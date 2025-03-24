ADVERTISEMENT

Wilfrid Wood is a London-based artist celebrated for his daring and deeply expressive portraits, crafted across various mediums.

With over 119,000 Instagram followers, he is constantly on the hunt for intriguing faces, capturing them in raw, unapologetic portraits that strip away pretense and embrace authenticity.

Self-proclaimed as "Plasticine Daddy™," Wood infuses his work with a unique blend of humor, exaggeration, and an acute sensitivity to facial expressions—delighting audiences one portrait at a time.

More info: Instagram