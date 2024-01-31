ADVERTISEMENT

It's been a while since Halloween, but for those who love dressing up and transforming into different characters, we've prepared a list of adorable cosplay creations by Duda’s Universe.

You may remember our previous post featuring an impressive collection of images showcasing 4-year-old Maria Eduarda from Brazil. At that time, she was transforming into various popular personas inspired by cinema and music icons. Now, the girl who started her cosplay adventure in 2015 is already 8.

Scroll down to see the most recent transformations of Duda and some earlier looks of the girl we’ve not featured before.

#1

Evelyn Wang From "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

#2

Martha Nielsen From "Dark"

#3

Chihiro Ogino From " Spirited Away"

#4

Batman And Joker

#5

Jack Torrance From "Shining"

#6

Clementine From "Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind"

#7

Misty From "Pokémon"

#8

Mathilda From "Léon: The Professional"

#9

Martha Nielsen From "Dark"

#10

Vilma From "Scooby-Doo"

#11

Athena From "Saint Seiya: Knights Of The Zodiac"

#12

Tronco From "Trolls"

#13

Buttercup From "Powerpuff Girls"

#14

Axl Rose From Guns N' Roses

#15

Baby Yoda From "The Mandalorian"

#16

Padmé Amidala From "Star Wars"

#17

Bruce Lee From "Game Of Death"

#18

Sheila The Thief From "Dungeon And Dragons"

#19

Jessica From "Jessica Jones"

#20

X-23 From "Logan"

#21

Ryan Stone From "Gravity"

