Only Europeans Can Ace This Geography Quiz: Identify 30 European Countries From Their Outlines

ADVERTISEMENT

Think you know Europe? Well, you can probably point out France or Italy on a map – but can you recognize them from just their bare outline, with no borders & no labels?

That’s exactly what this quiz is testing. You’ll get 30 European country outlines. The trick here is that you’ll have to type in the correct country yourself.

Maybe you’re better at naming European countries from the map? Try this quiz next!

Good luck – you might need it! 🗺️

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Image credits: Anthony Beck