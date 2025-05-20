Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Jealous Grandparents Want Ex-In-Laws To Stop Giving Kid Money As They Can’t Match Their Generosity
Adult handing a child money, illustrating jealous grandparents and ex-in-laws giving generosity and financial gifts.
Parenting

Jealous Grandparents Want Ex-In-Laws To Stop Giving Kid Money As They Can’t Match Their Generosity

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Grandparents sometimes ‘compete’ for the love and attention of their grandkids from the very first years of their lives, no matter how funny and strange it may actually seem. They compete over who will give the most luxurious birthday gift, who will treat the kids to the most delicious food, who they will spend time with more willingly…

The story we are going to tell you today, from the user GrandparentsPocketMoney, as you probably already understood from the author’s username, is connected with the fact that the 10YO kid’s grandparents give her pocket money – and another couple of grandparents are overly jealous about it. So now let’s just read on.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    The author of the post has a 10-year-old daughter who spends 40% of her time at her bio dad’s house

    Older grandparents giving money to their granddaughter while feeling jealous of ex-in-laws' generosity.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The man lives with his parents who often give the girl pocket money – as well as their other grandkids

    Jealous grandparents upset as ex-in-laws continue giving kid money, unable to match their generosity and gifts.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing jealous grandparents unhappy about ex-in-laws giving money to child, causing family tension over generosity.

    Text excerpt discussing weekly cash money given to child, related to jealous grandparents and ex-in-laws generosity issues.

    Text about adding money weekly to a child's debit card, highlighting grandparents' jealousy over generosity with kid money.

    Image credits: GrandparentsPocketMoney

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Child receiving money from an adult, highlighting jealous grandparents wanting ex-in-laws to stop giving kid money.

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The author’s own parents are mad over this and demand the ex-in-laws stop giving her money at all

    Text showing parents asking ex-in-laws to stop giving kid money due to jealousy and generosity concerns.

    Text discussing jealous grandparents feeling overshadowed by ex-in-laws’ generosity and better relationships with the kid.

    Text about jealous grandparents wanting ex-in-laws to stop giving money to a kid due to unmatched generosity.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about grandparents annoyed by ex-in-laws giving money to kid while they can’t match generosity.

    Image credits: GrandparentsPocketMoney

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Older woman with short gray hair sitting at a table holding a cup, reflecting feelings of jealous grandparents and generosity conflict.

    Image credits: Marcus Aurelius / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Moreover, they want the author to pose this demand to her ex-parents-in-law herself

    Text excerpt about ex-in-laws spending money on a child amid jealous grandparents unable to match generosity.

    Text about a child’s money savings in a bank account amid jealous grandparents concerned about generosity.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing requested money handling and saving for a child amid jealous grandparents and ex-in-laws concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text image showing a question about whether ex-parents-in-law should stop giving money to a child due to jealousy.

    Image credits: GrandparentsPocketMoney

    The woman considers this really weird and childish, so she decided to ask netizens for support and advice

    So, the Original Poster (OP) has a 10-year-old daughter, who spends about 40% of her time at the house of her biological father, the author’s ex. His parents often give her pocket money – just like they do with their other grandkids. As a result, the girl got the opportunity to either buy some goodies or save up for more serious purchases.

    Well, it seems like everyone should be happy about this – but our heroine’s parents are purely outraged by the fact that the ex-in-laws give pocket money to their granddaughter, fearing that she will now ‘love them more’; that she will choose them. Moreover, for some time now, the author’s parents have been pestering her to talk to her ex-PILs in order to stop this.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Our heroine really believes that her parents are being unreasonable, and that if they really wanted to raise this issue – let them ask about it themselves. The parents said no. She also offered them a cut of her own pocket money so they could give it instead – and again, the idea didn’t find any support from them. According to the OP’s parents, these words should come from her lips – and only from hers.

    As a result, our heroine, tired of constant demands and requests from her parents, simply decided to take it online, seeking support and probably some advice from the netizens. Simply because she personally doesn’t think that pocket money for a 10-year-old girl from her grandparents is something shameful or bad.

    Young woman with glasses looking stressed, representing jealous grandparents upset about ex-in-laws giving money to kid.

    Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I can say right away that in this situation, the parents of this woman are not only acting enviously, but also partly cruelly, trying to pass off their envy as their daughter’s idea,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment about this case. “Thereby evading responsibility and shifting it onto the shoulders of their daughter. This, alas, happens quite often.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Instead of trying to do something good on an equal footing with others, these people are trying, on the contrary, to ‘equalize the situation’ by forcing others to stop doing this good. And it seems simply ridiculous and childish. Especially since children’s love for parents and grandparents actually correlates very little with pocket money.”

    “In any case, this mom is doing the right thing by refusing her parents’ provocative idea – which not only will lead to nothing, but could also ruin her relationship with the ex-parents-in-law. Because actually, any conflicts around children also complicate their childhood,” Irina sums up.

    People in the comments also backed the OP, claiming that, firstly, it’s none of her parents’ business what the other grandparents give to the kid, and secondly, they’re just being weird and jealous here. “Shut it right down,” someone wrote reasonably. So now it’s probably your turn, our dear readers, to express your thoughts about this situation in the comments below.

    Most people in the comments simply sided with the woman, claiming that it’s none of her parents’ business at all

    Text comment expressing frustration about jealous grandparents wanting ex-in-laws to stop giving kid money.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment criticizing jealous grandparents for wanting ex-in-laws to stop giving money to a kid.

    Comment text discussing jealous grandparents upset about ex-in-laws giving money and matching generosity for their grandchild.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on forum showing user JoyousEagle disagreeing, related to jealous grandparents and ex-in-laws giving kid money.

    Text comment about managing money for a kid to avoid jealousy between grandparents and ex-in-laws over generosity.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing frustration about grandparents wanting ex-in-laws to stop giving money due to jealousy.

    Comment about jealous grandparents wanting ex-in-laws to stop giving kid money as they can’t match generosity.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    5

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s not like they’re handing her a hundred bucks a week to spend on whatever c**p she wants on a whim. It’s just 5 pounds a week, and not cash either, so it’s not burning a hole in her pocket. They’re being pretty modest with her allowance, so it shouldn’t get blown out of proportion. Do OP’s parents do stuff with their grandchild that the ex’s parents don’t? You know, stuff that doesn’t have a price tag? That isn’t just handing the kid some money and thinking you’ve done your grandparent duty? The stuff that doesn’t have a price tag on it is actually the more valuable, so maybe if OP’s parents do that and the ex’s parents don’t, OP can tell them they give the more valuable gift to their grandchild. I don’t know. I’m just spitballing here.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    graigguillotte avatar
    Bored Sailor
    Bored Sailor
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Here is what I don't get. He stated he tops it off, but his parents want to be able to give but they feel it would be too much money every week. Why not let them top off the card. Both doing 5.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If they want to cement their relationship with their granddaughter, it doesn't have to be through money. Just pay attention to/do things with her!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s not like they’re handing her a hundred bucks a week to spend on whatever c**p she wants on a whim. It’s just 5 pounds a week, and not cash either, so it’s not burning a hole in her pocket. They’re being pretty modest with her allowance, so it shouldn’t get blown out of proportion. Do OP’s parents do stuff with their grandchild that the ex’s parents don’t? You know, stuff that doesn’t have a price tag? That isn’t just handing the kid some money and thinking you’ve done your grandparent duty? The stuff that doesn’t have a price tag on it is actually the more valuable, so maybe if OP’s parents do that and the ex’s parents don’t, OP can tell them they give the more valuable gift to their grandchild. I don’t know. I’m just spitballing here.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    graigguillotte avatar
    Bored Sailor
    Bored Sailor
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Here is what I don't get. He stated he tops it off, but his parents want to be able to give but they feel it would be too much money every week. Why not let them top off the card. Both doing 5.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If they want to cement their relationship with their granddaughter, it doesn't have to be through money. Just pay attention to/do things with her!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Parenting
    Homepage
    Trending
    Parenting
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Parenting Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda