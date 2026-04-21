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In the early days of Tinder, we collectively decided that our parents’ warnings about talking to strangers were quaint, outdated, and frankly a little embarrassing. What did they know? This was an app. A fun app. With a little flame logo. You just swipe right and meet the love of your life, or at least someone reasonably normal who wants to get dinner.

One guy downloaded the app, matched with a woman who seemed completely legitimate, and found out very quickly that his parents had actually been onto something. But he wasn’t going to take the hits lying down!

More info: Reddit

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In the early days of Tinder, we all ignored our parents’ warnings about talking to strangers and decided to find out for ourselves

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

A man matched with a woman who seemed to have her life together, and soon after meeting her, she had lost her job and needed access to his bank account

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Image credits: Jonathan Borba / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The repayments never came, her eventual check bounced, and she blocked him on every platform before he could even process what had happened

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Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

His friend started digging and found two sets of social media accounts, a secret prison boyfriend, and a family fraud operation that had been running for years

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Image credits: erik-karits-2093459 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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He reported the fraud, tipped off the apartment complex about her roach infestation, handed his evidence to the payday loan company’s legal team, and watched every thread unravel

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Image credits: JockBbcBoy

By the end of the year, the whole family had been arrested, her grandmother had two heart attacks, and Talia was sentenced to over a decade in prison

Fresh out of college and newly employed, our narrator downloaded Tinder and soon matched with Talia. After the usual two-week getting-to-know-you phase, they met, hit it off, and were officially an item. She seemed to have her life together, but that didn’t last long. Before long, she was asking him to let a payday loan run through his bank account because she had just lost her job.

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The OP was new to relationships and eager to help. He opened a linked account and handed over the money, albeit a little skeptical. As expected, the repayments never came. Then came a check from her father to cover the full amount, which she sneakily deposited right before a long weekend. It bounced, and she hastily blocked him everywhere and disappeared completely.

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His friend started digging and found that Talia had been living a double life. The family member she claimed was her cousin in her photos was actually her boyfriend, currently in prison. She had been visiting monthly, and they even planned to marry! The check even had his name on it. The whole thing had been a massive scam from the beginning.

Rather than just lick his wounds, he got to work. He reported the fraud, called her apartment complex about the roach infestation she had casually mentioned, and answered the payday loan company’s calls with every piece of evidence he had. It turned out her family had been running the same scheme for years and he was far from the only victim.

By the end of the year, the whole family had been arrested. Her grandmother and father took plea deals, and Grandma even had a heart attack during the whole debacle. Talia went to prison for over a decade on multiple charges. While she was behind bars, our hero realized he belonged in gay bars instead. Seems like this was the last straw he needed to realize his true self!

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Image credits: Frolopiaton Palm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

A payday loan is a short term, high interest loan designed to be repaid on your next payday. They sound simple enough but the interest rates are predatory, often exceeding 400% annually, and they are banned in several US states for exactly that reason. The moment someone asks you to run one through your personal bank account on their behalf, that is not a financial favor. That is a red flag wearing a disguise.

Scamwatch warns that one of the most consistent patterns in romance scams is the relationship moving unusually fast, followed by an urgent request involving money. It might be an emergency, a loan, or a request to set up accounts or transfer funds on their behalf. The urgency is deliberate. It is designed to bypass the part of your brain that would otherwise ask sensible questions.

The numbers on this are genuinely alarming. In 2016, the US Federal Trade Commission received just over 11,000 complaints about dating and romance scams. By 2020, that figure had jumped to over 52,000, with total losses topping 300 million dollars in that year alone. Talia was not an isolated bad actor. She was part of a very large and very profitable industry.

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The good news is that the same digital tools that make scammers effective can also be used against them. A determined victim with a paper trail, a bounced check, and a friend willing to do some social media detective work can unravel years of fraud with a few well-placed phone calls. As this particular story proves rather beautifully.

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Have you ever been caught with your pants down by a scammer like this? Share the details in the comments!

The internet read this story, and the satisfaction in the comments is the kind that only comes from watching a very thorough and very deserved unraveling

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