21 Iconic TV Houses You Probably Didn’t Know Actually Exist In Real Life
When we picture our favorite TV shows and films, chances are the houses where all the action happens are just as unforgettable as the characters. From opulent mansions to eerie medieval homes, these iconic houses have become core memories for most of us. And as it turns out, many of them are real places we can actually see for ourselves. We’ve compiled a list of 21 movie homes that made it onto our screens and into pop culture history. Some are now private property, while others are museums we can even tour. Either way, all these TV houses actually exist.
Breaking Bad
Breaking Bad is considered one of the best crime dramas in history, and it’s for this reason that the Walter White house has turned into a pop culture attraction. Located at 3828 Piermont Drive NE in Albuquerque, the homeowners, Joanne Quintana and her family, have had to put up with nearly a decade of fan disturbances. From throwing pizzas in tribute to the show to leaving packages for Walter White, this attention has led the family to list the house for sale.
Home Alone
It’s nearly impossible to think of the Home Alone movies without picturing the sprawling mansion where Kevin McCallister caused all his mischief. The home is located on 671 Lincoln Avenue in Winnetka, Illinois, and receives a large number of visitors, especially during the holiday season. Although the house is privately owned and isn’t open for tours, people still flock to take photos of it from the street. Another interesting fact about the house is that it went on the market last year for a staggering $5.25 million, and an offer was put in just a week later.
Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1
If you’re a Harry Potter enthusiast, you probably recognize this house as Harry’s childhood home in The Deathly Hallows: Part 1. In real life, the home is the De Vere House in Lavenham, Suffolk, one of Britain’s best-preserved medieval villages. While the 14th-century home appears run-down and gloomy in the movie, it actually looks quite stunning, and is now a luxury B&B listed on Airbnb.
The Big Lebowski
Jackie Treehorn's house in The Big Lebowski is actually the Sheats/Goldstein house in Benedict Canyon, Beverly Hills, California. Built by John Lautner between 1961 and 1963, the home’s organic nature and distinctive style have made it a popular choice for films and even music videos. In 2016, owner James Goldstein pledged the house and its contents to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) to use as an educational tool for architects and the public.
The Godfather (1972)
Remember the infamous horse-head scene in The Godfather? Well, that memorable segment was shot at the Beverly Estate, a mansion now owned by investor and philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen. With a private nightclub, projection rooms, and enough space to accommodate 400 guests, and so much more, it’s no surprise that this Beverly Hills mansion is a popular filming and events destination.
The Great Gatsby (1974)
If you’re familiar with the 1974 film, The Great Gatsby, you’ll probably recognize this massive home that was used to host Jay Gatsby’s lavish parties. Known as the Rosecliff mansion, the house was styled after the Petit Trianon and originally built for the Oelrich family in 1902. With a hefty price tag of $2.5 million at that time, it was the perfect home to portray Gatsby’s opulent lifestyle. Today, this Gilded Age Newport mansion is open to the public for touring as a historic house museum.
Dexter
The Bay Harbor Club condo complex in Miami Beach was used as Dexter Morgan’s apartment in the hit series Dexter. Interestingly, only the building's exterior is captured on the show, and what we thought were shots of the inside of the condo were actually replica sets in LA. Despite this and the fact that the condo complex is a private residence, fans of the series still try to gain access to get a glimpse of the apartment.
Full House
The colorful homes featured in the opening credits of the ‘90s TV show Full House are part of a row of Victorian houses in San Francisco known as "The Painted Ladies." While most fans of the show flock to see the painted houses in hopes of finding the Tanner residence, they’re often surprised to discover that it isn’t there. The family home is actually located at 1709 Broderick Street, a private residence a few blocks away from The Painted Ladies.
Hocus Pocus (1993)
This massive 18th-century Colonial house, known as Ropes Mansion, was used as Allison’s residence in the iconic 1993 film Hocus Pocus. What some fans might not know is that not only is the mansion real, but it's also a museum that’s open to the public. While the gardens are free to access, the interior of the house can only be seen on a paid seasonal tour.
Downton Abbey
If you’re a Downton Abbey fan, you will be thrilled to learn that Highclere Castle, the primary filming location for the show, isn’t just a set. The 17th-century mansion is actually the ancestral home of the Earls of Carnarvon and has been the family's residence since 1679. Today, the house and its grounds are open to the public for tours and events at certain times of the year.
Mrs. Doubtfire
Located in San Francisco, California, this Victorian mansion was used in the iconic 1993 film Mrs. Doubtfire. Since Robin Williams' passing, the residence has become a must-see for his fans. While they can’t enter the home because it’s privately owned, they can visit Steiner Street to catch a glimpse of the exterior.
Twilight
The contemporary home pictured here was used as the Cullens’ residence in the Twilight films. Known as Hoke House, the mansion is located in Portland, Oregon, and has become an architectural and pop culture landmark. Sadly, since the home is privately owned, fans can take a peek at it only from the outside.
Blade Runner
The Mayan Revival–style home featured in the 1982 film Blade Runner remains unforgettable to fans thanks to its striking design. Known in real life as the Ennis House, it has frequently been used for filming and is conveniently located in Los Feliz, LA, which is a stone's throw away from Hollywood. Unsurprisingly, the mansion is a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument and California Historical Landmark. Although Ennis House is a private residence, it’s available to view through a guided tour.
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
If you’ve seen the 1986 comedy film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, the home pictured here might look familiar. Originally built in 1953, the Ben House’s garage became the site of the film’s famous Ferrari crash scene. As it turns out, the home is now a designated landmark, valued for both its cultural and architectural importance.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
It’s almost hard to believe the stunning Victorian Gothic country house pictured here used to be so run-down that it was featured in many horror films. Out of all its appearances, the most memorable has to be the 1975 rock musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Most fans likely remember it as the home of the film’s antagonist, Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Today, the real-life home known as Oakley Court now operates as a 4-star hotel in Windsor, England.
Sleeper
This futuristic home, known as the Sculptured House, is the highlight of the 1973 sci-fi comedy Sleeper. Located in Genesee, Colorado, the 1963 space-age mansion was famous long before it graced our TV screens, mostly due to its unique design. Although the home is now a private residence and no longer a part of Hollywood, it will always be remembered as the “Sleeper House.”
A Christmas Story
Fans of A Christmas Story can actually step inside the famous yellow home featured in the 1983 movie. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, the house is a replica of the one seen on screen and has been open to the public as a museum since 2006. Considered the ultimate Christmas holiday spot, fans can take a tour of the home, see some movie props, and even book a stay.
Anne Of Green Gables (1985)
The real farmhouse that inspired the story in the made-for-television drama film Anne of Green Gables is part of Prince Edward Island National Park. Now available to visit, the white house and its famous green roof, as well as its stunning gardens, have become one of the island’s most popular attractions, with fans eager to experience Anne’s world.
Top Gun
This charming Victorian cottage was featured in the 1986 film Top Gun. Built in 1888, the famous home was restored and relocated in 2022, and is now located at the Mission Pacific Hotel. Interestingly, the house is now home to a pie shop called High Pie that’s open to the public, where fans can soak up the movie history while grabbing a pastry treat.
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Cobstone Windmill in Buckinghamshire, England, became popular when it was featured as the Potts family home in the 1968 film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Built in 1816, the Grade II-listed mill was bought in 1971 by actress Hayley Mills and director Roy Boulting. The iconic home was renovated and restored, then listed for sale in 2023, and eventually sold just a year later.
The Amityville Horror
The house that inspired the best-selling book and movie franchise still stands as a private residence. Located on 112 Ocean Avenue, Amityville, NY, it was the site of chilling events where Ronald DeFeo Jr. took the lives of his parents and four siblings, and where the Lutz Family fled, citing paranormal activity. In an effort to squash its notoriety and public interest, the house has been renovated and renumbered as 108 Ocean Avenue.