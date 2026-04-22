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Melissa Loop is a Minneapolis-based artist whose paintings are inspired by her travels to faraway places, blending vivid, bold color and simplified forms to evoke a sense of nostalgia, fantasy, and memory. Her artworks explore the space between reality and imagination, spiritual transcendence and skepticism, dream and actuality, hope and despair.

Working with acrylic on absorbent canvas, Loop lets the paint flow and soften by spraying water onto the surface, creating a humid, atmospheric feel. Vibrant oranges, magentas, and yellows pulse through earthy tones, while minimal brushstrokes suggest landscapes rather than precisely define them.

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