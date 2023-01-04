People List 67 Facts They Cannot Be Bothered To Explain More To People
We live in a world where, whether we like it or not, we run into people with different views of the world, beliefs, and opinions.
Every now and then, we realize that not all of their claims are equally legit. That became especially true in the times of the coronavirus pandemic when anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theory believers were on the rise.
So imagine when someone asked a seemingly simple question “What fact are you just tired of explaining to people?” on Ask Reddit. It hit a soft spot for too many people and you could see that sheer fatigue left by making sure people get their facts straight is a real thing. Below we wrapped up the most interesting responses.
This post may include affiliate links.
Everything is made of chemicals. Not everything “natural” is good and not everything “man made” is bad.
"chemicals" in the context of food refers to artificial additives used, mainly, to make food easier to sell, e.g. enhance taste. Whether or not they are indeed harmful, is a whole different story, but many people, who claim that everything is made of chemicals either honestly don't notice, or smugly overlook the fact that "chemicals" has different meaning in the two statements.
Antibiotics will not help your virus. Even if you feel really crappy.
Your opinion does not carry the same weight as an expert who has spent their entire life working on an issue.
Yes. So sick of the loud social media idiots who think it does.
You cannot reduce fat in a specific part of your body - none of those fitness influencer exercises to 'burn belly fat' or 'kill your love handles' do anything - to lose fat you must reduce your overall body fat % with a caloric deficit
Correlation is not causation
I'm a programmer. I write programs. I don't know why your computer won't turn on
I worked with IT almost all my life. Only my parents and closest friends know about it.
When out in public, I am not BABYSITTING my kids or GIVING MOM A BREAK. I am a dad and they are my kids. WTF is wrong with women over the age of 40 who say this s**t to men?
If I'm working at **night**, I need to *sleep* during some portion of the **day**
That disagreeing with someone's opinion isn't an attack on them.
Stella Liebeck, the woman who won a lawsuit against McDonald's over hot coffee, had every right to sue them. It's been mocked so many times over the past 20 years with people ridiculing this woman and making it out like she's some idiot who was surprised that coffee was actually hot and she was just attempting a money grab or something. In reality, the temperature of the coffee was f*****g ridiculous and there was no reason for it to be hot enough to cause 3rd degree burns on her legs when she spilled it. She had to have multiple skin graft surgeries and spent 8 days in the hospital where she lost 20 pounds. After that, she needed additional care at home and was partially disabled for the next two years. She had no choice but to sue to cover the cost of her surgeries. This happened a long time ago, but to this day, I still overhear people mocking this case or making references to it in jest.
That my lifelong history of depression has little to nothing to do with my relatively stress-free life. People are always saying, "What do you have to be depressed about?" Believe me, I wish it were that simple.
"Depression isn't real. There's nothing wrong with people who are depressed. They just want attention." -my mother to me whenever I try to explain my actual diagnosed depression
That I really don’t want to eat meat. I’m not against it. Really, eat all you want. I just don’t like it anymore.
Yep! And those of us who enjoy meat are not savages, nor do we "hate animals", or like to slaughter innocent creatures. Nor do we NEVER eat vegetables etc. I love to eat meat, but my favorite food is probably broccoli/cauliflower/Brussels sprouts (love them Brassicas!) And I'm a supporter of humane slaughter/humane animal care.
The difference between type I and II diabetes, two completely different diseases
Being a healthcare worker and sometimes even having to explain it to my coworkers is tiring
Or the idea that diabetes is something you do to yourself. While being overweight is a risk factor (for type 2), so are a lot of other things like genetics.
I have insomnia. No I can't just "think about nothing"
You cannot get a raise and wind up with a lower net income because of taxes.
Income taxes are *progressive*. The higher bracket does not apply to the money you make under the threshold.
(This is different from the welfare cliff, which is very real.)
Don't get your mental health information from TikTok, facebook, or self proclaimed experts who aren't professionally licensed.
I no longer offer a professional opinion anywhere outside of work, and that includes reddit. I've learned that 95% of the time, people don't want to hear the facts, they just want to circle jerk about whatever reality they've conjured up in their heads, and if you correct them, they'll be pissed off and then it's a bad time for everyone
signed,
a psychiatrist
Nothing’s wrong. It’s just my face.
Just because someone doesn't always need their disability aids, that doesn't mean they're not disabled and faking it. Someone who needs a wheelchair to get around doesn't always mean they can't use their legs. They can still walk short distances.
True, but while flying to/in the USA it's quite common to have people using the wheelchair assistance service just to skip the customs line, get through the fast-track lane and have faster connections in transit. In the USA the 1986 Air Carrier Access Act guarantees access to the service *without proof of disability*, no question asked and on a first come first serve basis: and of course since then people have been abusing the system wildly. It's estimated that no less than one in five users are abusing the system. This had been even featured in "travelling hacks" videos on tiktok and garbage sites.
Maintaining a safe following distance is the easiest thing to do to avoid accidents and yet most people aren’t doing it. It’s basically impossible to react in time to avoid an accident if you’re following less than two seconds behind someone. It doesn’t get you where you’re going faster. The accident will always be your fault. And finally, two seconds is way longer than most people think, most will count one second.
I have Generalized Anxiety Disorder. I cannot just decide to not be anxious about stuff. I take medication because I can’t stop. Telling me to just “not worry about it” and “mind over matter” is not going to work. This is a medical issue I am actively being treated for. If I could just choose to stop I would.
Telling me “it’s all in your head” is also useless; of course it’s in my head. It’s a brain problem. Where else is it going to be.
That giving people rights does not remove your rights. You don't get a free right to suppress people who are not like you.
BuT I dOn'T wAnT gAyS tO mArRy... Then don't marry someone of your gender. You can still freely stay married to your opposite gendered spouse. It isn't infringing on your rights. It bugs you that you can't force other people to do what you want.
Airplanes don't fall out of the sky when they lose an engine. A 747 can glide nearly 100 miles after losing all engines at cruise.
That type-1 diabetes isn't caused by your diet, and it cannot be cured.
Historic life expectancy is heavily skewed by high infant mortality. If you got past 4 or 5 years old you had a good chance of making old age. People weren't just dropping dead at 35!
Child bearing women also had very high mortality. But yes, living 60-80 years was not at all unusual as far back as roman times. Of course infections, violence and disease were very real killers so it was also common for people to die much earlier in life. People frequently had multiple spouses because they were widowed more than once. The big false narrative is that the regular life span was 30ish and that was considered old and that is just not true at all. There are a lot of ways to die which have been more or less erradicated in the modern world but anyone who avoided those things had about the same lifespan as we do today.
Viruses are not bacteria
Bacteria are not viruses
According to my mom, taking antibiotics for a virus CURES YOU!!!!1 I've tried explaining that the truth is in the word - anti BIOTICS - but nope. She shovels down the amoxicillin whenever she gets a cold or the flu.
How evolution works. Giraffes didn't stretch their necks. All the ones with short necks repeatedly died before reproducing. Evolutionary filters require mass death and/or overpowering reproduction of a mutation.
Also, science isn't a belief system. Its a method of repeatable testing.
Still there's sadly a growing crowd that treats science like religion and get really angry if you dispute anything that's 'scientifically proven' even when the last study is from the 70s and newer knowledge makes it very likely it might be obsolete and needs retesting or there was already an attempt to recreate the study that failed. One study can't 'prove' anything. It takes at least several studies to show if something is valid or not. One study with 30 participants is not statistically relevant and cannot make predictions for the whole world.
That chronic illness is chronic, like permanent, like forever. Still sick. Not getting better. Get it?
My mom loves to ask me why I can't just "stop" my chronic, lifelong migraines. I WISH.
That Depression is a real disease
All media is biased. Even the one you're watching.
Gets job at NASA
All extended family asks is if moon landing was real
Pain
"They said me I'll have the answer when I ascend to the 33rd Mason level. Not before."
That because i can usually figure out how to fix most things does NOT mean i want to fix everything that breaks for anyone else.
My dad worked for IBM, so he was the "fixit" for the entire family. After my dad's accident, I inherited the "fixit" position because I'm "just like him", apparently XD
My adhd is an explanation, not an excuse
If you're my mother, things like ADHD, autism, and mental illness "isn't real"! I am almost all of the things on that list, but I was never even taken to try to diagnose me, because my mom doesn't believe in mental illness/neurodiversity.
I'm a male and a nurse. No I don't want to be a doctor. No I'm not going to school to be a doctor. No I don't feel like less of a man because I'm a nurse and not a doctor. And stop calling me doc and doctor. I've told you 5 times I'm your nurse and my badge says NURSE in big letters.
It's couldn't care less, not could care less unless you mean to say you do care
THE AIR IS IN THE BAG TO PROTECT THE CHIPS.
YOU ARE BUYING WEIGHT, NOT VOLUME.
Yes BUT that doesn't change the fact that there's still less weight and same package size so more air than needed. It's called Shrinkflation and it's well documented. When I was younger there were 200g chps in the bag. The bag was full to two thirds when opened. Today there are 125g content in the bag, the bag is even bigger though and so it's barely half full. And no, you don't need THAT many air in the bag!
Harsh sentencing doesn’t deter crime. Study after study, decade after decade, this has been confirmed.
The most significant effect on deterring criminal activity is likelihood of being caught. Harsh punishment has a negligible effect.
Scrap punishment. Prevention is the key. The consequences of crime should be geared towards preventing it from happening again and protecting innocent people. That means, if you have a person who's agressive and hurts others, you do what you have to do to stop them, but it also means, if you have a person that steals because they're poor and have no other way out, you give them other means to get what they need like education and fair pay. Crime will never end unless we start with this.
I need ur effing identification information because we are at a bank. I don't care who you say you are, you aren't the person you're claiming to be until I have proof.
You can't just walk into the bank, ask for 10k and not expect to be verified. Stop giving me a hard time for protecting your money for you.
Not a bank worker, but I deal with this too when people pick up orders. Look, there's 20k people in this town. I don't know you from Adam, so I'm not handing over this 1000 wedding set just t because you know a name. But I'm the bad guy because apparently no one likes to carry id or keep receipts. Oye.
Apostrophes don’t make words plural.
A hour long youtube video about something does not mean that it is true. It could just mean that some crazy or stupid person posted a hour long video about nothing and you are now dumber for having listened to it and may god have mercy on your soul.
Wifi does not equal internet, I'm mostly telling this to my kids lol. We frequently lose internet connectivity, but the wifi will be working fine. They will never understand.
I explained it that way: it's like the faucet and the water. The WiFi is the faucet, the internet is the water. Just because the water is off, doesn't mean the faucet vanishes. The WiFi network is generated by the router in your home. As long as the router works, there's always WiFi. But the water, aka the internet comes to it through the line in the wall, and if there's a disruption, you'll have no internet connection, because the water ran out even though the faucet aka the WiFi net is still there.
That many Chinese people have my surname, but we're not all related to Jackie Chan, just like how not every person with Johnson as their surname is related to Boris Johnson.
That we are short staffed and you’re just going to have to WAIT.
Hate against any race is hate; though not always systematic.
Hate against any sex is hate; though not always systematic.
If hate makes you feel good, you are part of the problem.
The president doesn't control gas prices.
That migrants can't all be here to BOTH steal our jobs AND claim unemployment benefits.
We didn’t “evolve from monkeys” we share a common ancestor
Tax brackets, no Jenny making an extra 5k does not mean the other 50,000 gets taxed at a higher rate. Only money in the higher bracket gets taxed at that rate not all previous money.
In the U.S. tax system, income tax rates are graduated, so you pay different rates on different amounts of taxable income. There are seven of these tax brackets in all. The more you make, the more you pay. Importantly, your highest tax bracket doesn’t reflect how much you pay in federal income taxes. If you’re a single filer in the 22 percent tax bracket for 2023, you won’t pay 22 percent on all your taxable income. You will pay 10 percent on taxable income up to $11,000, 12 percent on the amount from $11,000 to $44,725, and 22 percent above that (up to $95,375).
Shaving doesn't make your hair grow back thicker
Being an introvert doesn’t mean I’m shy. It means having a social battery which gets run down and sometimes becomes empty if I don’t have enough peaceful alone time to recharge it.
My job is peopley enough but at least I’m paid to be there. I actively avoid crowds on my time off.
That feelings you have about your thoughts are still feelings and can make or destroy you equally to feelings about non imaginary situations.
“Share if you agree” on social media will never bring about any form of sweeping changes or reforms, and never will.
Changing your profile picture to a flag/person/KEY WORKER to show solidarity can sod off as well.
“Sending thoughts and prayers and positive energy”
That I don't drink alcohol (any kind) simply because I don't like how it tastes, I even find disgusting the smell
Yes, libraries still exist, and yes people still use them, and yes we have things other than print books. Like free covid tests! A weekly vaccine clinic! Classes that are free!
How algorithms are built to feed you only what you want to see and hear creating a bubble of ignorance toward everything else.
As a twin, no I can not talk to my twin through our minds. And yes we were born on the same day.
Comic Sans isn’t a bad typeface. It’s a well-made typeface that gets misused. Saying you hate comic sans is like saying you hate hammers because they can’t turn a screw.
Celiac is a real disease that millions of people have, including myself, and no it cannot be “cured” by eating bread.
Just because I work in IT, doesn't mean I KNOW EVERYTHING TECHNOLOGY RELATED. IT IS A VAST FIELD
"You work in IT, what phone should I get?"
"You work in IT, do u know why this app isn't working"
We're not all helpdesk or some sort of phone tech support, I promise.
When you’re adjusting the temperature on a thermostat, you’re not changing the temperature of air that blows out. You’re just changing how long it’ll stay on for until it reaches that temp.
Wheelchairs aren't cheap, and "cheap" wheelchairs are not suitable for everyone, not suitable for hardly anyone in fact. It's not a choice of a £30k wheelchair or a £300 wheelchair, it's a choice between sitting in a chair that fits the needs of the user that enables them to be active in their life, or sitting in an unsupportive seat on wheels that physically harms the person until they're out of it again.
"I'm just being honest" is not an acceptable excuse for being an a*****e.
The act of observing can change the phenomenon being observed.
Basic financial math. I have had to go through and show people that they did, in fact, spend too much money, and that's why they are broke.
Poison is not the same thing as venom. People call snakes poisonous when really they mean to say venomous. Venom has to be injected into the bloodstream (like a snake bite). Poison has to be ingested to enter your bloodstream. You could drink rattlesnake venom and your stomach acids would kill it, but if you put that same rattlesnake venom on an open wound or injected it for whatever reason- that’s gonna be a problem
When it's winter in the northern hemisphere, it's summer in the southern hemisphere, and vice versa. Do you really think it's winter all over the world at the same time?
That just because I am bisexual doesn't mean I will have sex with anyone.
Evolution isn't about "becoming better", it's simply change over time.