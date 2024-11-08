Cheater Husband Tries To Force Mistress To End Pregnancy, But Demands To Be “Dad” Years Later

ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing stirs the pot quite like a secret baby, right? One minute, everything’s fine, and the next, you’re blindsided by a little bundle of surprises and a whole lot of unanswered questions. Whether it’s the baby mama drama, the shock of finding out that your husband’s been hiding a kid with his mistress, or dealing with the aftermath of a messy situation, it’s always a lot to handle.

And let’s be honest, no one’s ever ready for the twist that comes with this kind of revelation. So, grab your popcorn and get comfy, because this Reddit story has more drama than a prime-time soap opera.

Reddit

When your affair turns into an unexpected parenthood situation, things go from steamy to seriously complicated

Image credits: bristekjegor / Freepik

One woman ends up pregnant after having a long-term affair with a married man, but he doesn’t want the baby, so she raises him on her own until the man comes back into her life

Image credits: Free_River_3388

Our storyteller, let’s call her Anna, is a 26-year-old who got caught up in the ultimate drama: a romance with an older man—mature, suave, and unfortunately, very married. Yup, at 42, “Jake” (not his real name, but let’s just roll with it) had a secret life that Anna discovered after a month of dating.

Turns out he was still very much hitched, but don’t worry—he swore it was all just on paper and for “practical reasons.” Hmm, sounds like a classic line from a movie, right?

So, Anna found herself in a moral gray area, as one does, and kept things going, letting herself get swept up by the charm, mystery, and well, the guy’s whole “older man” vibe. And, a year into their relationship, surprise, surprise, she was pregnant and secretly thrilled about it. But Jake? Not so much.

The guy didn’t want the baby, told Anna she must end her pregnancy, and even had the nerve to suggest they make it an “abortion vacation,” like he was offering a weekend getaway. Real romantic, dude! Needless to say, our Redditor wasn’t down with that idea, and after some heated words, she vanished to raise her baby on her own, moving back home and embracing single motherhood like a champ.

For 2 years, Anna had the mom life locked down like a pro. Diapers? Check. Bottles? Check. Drama-free zone? Oh, wait. There’s a twist, of course. Jake’s now ex-wife sent Anna a message. Yep, that ex-wife.

Turns out, she was all done with Jake and wanted her kids to meet their half-sibling. But Anna was a bit suspicious about the whole thing, and honestly, I would be too. Could this lady actually be this chill about everything? Sure, it could be genuine, but is it? Should she even talk to the ex-wife? She was unsure.

The man’s now ex-wife reaches out to the poster after 2 years, wanting her kids to meet their half-sibling

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik

So, three weeks after her original post, Anna updates the world on her next move. She decided to reach out to the ex-wife (just to see if she was actually legit), and the two had a video chat. Turns out, the ex-wife’s got her own sad backstory. Apparently, Jake was a serial cheater, and Anna’s baby was the final straw. Surprisingly, the ex-wife wasn’t mad at Anna, just really pissed at Jake. Honestly, can you blame her?

But wait, it gets juicier. The ex-wife tells Anna that Jake’s been in a serious accident and now feels really bad about not being involved in the child’s life. Suddenly, Anna’s wondering if the ex-wife is reaching out for the sake of the kids, or if she’s just acting as a messenger for Jake. Oh, how the plot thickens.

The poster shares an update saying she replied to the ex-wife, who told her that she had divorced the man, as he was a serial cheater, and that he had been in a serious accident

Image credits: Free_River_3388

Image credits: peoplecreations / Freepik

In her second update, Anna shares her surprise when Jake sends her a handwritten letter, begging to be part of his son’s life, offering to pay child support, and even asking for a paternity test. For what, exactly? Hello, we all know who the dad is, right? But she’s also cautious—what’s Jake really after here? After some advice from her parents, Anna decided all future communication would go through legal channels. No more games, Jake.

The court-ordered paternity test confirms what everyone already knew: Jake’s the dad. But things aren’t as simple as they seem. Anna’s now faced with a huge question: Does she let Jake into their son’s life?

Sure, he’s financially stable and probably single, but can she trust him after all the drama he’s put her through? The thought of sharing her son with Jake terrifies her, but she also knows her kid deserves a good father, if Jake can prove he’s ready to be one.

After his accident, the man wants to be in the child’s life, sending the poster a letter asking her to allow him to meet his son, and even starts legal procedures for it

Image credits: Free_River_3388

In the third update, we find out that Anna got an unexpected visit from Jake. He showed up at her door unannounced, claiming he couldn’t wait the six weeks until their court-mandated mediation. He insisted he just wanted to be in their son’s life and even apologized for his past mistakes. Remember that “abortion vacation” request? Yeah, he admitted that was a massive mistake.

The man shows up at the poster’s door unannounced, telling her he wants to be in the son’s life and apologizing for his past mistakes

Image credits: garetsvisual / Freepik

Since Anna’s update, a lot has happened. She and Jake had a mediation session, and he’s met their son twice. Currently, Jake has supervised visitation with Anna present. Since he lives out of state, he has to travel for the visits, which won’t be weekly. A year from now, they’ll reconvene in mediation to determine the next steps—Jake’s aiming for overnight visits at his place, but Anna’s not ready for that.

The first few visits were, well, awkward. Anna’s son is shy, so he mostly hid behind her and stared at Jake. But hey, by the end of the visits, the little guy was warming up, just a little. Still, Jake did seem patient, and I’ll give him credit for that. However, there was one thing that rubbed Anna the wrong way: Jake suggested that her son spend less time with Anna and her parents and more time in daycare. Um, excuse me?

And don’t even get me started on how Jake introduced himself as “Dad” during their first meeting, even though Anna specifically asked him to take things slow. Anna’s been explaining the situation to her son since then, trying to make him understand what’s going on.

Oh, and then comes the child support. While waiting for the court’s approval, Jake writes Anna a big check, but she returns it. She’d rather he buy things directly for their son.

The woman posts another update saying the man was given supervised visitation rights and has to pay child support for his son

Image credits: Free_River_3388

Image credits: pch.vector / Freepik

Image credits: Free_River_3388

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik

Anna’s holding her ground and playing it smart. Despite some online naysayers, she’s focused on what’s best for her son—sticking to the court’s rules, keeping Jake at arm’s length, and dodging his attempts to sweet-talk her outside their parenting app.

But Jake is still trying to wiggle his way back into her life. He’s not even keeping it professional, contacting her outside the parenting app like they’re old pals. Now, he’s got the wild idea of changing their son’s last name and making “family” visits happen, as if everything’s just peachy.

Anna’s not falling for it, though. She’s shutting down his attempts to get personal faster than he can say “reconciliation.” Nice try, buddy, but she’s got her lawyer on speed dial and her eye on the prize: her son’s best interest.

The man keeps contacting the poster outside the court-ordered parenting app, but she documents every interaction with him, following her lawyer’s advice

Image credits: Free_River_3388

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik

In her latest update, Anna shares that Jake still texts her—about their son, of course—but it always takes a personal turn. He’s been sending his son toys he likes, clothes that fit, and books, which, okay, I’ll admit, was kind of sweet. But Anna’s not letting her guard down just yet. She’s staying cautious. After all, Jake is pushing her to change their son’s last name to his, despite her not wanting to.

She documents every interaction with him, just like her lawyer advised. Yes, every little thing. Including how he offered to rent an Airbnb for them so they could visit over the holidays. But, when Anna refuses, Jake shows his true colors once again, gaslighting her, calling her a paranoid narcissist who wants to keep their son to herself. Wait, what did you just say, Jake?

And, what’s worse is that he tries to manipulate her using his money, offering to pay off all her debts. No strings attached, he says, but Anna side-eyes him all the way. She knows better.

The man started sending gifts and clothes to his son—which helped the woman a lot with her expenses—but he called her a “paranoid narcissist” for not visiting him over the holidays

Image credits: Free_River_3388

The man even offers to pay off all of the poster’s debts, but she refuses, and despite his gifts and promises, she’s still suspicious and wary of his sudden “change of heart”, keeping her guard up

For Anna, this whole thing is not about the money—she wants an apology. A real one. From Jake. For everything he put her through and how he treated her when she first told him she was pregnant. But, so far, nothing.

The saddest part is that Anna is actually questioning herself as a mom, thinking maybe Jake is right and she really is as he describes her. Jake’s taken a page from the gaslighting playbook, alright, twisting every interaction to make Anna doubt her own instincts as a mom.

He’s subtly dropping hints that her parenting is somehow lacking, trying to paint her as overprotective and even a “narcissist” for wanting what’s best for their son.

Classic gaslighting move: deflect responsibility and make the other feel guilty instead. It’s the oldest trick in the book. Gaslighting is the classic mind game where someone tries to make you question your reality, especially when it comes to your worth or abilities. It’s like a subtle drip of doubt—suddenly, you’re second-guessing yourself and, unfortunately, Jake has that effect on Anna.

In the end, Anna’s got herself a classic case of “too little, too late.” Jake’s swooping in with gifts, apologies, and promises of fatherly devotion, but Anna’s not buying the reformed dad act just yet. She’s letting him closer, inch by inch, but on her terms. So, will Jake really stick around, or is this just another round of empty promises? Anna, we’re keeping the popcorn handy, and the side-eyes even handier.

So, what do you think? Is Jake turning over a new leaf? Or is he just playing the game? Drop your thoughts below!

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik