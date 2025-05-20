Jealous Grandparents Want Ex-In-Laws To Stop Giving Kid Money As They Can’t Match Their Generosity

ADVERTISEMENT

Grandparents sometimes ‘compete’ for the love and attention of their grandkids from the very first years of their lives, no matter how funny and strange it may actually seem. They compete over who will give the most luxurious birthday gift, who will treat the kids to the most delicious food, who they will spend time with more willingly…

The story we are going to tell you today, from the user GrandparentsPocketMoney, as you probably already understood from the author’s username, is connected with the fact that the 10YO kid’s grandparents give her pocket money – and another couple of grandparents are overly jealous about it. So now let’s just read on.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

The author of the post has a 10-year-old daughter who spends 40% of her time at her bio dad’s house

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The man lives with his parents who often give the girl pocket money – as well as their other grandkids

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: GrandparentsPocketMoney

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The author’s own parents are mad over this and demand the ex-in-laws stop giving her money at all

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: GrandparentsPocketMoney

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Marcus Aurelius / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Moreover, they want the author to pose this demand to her ex-parents-in-law herself

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: GrandparentsPocketMoney

The woman considers this really weird and childish, so she decided to ask netizens for support and advice

So, the Original Poster (OP) has a 10-year-old daughter, who spends about 40% of her time at the house of her biological father, the author’s ex. His parents often give her pocket money – just like they do with their other grandkids. As a result, the girl got the opportunity to either buy some goodies or save up for more serious purchases.

Well, it seems like everyone should be happy about this – but our heroine’s parents are purely outraged by the fact that the ex-in-laws give pocket money to their granddaughter, fearing that she will now ‘love them more’; that she will choose them. Moreover, for some time now, the author’s parents have been pestering her to talk to her ex-PILs in order to stop this.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our heroine really believes that her parents are being unreasonable, and that if they really wanted to raise this issue – let them ask about it themselves. The parents said no. She also offered them a cut of her own pocket money so they could give it instead – and again, the idea didn’t find any support from them. According to the OP’s parents, these words should come from her lips – and only from hers.

As a result, our heroine, tired of constant demands and requests from her parents, simply decided to take it online, seeking support and probably some advice from the netizens. Simply because she personally doesn’t think that pocket money for a 10-year-old girl from her grandparents is something shameful or bad.

Share icon

Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can say right away that in this situation, the parents of this woman are not only acting enviously, but also partly cruelly, trying to pass off their envy as their daughter’s idea,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment about this case. “Thereby evading responsibility and shifting it onto the shoulders of their daughter. This, alas, happens quite often.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Instead of trying to do something good on an equal footing with others, these people are trying, on the contrary, to ‘equalize the situation’ by forcing others to stop doing this good. And it seems simply ridiculous and childish. Especially since children’s love for parents and grandparents actually correlates very little with pocket money.”

“In any case, this mom is doing the right thing by refusing her parents’ provocative idea – which not only will lead to nothing, but could also ruin her relationship with the ex-parents-in-law. Because actually, any conflicts around children also complicate their childhood,” Irina sums up.

People in the comments also backed the OP, claiming that, firstly, it’s none of her parents’ business what the other grandparents give to the kid, and secondly, they’re just being weird and jealous here. “Shut it right down,” someone wrote reasonably. So now it’s probably your turn, our dear readers, to express your thoughts about this situation in the comments below.

Most people in the comments simply sided with the woman, claiming that it’s none of her parents’ business at all

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon