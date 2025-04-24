I Paint Thousands Of Lines In Every Piece, Here’s How They Turn Into Stories On Canvas (22 Pics)
For some artists, a dot on canvas is a sound. For others, a brushstroke is a breath. But for me, it’s the line that sings. In my signature technique of linear divisionism, each painted line becomes a visual note—a melody of color and emotion strung across canvas in oil.
If Wassily Kandinsky saw a point as the beginning of sound, I see the line as the sound itself—as language, rhythm, and storytelling. In my paintings, thousands of lines intertwine like whispers, winds, and woven dreams, evoking landscapes, memories, and moments of stillness in motion.
The line is not just a shape. It’s a sentence. A voice. A story that unfolds in silence.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Painting in Nature, Painting with Friends
My art doesn’t begin and end in the studio. Much of my work blossoms under the open sky—on plein air painting trips with fellow artists and friends. These outdoor gatherings are both creative escapes and communal rituals: we paint, we share, we laugh, we experiment. From sun-kissed fields to forest glades and riverbanks, our brushes capture fleeting light and texture.
Each plein air experience often leads to collaborative exhibitions or group creative projects—ephemeral visual diaries of where we’ve been and what we’ve felt together. Through these gatherings, my landscapes become not just depictions of place, but conversations between people, pigments, and the places we love.
Art with a Heart and a Hand to Reach
More than anything, I want to connect. I warmly welcome anyone who wants to dive into the world of contemporary Ukrainian painting and exchange creative energy. Whether you're an art lover, a fellow painter, or simply curious about my line-driven universe, I’d love to hear from you.
Follow and say hello on Instagram: @art_oleksandra_malyshko