Let us introduce you to Eslam Mhd, an art director and visual artist from Egypt. He creates detailed 3D models that bring some of the most popular brands to life! From a Chanel bag store to Subway little metro station, we bet you'll wish they existed in real life!

Eslam has 130k followers on Instagram and has worked for big clients such as Qatar Airways, DHL, BMW, LG, GCDS, and more! Scroll down for dreamy and intricate creations. Upvote your favorite works and share your thoughts in the comments!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | dribbble.com | behance.net | eslam.design