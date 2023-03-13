"From naughty moms to drunk-in-public dads, if they are being idiots or crazy irresponsible, we want to see it," the online community writes on its 'About' page, inviting people to share examples of how not to raise kids.

In a moment of frustration or confusion, every mom and dad has said and done things that they later regretted. But that doesn't make them bad. There's a difference between making a mistake and negligence. And the subreddit r/BadParents is trying to find this.

#1 Omg

#2 What A Horrible Parent

#3 The Baby Is In There

#4 Stupidity At Its Best

#5 When Your Son Is Smarter Than You Are

#6 Translation: “She Broke My Phone So I Made Her Eat A Hot Pepper”

#7 "I Hate Who My Child Is, How Can I Change It To Be Something I Like"

#8 The Next Brad Mondo Right Here

#9 Denying Daughter Therapy Because Of Grades. Like As If Mental Health Didn’t Affect Grades In The First Place?

#10 Using Your Child’s Educational Growth For Views

#12 How Many?

#13 Don't Punish The Dog For Your Terrible Parenting

#14 Found This On Gem On Instagram

#15 I Wonder Why

#16 Free Trampoline ... Sure We Have Room For It

#17 Yeah And I'll Help Out By Posting This On Reddit

#18 The System Doesn't Help The Child

#19 Just Found This

#20 I Found This On Instagram

#21 Getting A Newborn Straight Razored!?

#22 Tf

#23 Not Following Medical Instructions

#24 Quora Is Filled With Shitty Parents... This Is Just One Out Of Thousands

#25 Wow

#26 This Mom

#27 Not Sure If It Fits Here, But Here's A Mini Rant About My Mother Not Letting Me Choose How I Want My Hair

#28 Why Would You Give Ghost Pepper Sauce To 4 Year Olds?!

#29 Wtf How Are You Gonna Let Your Daughter Do This

#30 This Just Pissed Me Off

#31 Raising Your Child Isn't Something They Have To Earn

#32 Baby Proofing? Nah... Darwin Award Maybe?

#33 The Elders “Don’t Climb Our Rock” Mother “Lets Climb It Anyway”

#34 When Your Dad(50) Gets His 21yo GF Pregnant And Then She Leaves Him. He Can’t Take The Rejection(And The Fact That She Won’t Get Back With Him) So Much So That He Would Rather Not Have Anything To Do With The Kid And Ropes You Into It

#35 I See 5 Issues Here And I Can't Tell Which Is More Converning

#36 Hmm, Yes, Checks Out

#37 May This Person Not Have A Daughter Ever

#38 She Needs To Let Go

#39 What The Hell

#40 Why Though?

#41 Question And Answer Found On Quora

#42 When You Don't Have A Lock On Your Door To Hide From Your Dad

#43 People Like This Just Shouldn't Leave Their House

#44 Wait That's Illegal

#45 This Is Awful

#46 Honestly Scared Me To Death Every Time

#47 They Didn't Have Any Other Sticlera On The Car

#48 Well This Is A New One

#49 For Stealing Food

#50 Maternal Instinct: -100

#51 This Is What My Dad Says To Me After Being Absolutely Miserable For The Past Week And Still Awaiting My Covid-19 Test Results

#53 So Now The Animal Must Suffer Bc It Doesn’t “Like Your Daughter The Split Second It Meets Her”??

#54 I Think This Meets The Criteria Of A Bad Parent?

#55 Hopefully He'll Get Some F**king Therapy

#56 Turning Your Child Into A Statement

#57 "Bubbles" Loses Child To Foster Care Then Posts This Shortly After. Never Getting Child Back According To Fam Svcs