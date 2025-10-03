ADVERTISEMENT

When we picture our favorite TV shows and films, chances are the houses where all the action happens are just as unforgettable as the characters. From opulent mansions to eerie medieval homes, these iconic houses have become core memories for most of us. And as it turns out, many of them are real places we can actually see for ourselves. We’ve compiled a list of 21 movie homes that made it onto our screens and into pop culture history. Some are now private property, while others are museums we can even tour. Either way, all these TV houses actually exist.