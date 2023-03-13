79 Horrible Parents Who Have This Whole Parenting Thing Completely Wrong
In a moment of frustration or confusion, every mom and dad has said and done things that they later regretted. But that doesn't make them bad. There's a difference between making a mistake and negligence. And the subreddit r/BadParents is trying to find this.
"From naughty moms to drunk-in-public dads, if they are being idiots or crazy irresponsible, we want to see it," the online community writes on its 'About' page, inviting people to share examples of how not to raise kids.
Omg
What A Horrible Parent
I’ve seen these posts on Quora. Mostly just trollers trying to get a reaction out of someone 😑
The Baby Is In There
Let me list everything wrong here: 1) He is standing on the baby tray and it could break and crush the baby 2) He is a grown f*****g man who is very heavy and the stroller is going to slip or move any second 3) WHO LET THIS MAN BREED
Stupidity At Its Best
When Your Son Is Smarter Than You Are
Maybe you should #vaccinate your a*s before you catch it and die, Susan. I don’t think your 56 year old immune system could take it. smh
Translation: “She Broke My Phone So I Made Her Eat A Hot Pepper”
"I Hate Who My Child Is, How Can I Change It To Be Something I Like"
The Next Brad Mondo Right Here
Denying Daughter Therapy Because Of Grades. Like As If Mental Health Didn’t Affect Grades In The First Place?
Why do some people just not get it? Like really, who gives a flyingfuck what she gets
Using Your Child’s Educational Growth For Views
There’s worse. Search up “Paislee doesn’t want to go to school” on youtube. Filmed their kid crying, trying to talk to the mom about serious topics, and literally shoved a camera in the kid’s face either than trying to actually help and listen.
Just...wow
I’m sorry I laughed so hard at her devious af eyebrow raise… why is she looking like the 🗿 emoji lmao
How Many?
Don't Punish The Dog For Your Terrible Parenting
Heartbreaking, I’m hopeful Javier found a better family than his last
Found This On Gem On Instagram
I Wonder Why
Free Trampoline ... Sure We Have Room For It
Yeah And I'll Help Out By Posting This On Reddit
The System Doesn't Help The Child
Just Found This
I Found This On Instagram
Getting A Newborn Straight Razored!?
Tf
Excuse me, just because some of us have autism! I am genuinely shocked. I have so much love for that poor kid
Not Following Medical Instructions
see this is why doctors must tell patients WHY they are given that instruction.
Quora Is Filled With Shitty Parents... This Is Just One Out Of Thousands
Wow
Poor kid… he already doesn’t sit with her and the other kids…
This Mom
disable mom's tech in such a way that it looks plausible... and deny any knowledge of it... and let her go pay someone to get it fixed.
Not Sure If It Fits Here, But Here's A Mini Rant About My Mother Not Letting Me Choose How I Want My Hair
my kids were like, 6 when we let them start deciding.
Why Would You Give Ghost Pepper Sauce To 4 Year Olds?!
Wtf How Are You Gonna Let Your Daughter Do This
This Just Pissed Me Off
Raising Your Child Isn't Something They Have To Earn
Baby Proofing? Nah... Darwin Award Maybe?
on a scale from #youfcukingidiot to #culpablehomicide i think
The Elders “Don’t Climb Our Rock” Mother “Lets Climb It Anyway”
When Your Dad(50) Gets His 21yo GF Pregnant And Then She Leaves Him. He Can’t Take The Rejection(And The Fact That She Won’t Get Back With Him) So Much So That He Would Rather Not Have Anything To Do With The Kid And Ropes You Into It
I See 5 Issues Here And I Can't Tell Which Is More Converning
Hmm, Yes, Checks Out
May This Person Not Have A Daughter Ever
Please put this creature away from any and all society.
She Needs To Let Go
What The Hell
Why Though?
Question And Answer Found On Quora
When You Don't Have A Lock On Your Door To Hide From Your Dad
People Like This Just Shouldn't Leave Their House
This Is Awful
I'd much rather have a gay child than a hate-mongering parent.