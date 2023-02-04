I am currently the only full-farm portrait photographer in the world. We travel around creating "Farmily" portraits for farms all over North America. We also do commercial work for businesses. For each tour, we pack up our truck and camper and we go on the road with our dog Pixel! I have created an entire series of farm portraits where I have snuck her into every photograph we do!

These are some of those images from the last two years.

p.s We also create portraits with people, but these are mostly just animals.

