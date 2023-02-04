I am currently the only full-farm portrait photographer in the world. We travel around creating "Farmily" portraits for farms all over North America. We also do commercial work for businesses. For each tour, we pack up our truck and camper and we go on the road with our dog Pixel! I have created an entire series of farm portraits where I have snuck her into every photograph we do!

These are some of those images from the last two years.

p.s We also create portraits with people, but these are mostly just animals.

More info: bcfarmandfamilyphotography.mypixieset.com | Facebook

#1

Early Spring

#2

Our Own Farm, Hotdog Roast In The Woods

#3

Here Is Our Own Little Farm, Pixel With Her Entire Farmily!

#4

Vancouver Island, Bc

#5

Thanksgiving

#6

#7

Doggggs!

#8

Our Farm, Winter Time

#9

A Fall Evening

#10

That's A Lot Of Dogs!

#11

Invermere, Bc

#12

#13

A Different Kind Of Portrait - Summer Activities

#14

So Many Goats!

#15

#16

This Is Pixel, Just So You Know Who You're Looking For!

#17

One Of The Biggest Farms We Have Ever Photographed! How Many Animals Do You See?

#18

Who's Driving This Train?

#19

Prince George, Bc

#20

Vancouver Island, Bc

#21

We Actually Do Photograph People Too!

#22

Garden Shoot

#23

#24

Pixel Fits Right In

#25

#26

Kelowna, Bc

#27

