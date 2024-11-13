ADVERTISEMENT

I love to wander through nature, find amazing materials, and create with them in nature. It's meditative, calming, connecting, and healing. Every magic creative process is unique and teaches me nature's infinite wisdom.

I only use a material that is free on the ground. I only take pictures home with me, my creations remain where they are for Mother Nature to take them back in her natural order. With love, Luci.

Autumn Celebration - Creative Free Flow With Autumn Treasures

Beach Blessing - Beach Rocks And Mussel Shells

Portal - Snow Sculpture

Diversity - Acorns And Rowan Berries

Autumn Bloom - Beech Leaves On A Beech Tree

Autumn Flower - Made From Cut Autumn Leaves

Center Of Being - Beach Pebbles With Natural Quartz Veins

Impressed - Mandala Printed Into Sand With Beach Plastic Litter

Open - Beech Sticks In Beech Tree

Petrified Beetle - Grey And White Beech Pebbles And Pebbles With Natural Quartz Veins

