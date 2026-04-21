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If you haven’t heard about Gracieux, better known as @sedjroxx, you might want to change that. With a rapidly growing audience and a truly distinctive vision, he’s redefining what fashion can look like in the digital age.

What makes his work especially inspiring is his ability to transform the most unexpected materials into bold, high-impact looks, which are always playful, a little surreal, and completely unforgettable.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com