Vincent Bal is the kind of artist who accidentally created an entire genre of art because he was procrastinating on a film script. While most of us just see a teacup shadow and move on with our lives, he saw an elephant, grabbed a pen, and—boom—Shadowology was born. “Like all good things, it started by accident,” he admits, which is both inspiring and mildly frustrating for those of us who try way too hard to be creative.

Eight years later, he’s still at it, turning everyday objects into clever doodles that make you wonder why you never thought of it first. He describes his process as “a real treasure hunt,” just playing with shadows until something appears—because, apparently, that’s how genius works. Meanwhile, the rest of us are still trying to figure out how to doodle a decent circle.

More info: Instagram | Etsy | Facebook | youtube.com

#1

Glass casting a shadow transformed into an illustration of a shark and swimmer, showcasing artist's creative shadow illustrations.

vincent_bal Report

    #2

    Everyday object shadow transformed into a hedgehog illustration, using a spiky nut and drawn details for creativity.

    vincent_bal Report

    #3

    Artist turns everyday pill shadow into a playful illustration.

    vincent_bal Report

    #4

    Artist illustrating shadow of toy fries into a playful character drawing.

    vincent_bal Report

    #5

    Artist transforms shadow of toothpick container into a smiling face illustration holding flowers.

    vincent_bal Report

    #6

    A glass casts a shadow transformed into an illustration of two people with mugs, gazing out a window at sunrise, by an artist.

    vincent_bal Report

    #7

    Artist transforms object shadow into illustration of skiers, creating a playful and imaginative scene.

    vincent_bal Report

    #8

    Sunglasses casting shadows transformed into an illustration of a couple lying on the grass.

    vincent_bal Report

    #9

    Shadow of an apple core transformed into an owl illustration on paper.

    vincent_bal Report

    #10

    Shadow transformed into an illustration of an angry cartoon holding "world peas," created by an artist.

    vincent_bal Report

    #11

    Chess piece casting shadow resembling cartoon illustration, showcasing creative transformation of everyday object shadows.

    vincent_bal Report

    #12

    Shoe casts shadow resembling cartoon character, illustrating creative transformation by artist.

    vincent_bal Report

    #13

    Shadow transforms everyday object into illustration of a biker on a tricycle, using a blue stapler.

    vincent_bal Report

    #14

    Artist uses shadow of rocks to create illustration of a stone figure on paper.

    vincent_bal Report

    #15

    Shadows of eggshells used in creative illustrations by an artist.

    vincent_bal Report

    #16

    Artist transforms shadows of pushpins into dancing characters with illustrations.

    vincent_bal Report

    #17

    Everyday object shadow transformed into an illustration of a person holding flowers with smiling face.

    vincent_bal Report

    #18

    Artist's illustration transforms everyday shadow into Santa Claus with scissors.

    vincent_bal Report

    #19

    Artist turns object shadows into playful illustrations using a tangerine as a character's head.

    vincent_bal Report

    #20

    Illustration transforms hand cream shadow into a man sipping coffee.

    vincent_bal Report

    #21

    Shadow of a green glass object on a tiled wall, creatively transformed into an artistic illustration.

    vincent_bal Report

    #22

    Artist transforms shadow of a cigarette packet into a couple on a bench with heart-shaped smoke.

    vincent_bal Report

    #23

    Toothbrush shadow illustration showing a woman blow-drying hair, by artist Vincent Bal.

    vincent_bal Report

