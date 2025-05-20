“The Explanation Of Colors, Space, And My Identity”: 60 Paintings By This ArtistInterview With Artist
Art is so versatile and creative that people can’t live without it. From learning more about themselves and the world to expressing feelings, thoughts, or bizarre concepts, art continues to be a powerful tool for communication, transformation, and connection.
This time, we’d like to introduce you to a 27-year-old artist from South Africa, Siphesihle Ntsungwana, whose vibrant work has already captivated over 71K followers on Instagram. As Siphesihle described it, his art is a blend of colors, space and his personal identity. He often portrays himself in various spaces that are around him.
So, let’s dive into the post and experience the world of Siphesihle through his captivating creations.
More info: Instagram | youtube.com | tiktok.com | x.com | Instagram
Reference photo vs. artwork
This post may include affiliate links.
"Ode To The Past (Letting It All Go)"
Bored Panda reached out to Siphesihle to learn more about him.
First of all, he shared: “I’m a 27-year-old Fine Artist based in Durban, South Africa. I was born in Bizana, Eastern Cape, and moved to Durban when I was 10 years old, and that’s where I started practicing art.”
"Delayed Gratification"
"Closer To My Dreams"
We wanted to know what drew Siphesihle to the world of artistry, to which he replied: “I was drawn to the world of art through the cartoons and the animations I was watching on TV when I was younger. I used to draw all my favourite characters from the shows I was watching and that led me to explore more art techniques.”
"It’s Only A Matter Of Time"
"What Is Meant For Me Won’t Pass Me By"
Siphesihle actively shares his process on Instagram. As the artist wrote, his creative process begins in his photo gallery. “I like taking my own reference photos, whether it’s for a specific idea or just random photos that I take with my friends, and then I turn those photos into artworks through paintings,” wrote Siphesihle.
"Comfortable With Being Uncomfortable"
"The Rose That Grew From Steel"
We also asked Siphesihle to share what he hopes for his audience to take away from his art.
He wrote: “What I hope my audience takes away from my artwork is learning who I am and for them to relate to the subject matter of my work.”
Lastly, Siphesihle added: “I would like to tell the readers that I use my work to document my life and to understand life itself. I hope to inspire them to do the same in whichever art form they choose to use themselves.”