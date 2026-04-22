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Melissa Loop is a Minneapolis-based artist whose paintings are inspired by her travels to faraway places, blending vivid, bold color and simplified forms to evoke a sense of nostalgia, fantasy, and memory. Her artworks explore the space between reality and imagination, spiritual transcendence and skepticism, dream and actuality, hope and despair.

Working with acrylic on absorbent canvas, Loop lets the paint flow and soften by spraying water onto the surface, creating a humid, atmospheric feel. Vibrant oranges, magentas, and yellows pulse through earthy tones, while minimal brushstrokes suggest landscapes rather than precisely define them.

More info: melissaloop.com | Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Heart Wanders Back To You

My Heart Wanders Back To You

Melissa Loop Report

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    #2

    The Great Everything

    The Great Everything

    Melissa Loop Report

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    #3

    I Turned Your Kingdom Out

    I Turned Your Kingdom Out

    Melissa Loop Report

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    #4

    Coconut Plantation

    Coconut Plantation

    Melissa Loop Report

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    #5

    Offerings To Opoa

    Offerings To Opoa

    Melissa Loop Report

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    #6

    Meditation On Change

    Meditation On Change

    Melissa Loop Report

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    #7

    Today Is The Greatest

    Today Is The Greatest

    Melissa Loop Report

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    #8

    We Are Hungry Ghosts

    We Are Hungry Ghosts

    Melissa Loop Report

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    #9

    After The Fall

    After The Fall

    Melissa Loop Report

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    #10

    Not Titled Piece

    Not Titled Piece

    Melissa Loop Report

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    #11

    Palenque Stairs

    Palenque Stairs

    Melissa Loop Report

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    #12

    Nuku Hiva

    Nuku Hiva

    Melissa Loop Report

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    #13

    Cathedral

    Cathedral

    Melissa Loop Report

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    #14

    Italian Gallery

    Italian Gallery

    Melissa Loop Report

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    #15

    Roman Fountain

    Roman Fountain

    Melissa Loop Report

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    #16

    View From Neuschwanstein Castle

    View From Neuschwanstein Castle

    Melissa Loop Report

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    #17

    Tryingto Live As Islands

    Tryingto Live As Islands

    Melissa Loop Report

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    #18

    Entrance To The Realm Of Gods

    Entrance To The Realm Of Gods

    Melissa Loop Report

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    #19

    How Do I Climb Out Of This

    How Do I Climb Out Of This

    Melissa Loop Report

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    #20

    Eye Temple

    Eye Temple

    Melissa Loop Report

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    #21

    Altar For The Hakaui

    Altar For The Hakaui

    Melissa Loop Report

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    #22

    Searching For The Meaning

    Searching For The Meaning

    Melissa Loop Report

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    #23

    From That Time When People Could Still Camp On The Beaches Of Tulum

    From That Time When People Could Still Camp On The Beaches Of Tulum

    Melissa Loop Report

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    #24

    Violent Hunger

    Violent Hunger

    Melissa Loop Report

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    #25

    Journey To Beyond The Threshold

    Journey To Beyond The Threshold

    Melissa Loop Report

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    #26

    Blue Tulum

    Blue Tulum

    Melissa Loop Report

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    #27

    And Here Lies The Paradise Of Foreign Voyagers

    And Here Lies The Paradise Of Foreign Voyagers

    Melissa Loop Report

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