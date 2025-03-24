ADVERTISEMENT

Wilfrid Wood is a London-based artist celebrated for his daring and deeply expressive portraits, crafted across various mediums.

With over 119,000 Instagram followers, he is constantly on the hunt for intriguing faces, capturing them in raw, unapologetic portraits that strip away pretense and embrace authenticity.

Self-proclaimed as "Plasticine Daddy™," Wood infuses his work with a unique blend of humor, exaggeration, and an acute sensitivity to facial expressions—delighting audiences one portrait at a time.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Image
#1

British artist displays an expressive portrait painting of two individuals, capturing vivid emotions, held by a woman and man.

Wilfrid Wood Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    British artist holding an expressive portrait with vibrant colors and detailed features.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    His vibrant color palette, dramatic shadows, and bold brushstrokes create striking depth, while his approach teeters between realism and playful distortion. The result? Portraits that don’t just depict faces, but reveal character, emotion, and the quirks that make each subject unique.

    Through this fearless artistic lens, Wilfrid Wood redefines portraiture, transforming each piece into a compelling exploration of personality, identity, and the wonderfully complex nature of the human face.
    #3

    Two men holding an expressive portrait painting, showcasing the distinctive style of a British artist.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    British artist holding expressive portrait painting with a friend, showcasing vibrant and emotional artistry.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    A British artist holding an expressive portrait with bold features and vivid colors.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Two people holding expressive portraits by a British artist, showcasing vibrant and detailed features.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    A British artist holding an expressive portrait.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    British artist with expressive portrait, holding their vibrant artwork, standing beside a woman with tattoos in a casual setting.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    British artist holding expressive portraits on vibrant background.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Man and woman holding expressive portrait by British artist, highlighting vibrant colors and detailed features.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    A British artist poses beside an expressive portrait he painted, with both subjects wearing striped shirts.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    British artist holding a vibrant, expressive portrait, smiling alongside a woman in a blue-striped shirt.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Two men posing with an expressive portrait painting at an art exhibit.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    British artist's expressive portrait held by two people in colorful sweaters, showcasing unique artistic style.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Couple with dog posing under expressive portraits by a British artist, highlighting unique artistic style.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    British artist holding an expressive portrait with a vibrant pink background, showcasing his unique artistic style.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Two people hold an expressive portrait by a British artist, featuring their exaggerated facial features on a yellow background.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Two people hold expressive portrait artwork in vibrant colors.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    British artist showcasing expressive portrait with a vibrant purple background, reflecting his unique artistic style.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    British artist holding a colorful, expressive portrait against a neutral background.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    A British artist's expressive portrait held by two smiling people, showcasing unique facial features.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    British artist's expressive portrait held by smiling family against a plain wall.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    British artist with an expressive portrait featuring two people and a dog on a blue background.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    British artist showing her expressive portrait artwork, smiling beside the colorful painting she's holding.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    British artist with expressive portrait, showcasing their unique artistic style in a warm, wooden studio setting.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Two women holding expressive portraits painted by a British artist.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    British artist's expressive portrait of two people holding the artwork in a studio setting.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    British artist with expressive portrait of a couple and their dog, smiling in a studio setting.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Two people proudly display expressive portraits, showcasing a British artist's distinctive style.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Two women smiling, holding expressive portraits by British artist against a white wall.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Two men holding a portrait they created, showcasing expressive art by a British artist.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    British artist holding an expressive portrait of himself, wearing glasses and a purple shirt.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Two people holding a vibrant, expressive portrait drawing, showcasing the style of a British artist.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Two men holding an expressive portrait drawing that resembles them, highlighting the British artist's style.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    A British artist holds expressive portraits, showcasing unique artistic style.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    British artist displaying an expressive portrait painting while smiling in a workshop setting.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    British artist displaying expressive portrait with bright colors and unique style.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Two men holding expressive portraits showcasing unique artistic style by a British artist.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    British artist holding an expressive portrait with exaggerated facial features, demonstrating his unique artistic style.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Family beneath an expressive portrait showcasing a British artist's unique style.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    British artist holding expressive portrait painting with a woman, showcasing unique artistic style against a plain backdrop.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    British artist with expressive portrait in art studio, showcasing detailed watercolor depiction of a woman.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Two people holding an expressive portrait with bold colors, highlighting their features distinctly.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    A British artist holding expressive portraits in an art studio with a smiling visitor.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Two people holding a colorful and expressive portrait, demonstrating British artist's unique style.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Two men holding a painting of expressive portraits by a British artist.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    British artist holding colorful expressive portraits inspired by his unique style.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    British artist showcasing an expressive portrait he painted, wearing a bright blue sweater and smiling.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    British artist holding an expressive portrait painting in a cozy room setting.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Two people holding a portrait of expressive art with two dogs in a room.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    British artist showcasing expressive portraits in a studio, holding a painted likeness of two people, emphasizing unique style.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Two people holding expressive portraits by a British artist, showcasing vibrant and exaggerated features on a blue background.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Smiling woman holding an expressive portrait by a British artist in a rustic interior setting.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    British artist holds expressive portrait in a cozy room, showcasing unique watercolor techniques.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    British artist holding an expressive portrait painting, showcasing his distinctive style.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    British artist holding an expressive portrait in a garden setting with brick wall and plants.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    British artist holding expressive self-portrait in an indoor setting, highlighting artistic creativity.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    British artist displaying his expressive portrait artwork, featuring vivid colors and dynamic expression.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Young woman holding an expressive portrait painted by a British artist, with vibrant brushstrokes and lively colors.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #60

    British artist showing a colorful and expressive portrait in a cozy room with plants.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Family holding an expressive portrait by British artist, featuring exaggerated facial expressions in vivid colors.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Smiling couple holds an expressive portrait by a British artist in a studio setting.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    British artist displays expressive portraits on easel, featuring vibrant painting of two smiling individuals.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    A British artist showcasing an expressive painted portrait, holding it proudly while standing in a studio.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    British artist with hat poses beside his expressive portrait on a yellow background.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    British artist showcases expressive portrait, featuring a smiling woman holding her own painted likeness in a colorful dress.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #67

    British artist holds expressive portrait artwork, smiling.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    A British artist holds an expressive portrait with bold colors in a cozy room.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    British artist's expressive portrait held by two smiling individuals in a creative studio.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    A British artist holding an expressive portrait of two people in vibrant colors.

    Wilfrid Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Plus add imageAdd Image
    Add New Image

    Add Your Photo To This List

    Please use high-res photos without watermarks

    Upload from computerUpload Photo

    Not your original work? Add source

    Publish