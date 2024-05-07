ADVERTISEMENT

In "Objectification," I confront the gendered nature of language through visual symbolism. Growing up in a Spanish-speaking environment, I observed how everything, from "la mesa" to "el barco," was assigned a gender, reinforcing societal norms.

Using everyday objects and condoms, I disrupt these linguistic conventions. By placing condoms on penetrating objects, I challenge traditional gender associations and prompt reflection on language's impact on perception.

My aim is to spark dialogue and prompt introspection about the power dynamics embedded within language. "Objectification" invites viewers to reconsider how language shapes our understanding of gender and identity, fostering critical thinking about our linguistic landscape.

More info: josephsradford.com | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com