It's been a while since Halloween, but for those who love dressing up and transforming into different characters, we've prepared a list of adorable cosplay creations by Duda’s Universe.

You may remember our previous post featuring an impressive collection of images showcasing 4-year-old Maria Eduarda from Brazil. At that time, she was transforming into various popular personas inspired by cinema and music icons. Now, the girl who started her cosplay adventure in 2015 is already 8.

Scroll down to see the most recent transformations of Duda and some earlier looks of the girl we’ve not featured before.

More info: Instagram | Facebook