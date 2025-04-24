ADVERTISEMENT

For some artists, a dot on canvas is a sound. For others, a brushstroke is a breath. But for me, it’s the line that sings. In my signature technique of linear divisionism, each painted line becomes a visual note—a melody of color and emotion strung across canvas in oil.

If Wassily Kandinsky saw a point as the beginning of sound, I see the line as the sound itself—as language, rhythm, and storytelling. In my paintings, thousands of lines intertwine like whispers, winds, and woven dreams, evoking landscapes, memories, and moments of stillness in motion.

The line is not just a shape. It’s a sentence. A voice. A story that unfolds in silence.

