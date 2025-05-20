ADVERTISEMENT

Art is so versatile and creative that people can’t live without it. From learning more about themselves and the world to expressing feelings, thoughts, or bizarre concepts, art continues to be a powerful tool for communication, transformation, and connection. 

This time, we’d like to introduce you to a 27-year-old artist from South Africa, Siphesihle Ntsungwana, whose vibrant work has already captivated over 71K followers on Instagram. As Siphesihle described it, his art is a blend of colors, space and his personal identity. He often portrays himself in various spaces that are around him.

So, let’s dive into the post and experience the world of Siphesihle through his captivating creations.

Reference photo vs. artwork

#1

"Ode To The Past (Letting It All Go)"

Man sitting on outdoor stairs surrounded by floating daisies, vibrant colors emphasizing space and identity in the painting.

Bored Panda reached out to Siphesihle to learn more about him. 

First of all, he shared: “I’m a 27-year-old Fine Artist based in Durban, South Africa. I was born in Bizana, Eastern Cape, and moved to Durban when I was 10 years old, and that’s where I started practicing art.”
    #2

    "Delayed Gratification"

    A painting of a person on stairs surrounded by flowers, showcasing the explanation of colours, space, and identity in art.

    #3

    "Closer To My Dreams"

    Painting showing a man with a tennis racket and balls beside a green sports car on a patterned green space.

    We wanted to know what drew Siphesihle to the world of artistry, to which he replied: “I was drawn to the world of art through the cartoons and the animations I was watching on TV when I was younger. I used to draw all my favourite characters from the shows I was watching and that led me to explore more art techniques.”
    #4

    "It’s Only A Matter Of Time"

    Man walking in a room filled with floating clocks and hourglasses, exploring space and identity through art.

    #5

    "What Is Meant For Me Won’t Pass Me By"

    Surreal painting of a person at the beach surrounded by floating yellow chairs showing colours space and identity.

    Siphesihle actively shares his process on Instagram. As the artist wrote, his creative process begins in his photo gallery. “I like taking my own reference photos, whether it’s for a specific idea or just random photos that I take with my friends, and then I turn those photos into artworks through paintings,” wrote Siphesihle.

    #6

    "Comfortable With Being Uncomfortable"

    Man in green shirt lying on stairs surrounded by sunflowers, illustrating colours, space, and identity in painting.

    #7

    "The Rose That Grew From Steel"

    Painting of a man surrounded by blue and yellow flowers, exploring colours, space, and identity through vibrant artwork.

    We also asked Siphesihle to share what he hopes for his audience to take away from his art. 

    He wrote: “What I hope my audience takes away from my artwork is learning who I am and for them to relate to the subject matter of my work.”

    Lastly, Siphesihle added: “I would like to tell the readers that I use my work to document my life and to understand life itself. I hope to inspire them to do the same in whichever art form they choose to use themselves.”

    #8

    "Love Will Come To You"

    Two people watching planes dropping red flowers, colorful painting exploring colours, space, and identity themes.

    #9

    "What I Want Is Less Than What God Wants For Me"

    Surreal painting showing a man looking out at floating white cars and white flowers with vibrant colours and dynamic space.

    #10

    "Validation Is A Drug"

    Man surrounded by cameras and daisies in reflective space, illustrating the explanation of colours, space, and identity in art.

    #11

    "You Don’t Know What You Don’t Know"

    Painting showing a man surrounded by floating books in a colorful space, exploring identity and the explanation of colours.

    #12

    "The Matrix"

    Person sitting on chair in a space filled with floating vintage computer monitors showing colors and social media icons.

    #13

    "The Grass Is Greener On The Other Side"

    Painting showing colours and space with a man in green facing a green gas station, exploring identity through art and environment.

    #14

    "Not Too Far From The Tree"

    Man in orange shorts standing by a gate in a vibrant orange-walled space with scattered oranges, showcasing color and space.

    #15

    "Change My Mind"

    A painting capturing self-reflection exploring colours, space, and identity with a man in a green shirt looking in the mirror.

    #16

    "Still Evolving"

    Painting of a person with daisies on hair and shirt, exploring colours, space, and identity in contemporary art style.

    #17

    "The Falling Dream"

    Man floating above a bed overflowing with blue flowers, showcasing vivid use of colours and space in a contemporary painting.

    #18

    "Day Dreaming"

    Man standing in a blue floral field under a sky with clouds, showcasing vibrant colours and space in a painting style.

    #19

    "Save Our Ship"

    Surreal painting featuring a person sitting amidst blue waters with floating frames and a submerged car, exploring colours and space.

    #20

    "Imposter Syndrome"

    Person curled up in red room with scattered items, highlighting the explanation of colours, space, and identity in art.

    #21

    "Another Milestone"

    Painting of a person wearing a pink bucket hat and shirt, exploring colours, space, and identity against a pink wall background.

    #22

    "Better Me Than You"

    Painting of a man in yellow shirt sitting on tiled stairs surrounded by white flowers exploring colours space and identity.

    #23

    "Why Would I Stop?"

    Man in red shirt and hat standing in front of a vivid red building, highlighting colours, space, and identity in the painting.

    #24

    "Made It This Far"

    A painting showing a person in a yellow shirt standing outdoors, highlighting colours, space, and identity themes.

    #25

    "A Simple Man (Minimalist)"

    Person hanging white clothes on a line in a painting exploring colours, space, and identity themes.

    #26

    "It Is What It Is"

    A painting of a man in blue attire with a shadow, exploring colours, space, and identity concepts in art.

    #27

    "More Blessings"

    A painting depicting a person walking on a path surrounded by floating blue elements, exploring colours and space.

    #28

    "Felling Blue"

    A painting showing a man looking at his blue reflection in a mirror, exploring colours, space, and identity.

    #29

    "The Exit Plan"

    Man walking through blue-toned urban scene with cones, motorcycle, and plane overhead, exploring colours, space, and identity.

    #30

    "On The Bright Side"

    A painted figure wearing headphones and a cap in front of a yellow building, exploring colours, space, and identity themes.

    #31

    "Let’s Start Here (Clean Slate)"

    A painting depicting the use of colours and space, showing a man working with green leaves against blue geometric background.

    #32

    "After: Exhibition"

    Painting of three men with afros wearing purple suits in a purple-toned room exploring colours, space, and identity.

    #33

    "Trust The Process, Trust God"

    Man in blue shirt and hat leaning against a blue wall with white doors and potted plants in a painting exploring colours and space.

    #34

    "Strip Me Of My Pride"

    Surreal painting featuring a figure sitting on a red building with blue windows, exploring colours, space, and identity.

    #35

    "Dark Times"

    Man holding an umbrella in a painted urban scene with floating umbrellas under a colorful sky, exploring colours space identity.

    #36

    "Count Me Out"

    Painting showing a man in green clothing sitting near blue pools, illustrating colours, space, and identity through art.

    #37

    "Made It This Far II"

    Man in blue shirt looking at trees and buildings in a colorful painting exploring colours, space, and identity.

    #38

    "I’m Not Going Back"

    Painting of a person standing on a railing platform by the beach, exploring colours, space, and identity themes.

    #39

    "Going All In"

    Male figure changing shirt near window reflecting his image, vivid use of colors and space highlighting identity in painting.

    #40

    "Nobody Gives A F**k"

    Painting of a man in casual clothes standing in a corner, exploring colours, space, and identity in a minimalist interior setting.

    #41

    "Growth Is Uncomfortable"

    Painting of a shirtless man against a beige wall, showcasing the exploration of colours, space, and identity in art.

    #42

    "Hard To Let Go"

    Person wearing a blue jacket and shorts against a blue background, exploring colours, space, and identity in painting.

    #43

    "Not Like Us"

    Man sitting in a blue room with abstract art, exploring themes of colours, space, and identity in a modern painting.

    #44

    "More Seats For Us"

    Young man in blue sitting on a chair amid floating chairs, showcasing use of colours and space in the artist's painting.

    #45

    "A Warrior In A Garden"

    Man sitting amidst vibrant blue flowers in a surreal space, expressing colours, space, and identity in a modern painting.

    #46

    "Fight Or Flight II"

    Man with afro in blue tones sitting in a space-themed painting exploring colours and identity in contemporary art.

    #47

    "Fight Or Flight"

    Man with afro and boxing gloves sitting in a blue-tiled room with a volleyball, illustrating colours, space, and identity.

    #48

    "Humble Beginnings"

    Boy sitting on a plastic chair in a monochrome painting exploring colours, space, and identity by the artist.

    #49

    "The Last Beginning"

    Man seated thoughtfully in a green-toned space, showcasing the use of colours and space in the artist's identity painting.

    #50

    "The Escape"

    A painting of a person with headphones against a pink geometric space, exploring colours, space, and identity themes.

    #51

    "Exposure"

    A painting highlighting the use of colours and space, featuring a figure partially covering their face with an orange shirt.

    #52

    "Change Of Plans"

    Portrait painting of a man in a blue shirt with geometric yellow and orange space elements, exploring colours and identity.

    #53

    "A Gentle Sunlight"

    Painting of a woman with afro hairstyle surrounded by vibrant pink colours exploring space and identity through art.

    #54

    "Cold Summer"

    Painting of a woman with an afro in blue attire, capturing colour, space, and identity through detailed brushstrokes and expression.

    #55

    "Songs For Men"

    Painting featuring multiple men in an orange car set against a vibrant orange background, exploring colours, space, and identity.

    #56

    "Gravity"

    A painting showing a woman with an afro in a blue bikini sitting on a chair surrounded by vivid blue colors and space.

    #57

    "Touch The Sky II"

    Painting of a woman with afro and blue sunglasses under a plane, exploring colours and space in vibrant artistic identity.

    #58

    "June"

    A vibrant painting emphasizing colours and space featuring a woman in yellow attire, reflecting identity through artistic expression.

    #59

    "Had To Go All The Way Up"

    Portrait painting featuring colours, space, and identity themes with an afro man relaxing on a green couch in a cityscape.

    #60

    "Open Arms"

    Two young girls with afros in blue dresses playing in a blue room, showcasing colors, space, and identity in art painting.

