST
#18

35 Faux Tweets For Bizarre Products

Prank-O Report

5points
POST
User# 6
User# 6
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Shut up and take my money!

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

35 Faux Tweets For Bizarre Products

Prank-O Report

5points
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Come on, this hás to be a frikking joke.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

35 Faux Tweets For Bizarre Products

Prank-O Report

5points
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tell me lol who's done that study, and is Said person sabe? Babies s**t themselves where ever they are, but want independence.....

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

35 Faux Tweets For Bizarre Products

Prank-O Report

5points
POST
lee hooni stan (look him up)
lee hooni stan (look him up)
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i's too nasty no one commented anything but me...

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#22

35 Faux Tweets For Bizarre Products

Prank-O Report

5points
POST
#23

35 Faux Tweets For Bizarre Products

Prank-O Report

5points
POST
#24

35 Faux Tweets For Bizarre Products

Prank-O Report

5points
POST
#25

35 Faux Tweets For Bizarre Products

Prank-O Report

4points
POST
Misty Tree
Misty Tree
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sadly, I've seen real products like this. Apparently, people really hate stadium rules.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#26

35 Faux Tweets For Bizarre Products

Prank-O Report

4points
POST
#27

35 Faux Tweets For Bizarre Products

Prank-O Report

4points
POST
loyalhufflepuff07
loyalhufflepuff07
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My question is why on a toilet, why not in the sink

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!