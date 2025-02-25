ADVERTISEMENT

The things that politicians say and do can greatly influence the way we see one another. And since they're not always true, it's important that we make our own observations and draw our own conclusions. So, let's take a moment to examine transatlantic relationships—or rather, opinions. A viral thread on Reddit shows people from the United States sharing what they don't understand about Europe, which provides interesting insight into their worldview.

(Of course, the Old Continent isn't a monolith—each country has its own traditions and ways of life; what might be normal in Spain could be bizarre in Finland. But this discussion still offers an interesting look at the image Europe has carved for itself.)

Continue scrolling to get a better understanding of their thoughts, and in case you're wondering, we have also covered 30 American norms that stun Europeans. Ultimately, we hope that familiarizing yourself with these differences, no matter which side of the ocean you live on, will help you to understand the other perspective instead of reinforcing stereotypes.

#1

London's iconic Big Ben and Houses of Parliament on a clear day, showcasing European architecture and culture. Am I allowed to comment if I’m Canadian?

How do so many people fit into London? And there’s so many old buildings still in use, isn’t asbestos a problem? How are there so many different accents in small countries like the UK and Ireland? Pretty much in Canada most people sound the same, there’s a few other accents but there aren’t too many big differences, except for maybe Newfoundlanders, Francophones and people in the country.

anon , Dominika Gregušová/Pexels Report

sandicromer avatar
Ruth
Ruth
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The really old buildings were built long before asbestos was commonly used in buildings. 1940s - 1970s were the main years it was used. It has been since removed from most commercial buildings over the years when renovations were done. As for accents, I live in South Carolina and even here we have four very distinct accents within our small state.

RELATED:
    #2

    Modern European bathroom with dark stone walls, a sleek shower, and a white sink for a compact design reflecting culture shocks. In some hotel bathrooms I’ve been in, the shower didn’t have a door or curtain or had a half door, and water would get everywhere despite my best efforts. Why?

    AFather811 , Vika Glitter/Pexels Report

    pernillewinkel avatar
    Pernille
    Pernille
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hotel baths are often more designed the practicality, it is the same all over the world. As soon as a hotel thinks it is a bit fancy they put in weird bathrooms, in some places you can't even get the shower off the wall.

    #3

    Two people having a conversation at a small table, discussing European culture shocks. How most of you Europeans seem fluent in English but I can't speak a lick of any other language even after taking 3 years of spanish.

    pjd512 , Christina Morillo/Pexels Report

    mariele_s avatar
    persephone134
    persephone134
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All the entertainment products are in English. Most people in European countries speak English as a second language, but their third language is usually much less developed.

    #4

    "Sorry, we're closed" sign hanging on a door, reflecting European culture shocks for Americans. I was in N. Ireland and all the food places were closed by 9PM ... That's when I get hungry!

    InItsTeeth , Tim Mossholder/Pexels Report

    #5

    Woman outdoors exhaling smoke, highlighting Europe culture shocks experienced by Americans. How popular smoking cigarettes is. Even with the recent boom in vaping and e-cigs in the US, I would still say that they're not even close. Every outdoor cafe in Europe has at least half of their patrons smoking. My buddy that lives over there says it's just part of their social culture.

    Doesn't really bother me either. It's just interesting to me that it's so looked down upon here in the US and so popular in most parts of Europe.

    White0nRye , Huynh Van/Pexels Report

    #6

    Modern public restroom with a "Toilettes" sign, showcasing a European amenity that may surprise Americans culturally. Paying to use the bathroom. Why don't y'all just let bathrooms be free so you don't have to either pay or p**s in the streets?

    UrdnotChivay , Emmanuel Codden/Pexels Report

    #7

    Beach scene with two lounge chairs under an umbrella, reflecting European culture relaxation habits. Is there actually nude beaches? Like we have them here, but not as much as I hear they have over in Europe.

    xXDank-KatXx76 , Quang Nguyen Vinh/Pexels Report

    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Any beach can be one if you're brave enough and don't mind a lifetime ban

    #8

    Close-up of a dripping faucet with a wooden background, highlighting a common Europe culture shock for Americans. Why don’t you have drinkable tap water in some places?

    Edit: For example, my girlfriend visited Florence and was told not to drink the tap water.

    Over_Krook , Nithin PA/Pexels Report

    pernillewinkel avatar
    Pernille
    Pernille
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think someone might have been pulling the girlfriends leg, last time I was in Firenze the water was perfectly good to drink.

    Restroom signs on a wooden wall, illustrating European amenities, highlighting cultural differences for Americans. How come yall got universal healthcare but u gotta pay to take a s**t.

    getoutofmyr00mm0m , Ulad R/Pexels Report

    #10

    Close-up of a measuring glass, illustrating culture shocks with food portion sizes in Europe. As an American that lived in the UK for a few years, why the f**k do we get dumped on for not using the metric system? The UK uses so many different forms of measurement then shits on us for not using one of the 500 they use. I get our system isn't perfect but at least it's consistently used across the board here.

    InsertScreenNameHere , Steve Johnson/Pexels Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because the American one is insane. This is speaking as someone who lived in the US and now lives in France, and who now uses metric without a skip because it is actually much easier.

    Modern kitchen faucet over a double sink with flowers in the background, representing a cultural aspect of Europe. How tf you live without garbage disposals.

    Shwiftydano , Steven Ungermann/Unsplash Report

    #12

    Barber with tattoos cutting hair, illustrating European culture shocks for Americans. What is going on with all the Turkish barber shops I saw in Ireland.
    Is there something special about them?

    AnusEinstein , Dmitry Zvolskiy/Pexels Report

    gezgin avatar
    Janissary35680
    Janissary35680
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Barbers in Turkey start out as floor-sweeping apprentices, typically at age 16 but I've seen younger. They learn their trade by watching and doing and in The Bad Old Days they got their chops busted if they messed up. This used to be true of most service industries like butchers, bakers, carpenters, mechanics and so on and in many cases it still is.

    #13

    Breakfast plate with fried eggs, beans, cheese, toast, and coffee; a European dining experience. This beans for breakfast thing. I think it's mainly a British thing.

    What kind of beans? Are they like American baked beans? What do they taste like?

    BamaBachFan , Julian Jagtenberg/Pexels Report

    #14

    Pouring Coca-Cola into a glass, reflecting Europe culture shocks about food places closing early. No ice in softdrinks.

    EDIT: Totally forgot there were no free refills.

    hilltopper11 , Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels Report

    officialjob-p-d avatar
    DforDory
    DforDory
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In fastfood chains you do get to refill and there's an ice machine as well for people to use. However, most people won't or maybe refill just once, because we're not greedy and only take as much as we need and don't waste.

    #15

    Vintage fan and pottery alongside flowers, reflecting European nostalgia. Lack of air conditioning.

    anon , Huỳnh Đạt/Pexels Report

    trinew_ avatar
    AuntT
    AuntT
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But… We open our windows those tree months of summer when we might need it. In southern countries, with higher temperatures it’s normal with Air conditioning.

    People standing at a street corner in Europe during the day, highlighting culture shocks for Americans. F**k, I just moved to Spain and I cannot understand how normal it is to just STARE so blatantly at people. Does anybody know????

    The constant touching and cheek kisses are also pretty weird to me because I don’t like to be touched but I was aware of those at least before I moved.

    octoberchant , David Kouakou/Pexels Report

    #17

    Box of Benton's European Jaffa Cakes, Zingy Orange flavor, showcasing cultural food variety from Europe. Why none of ya'll will send me Jaffa Cakes.

    Seriously. They're so good. Our selection of candy is horrendous compared to yours.

    UnlikeClockwork , Ram1751 Report

    Medical professional with a stethoscope reviewing notes, related to culture shocks experienced by Americans in Europe. Whatcha mean you can just go to the doctor? You don't save up for a few years first?

    NFRNL13 , Antoni Shkraba/Pexels Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I call my doc tomorrow I can get in to see her this week. And it's only 26 euros, most of which I can get back.

    #19

    Aerial view of a European town at sunset highlighting cultural architecture. The Balkans.

    Then again from what I know even you guys don't understand the Balkans.

    I've heard it's kind of like our "Florida Man" in that it's best to just not ask questions and observe from a distance?

    AlphaTangoFoxtrt , Ivica Džambo/Pexels Report

    turk avatar
    turk
    turk
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've visited every Balkan country, and even got engaged in Lithuania. They are all wonderful and I've never encountered any weird or unpleasant people. My experiences in Florida aren't as consistent.

    A steaming glass mug of tea on a reflective table, highlighting European culture shocks experienced by some Americans. I listen to a LOT of books. Whenever one is written by a British author, there's always tea in the story - always.

    I NEED to know what kind of tea this is. I mean, it's not f*****g Lipton, I at least know that. But what kind of tea do you have in the mornings? Do you also like coffee? How much caffeine is in the tea you drink? Would it keep me alive?

    See, I'd really like to try some morning tea, but it would need to be really super caffeinated. Or else I may die.

    How many kind of morning teas do you have? Are they all caffeinated?

    I'm a seasonal tea drinker - I like that Sleepy Time Tea during the winter. Got any other suggestions for me?

    Basically, please explain your tea to me. Thanks.

    ThePlayfulPython , Ahmed Aqtai/Pexels Report

    pernillewinkel avatar
    Pernille
    Pernille
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    PG tips or Yorkshire tea, and if not a loose leaf breakfast blend or Assam tea.

    #21

    Man in an empty theater holding popcorn, possibly experiencing culture shock regarding early closing food places in Europe. Something else I just thought of after someone brought popcorn into the office...

    Something I noticed about cinemas in Canada/USA , and Europe. *Or London UK at least, sample size here is quite low* is that in North American cinemas, you pay for a ticket, and it's a free for all for seating, you grab the best seat, early bird gets the worm



    I went to a Cinema in London years ago with an old gf. and you picked your seat on a screen And you sat at THAT seat. like at a sporting venue, you didnt dare move even if the entire isle was empty *we might have been charged more per seat too, I dont recall*.

    anon , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

    #22

    Modern European bedroom with teal bed and patterned curtains, highlighting culture shocks in home decor. How small everything is. I’ve never been, but my family visited and they hated how small everything was. Showers, rooms, beds, everything was apparently super small.

    Here in the states everything is big.

    Minimalcharges , Max Vakhtbovycn/Pexels Report

    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes,yes it is. We don't need a 5 bedroom suite for 2 nights stay

    #23

    Person adjusting a washing machine dial in a kitchen, highlighting Europe culture shocks. Your washing machines for your clothes are in the kitchen. That’s just odd.

    anon , Amina Filkins/Pexels Report

    #24

    Stethoscope and pen on medical documents, highlighting Europe culture shocks in healthcare practices. How y'all manage to get socialized healthcare and education. Those concepts are fought so hard in the States and I don't know how to convince people that healthcare and education are good things to have for free or even just cheaper.

    banana_leal , Pixabay/Pexels Report

    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, the insurance thing is because politicians are bought and paid for by the insurance companies. The education is because certain politicians want to keep people dumb enough to believe that socialized healthcare will destroy the nation. So far they're successful.

    #25

    Your hatred of peanut butter.

    easternoracle Report

    Swan spreading wings on a European lake, reflecting local culture. Why the queen of England owns every swan in the country.

    Sauxy_Pasta , Anthony 🙂/Pexels Report

    #27

    French flag waving, representing Europe culture shocks experienced by Americans. Once in Costa Rica I saw a French guy trying to buy beer in English with American $$. When I tried to help him he pretended not to know English... Why are the French like this?

    JazzyJake69 , Atypeek Dgn/Pexels Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Je suis désolé, mais je ne comprends pas bien votre question.

    Snow falling on a cityscape, streets and rooftops covered in white, evoking a scene in Europe during winter. I'm Canadian, not American, close enough.



    I dont understand why some countries grind to a complete halt when snow hits the ground. As if it were no different than lava filling the streets



    the same could be applied to certain places in America.

    anon , Asia Culture Center/Pexels Report

    turk
    turk
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People in Texas freeze to death in weather I would consider a mildly cold autumn morning. So much for "don't mess with Texas". You could take over that entire state with a few truckfulls of ice.

    Hands clasped in prayer on a Holy Bible, reflecting American cultural nuances in Europe. Two things.

    First: Are there any serious "Holy Rollers" in Europe? In America we hear a lot about evangelicals (and they have a tendency to make everything just a little bit worse) but you almost never hear about them in Europe. Like do you guys have a Westboro Baptist Church type group?

    Second: Having grown up in an extremely crime-ridden neighborhood in a major American city I always feel like even the most crime heavy area in Europe is Disneyland compared even the "eh, it's not really *that* bad" parts of most cities over here. I guess that's more of a statement than anything but do Europeans have a legitimate "if I go there it's possible I could get killed" fear when they think about high crime areas? Or is it more or less exaggerated? Or do you not have any fear of being killed simply because you go to the wrong neighborhood? And yes, I understand that statistically speaking it's pretty rare to get killed as the victim of a crime in America but there's a segment of the US population that has a story of say, going to the gas station only to find out it's closed because some dude was shot and killed while filling his tank. I'm part of that segment. So I'm unusually paranoid where crime is concerned. And I wonder if there's people like that in Europe.

    PunchBeard , Pixabay/Pexels Report

    How supportive they seem to be (from an outsider's perspective) of broad government surveillance. Also, the fact that carrying a personal firearm for self-defense purposes is frequently illegal. I think the Czech Republic is about the only major exception to that. There's a lot about Europe that I like, and I get that it's not completely homogeneous, but those things completely baffle me.

    julianwolf Report

    jill_rhodry avatar
    Jill Rhodry
    Jill Rhodry
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    and the rest of the world is baffled how you guys think guns are more important than your children coming home alive

    #31

    Why don't you use clothes dryers? Why don't you have screens on your windows?

    LeNontronnais Report

    #32

    Was on the Metro for first time.

    Got a nasty look a few times.

    I didn't realize you are to push the door button !!! Our subway doors are automatic!

    anon Report

    Two men talking over drinks in a casual setting, illustrating European culture shocks and differences for Americans. What does the word bloody mean for them is it like a swear.

    reisypeicey , Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels Report

    #34

    Why is it called the Loo?

    Also I'm Canadian...

    TitansTracks Report

    #35

    People on a crowded European train reading books and using phones during a commute. Why there are so many pickpockets (looking at you Paris subway and Spain especially)!

    Sunhammer01 , Petar Avramoski/Pexels Report

    #36

    How do you afford to provide health care for everyone? In America, we can't seem to figure out how it's possible to pay for it all.

    anon Report

    Why is everything so small? Cars, lifts, hotel rooms, refrigerators, grocery stores, etc.

    doubleflusher Report

    #38

    The fact that you guys see nationality/ethnicity and not race. Is a Frenchmen in the east really that different from a German in the West? To me, no, but to Europeans, definitely.

    anon Report

    jill_rhodry avatar
    Jill Rhodry
    Jill Rhodry
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    but guys instist on being considered irish/italian/dutch etc when you're 6th generation american

    #39

    Why do you have to pay sometimes to use public restrooms?

    Why is there such an emphasis on making cars fuel efficient by making the small and light, which is less safe, but not by making hybrids?

    Why does England usually use the United Kingdom flag instead of the English flag?

    ABoiNamedJesse Report

    Paying for public restrooms. Not talking to strangers. I grew up in Texas. We kinda always talk to people whenever we’re waiting around or something. I’ve heard this gets weird looks across the ocean. Why the hell did I encounter four different dialects while traveling for like 20 minutes? I have to drive to a new state or get on a plane to come across a new accent.

    mlg2433 Report

    #41

    How you're able to have so many awesome pieces of technology and in some cases, regulations. But America somehow feels like they're 5 years behind.

    anon Report

    #42

    Why do you come off grouchy, I understand smiling is considered weird in most conditions but still most Europeans I’ve met are on par if not worse than New Yorkers I’ve met.

    revlusive-mist Report

    turk avatar
    turk
    turk
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I find exactly the opposite. But the common denominator in these interactions is you. Maybe think on that.

    Your suburban areas are really, really weird. Especially in Paris.

    bigdipper80 Report

    #44

    How much faith Europeans seem to put in their governments, considering the 100 million deaths European governments caused in Europe over the last century.

    harrison_wintergreen Report

    jill_rhodry avatar
    Jill Rhodry
    Jill Rhodry
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aaah yes, the current US administration is quite the epitome of trustworthiness and isn't reflective of 1930s Germany at all 😋

    #45

    Why don’t they call it a quarter pounder with cheese?

    anon5564 Report

    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Call it what you want. But we don't eat 10 half pound burgers a day

    #46

    Why do they sound american when they sing?

    b30 Report

