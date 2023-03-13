In a moment of frustration or confusion, every mom and dad has said and done things that they later regretted. But that doesn't make them bad. There's a difference between making a mistake and negligence. And the subreddit r/BadParents is trying to find this.

"From naughty moms to drunk-in-public dads, if they are being idiots or crazy irresponsible, we want to see it," the online community writes on its 'About' page, inviting people to share examples of how not to raise kids.

#1

Nerf_Bastion_69 Report

23 points
#2

What A Horrible Parent

Taylasto Report

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’ve seen these posts on Quora. Mostly just trollers trying to get a reaction out of someone 😑

8
8points
#3

The Baby Is In There

Dmitriy205 Report

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Let me list everything wrong here: 1) He is standing on the baby tray and it could break and crush the baby 2) He is a grown f*****g man who is very heavy and the stroller is going to slip or move any second 3) WHO LET THIS MAN BREED

19
19points
#4

Stupidity At Its Best

Ruatb Report

#5

When Your Son Is Smarter Than You Are

LegendsOfKassYT , twitter.com Report

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe you should #vaccinate your a*s before you catch it and die, Susan. I don’t think your 56 year old immune system could take it. smh

7
7points
#6

Translation: "She Broke My Phone So I Made Her Eat A Hot Pepper"

SadStanleyNights Report

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Holy SH!T. That's child abuse. Poor baby. I'm gonna stop reading bc it's making me very upset.

17
17points
#7

"I Hate Who My Child Is, How Can I Change It To Be Something I Like"

reesedra Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your child is an individual. She is not you. Be thankful about that.

11
11points
#8

The Next Brad Mondo Right Here

ohhemilygee , twitter.com Report

#9

Denying Daughter Therapy Because Of Grades. Like As If Mental Health Didn't Affect Grades In The First Place?

reddit.com Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why do some people just not get it? Like really, who gives a flyingfuck what she gets

5
5points
#10

Using Your Child's Educational Growth For Views

GalaxyBunnyy Report

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There’s worse. Search up “Paislee doesn’t want to go to school” on youtube. Filmed their kid crying, trying to talk to the mom about serious topics, and literally shoved a camera in the kid’s face either than trying to actually help and listen.

4
4points
#11

Just...wow

Mallll4 Report

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m sorry I laughed so hard at her devious af eyebrow raise… why is she looking like the 🗿 emoji lmao

4
4points
#12

How Many?

QuackSenior , twitter.com Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel bad for the poor child, having a father who would risk his life for some lousy 'likes'. Hopefully, prison will straighten out his priorities.

7
7points
#13

Don't Punish The Dog For Your Terrible Parenting

Opening_Geologist_25 Report

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Heartbreaking, I’m hopeful Javier found a better family than his last

6
6points
#14

Found This On Gem On Instagram

reddit.com Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hate to say that my mother never learned this.

3
3points
#15

I Wonder Why

EepiReddit Report

#16

Free Trampoline ... Sure We Have Room For It

kgbjuan Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
59 minutes ago
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Let's calculate the probability that someone using the trampoline will go off the building and perish.

3
3points
#17

Yeah And I'll Help Out By Posting This On Reddit

reddit.com Report

#18

The System Doesn't Help The Child

micnoo Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The mother is a selfish and greedy b***h. No, I don't mince words when it comes to horrible people.

6
6points
#19

Just Found This

reddit.com Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
48 minutes ago
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How did we get to this stage of stupidity?

3
3points
#20

I Found This On Instagram

cheese-guy Report

#21

Getting A Newborn Straight Razored!?

reddit.com Report

Peeka_Mimi
Peeka_Mimi
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This might be a cultural tradition.

4
4points
#22

Tf

reddit.com Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
46 minutes ago
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Excuse me, just because some of us have autism! I am genuinely shocked. I have so much love for that poor kid

5
5points
#23

Not Following Medical Instructions

canoturkey Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

see this is why doctors must tell patients WHY they are given that instruction.

4
4points
#24

Quora Is Filled With Shitty Parents... This Is Just One Out Of Thousands

Cakewarz Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How can I lure my poor kid back into my horrible house?

3
3points
#25

Wow

Atomic_xd Report

Winnie the Moo
Winnie the Moo
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor kid… he already doesn’t sit with her and the other kids…

4
4points
#26

This Mom

reddit.com Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

disable mom's tech in such a way that it looks plausible... and deny any knowledge of it... and let her go pay someone to get it fixed.

2
2points
#27

Not Sure If It Fits Here, But Here's A Mini Rant About My Mother Not Letting Me Choose How I Want My Hair

im_portuguese , twitter.com Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
58 minutes ago
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

my kids were like, 6 when we let them start deciding.

2
2points
#28

Why Would You Give Ghost Pepper Sauce To 4 Year Olds?!

kawaiitohru Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
57 minutes ago
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This moron is annoyed that his young children don't appreciate his ghost pepper sauce.

4
4points
#29

Wtf How Are You Gonna Let Your Daughter Do This

sublett2327 Report

#30

This Just Pissed Me Off

kitpinch Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
39 minutes ago
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This genius has never heard of punctuation. Her skills as a parent leaves much to be desired.

4
4points
Raising Your Child Isn't Something They Have To Earn

thelesbiannextdoor Report

Jason
Jason
5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This was my father

0
0points
#32

Baby Proofing? Nah... Darwin Award Maybe?

bearsbeetspie Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

on a scale from #youfcukingidiot to #culpablehomicide i think

1
1point
#33

The Elders “Don’t Climb Our Rock” Mother “Lets Climb It Anyway”

420spaghet Report

#34

When Your Dad(50) Gets His 21yo GF Pregnant And Then She Leaves Him. He Can’t Take The Rejection(And The Fact That She Won’t Get Back With Him) So Much So That He Would Rather Not Have Anything To Do With The Kid And Ropes You Into It

reddit.com Report

Lesbian Sloth
Lesbian Sloth
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is messed up on multiple levels

1
1point
I See 5 Issues Here And I Can't Tell Which Is More Converning

Ninjawsh Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm sorry, a vegan kid?? Balderdash

3
3points
#36

Hmm, Yes, Checks Out

StrangelyKeen Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your mum in encouraging you to get cancer.

3
3points
#37

May This Person Not Have A Daughter Ever

Ginny_weasly_ Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please put this creature away from any and all society.

5
5points
#38

She Needs To Let Go

frozenpizzaisbest1 Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your son is an adult of 25 years old. He can do as he pleases. You need help for your clinginess.

2
2points
#39

What The Hell

DragoonMaster638 Report

Lesbian Sloth
Lesbian Sloth
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wtf and that poor sibling having to witness that

1
1point
Why Though?

Zachary2005317 Report

#41

Question And Answer Found On Quora

Lucci_754 Report

#42

When You Don't Have A Lock On Your Door To Hide From Your Dad

scelleton99 Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's sad and infuriating when someone needs to hide from a parent.

3
3points
#43

People Like This Just Shouldn't Leave Their House

Delgumo Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a strong urge to slap the parents or guardians.

2
2points
#44

Wait That's Illegal

mr_worldwide1234 Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, someone needs to care.

1
1point
This Is Awful

potatoesarecool4 Report

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd much rather have a gay child than a hate-mongering parent.

1
1point
#46

Honestly Scared Me To Death Every Time

Sportsplayer515 Report

#47

They Didn't Have Any Other Sticlera On The Car

Human_ManGuy Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cmon, that's just someone with a silly sense of humour

5
5points
#48

Well This Is A New One

BoopBoop20 Report

#49

For Stealing Food

Dani2003w Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tie them up in a shed and see how they like it.

1
1point
#50

Maternal Instinct: -100

ang-from-minecraft Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Selfish and not fit to be a mother.

1
1point
#51

This Is What My Dad Says To Me After Being Absolutely Miserable For The Past Week And Still Awaiting My Covid-19 Test Results

wallaluk001 Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

give him covid, maybe he'll unalive.

0
0points
Why? Just...why?

reddit.com Report

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She couldn't unplug the thing?

0
0points
#53

So Now The Animal Must Suffer Bc It Doesn’t “Like Your Daughter The Split Second It Meets Her”??

BoopBoop20 Report

moonlit muffins
moonlit muffins
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

no i think you spelt it wrong .its #badparenting

1
1point
#54

I Think This Meets The Criteria Of A Bad Parent?

Anti-HeroX17 Report

#55

Hopefully He'll Get Some F**king Therapy

sd_sd__45 Report

#56

Turning Your Child Into A Statement

Chupbluearrow Report

Helena
Helena
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He did not. No kid that age is out here saying celebrate his life instead of mine.

3
3points
#57

"Bubbles" Loses Child To Foster Care Then Posts This Shortly After. Never Getting Child Back According To Fam Svcs

Observer0001 Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

some people should have to get a license to breed.

0
0points
This Guy Hovered Over The Stylist While His Wife Got A Haircut And Ignored His Children, And Told One Of The Boys To Get His Moms Purse From Around His Neck Because He Wasn’t A Little Girl, All While They Misbehaved And Annoyed The F**k Out Of Every Customer

