Entitled Parker Thinks It’s A Good Idea To Park In This Guy’s Driveway, So He Blocks Her There For The Whole Weekend
Entitlement manifests in many ways and often acts as a barrier to empathy and understanding of others, so it’s important to recognize and eradicate it. Otherwise, you might get into trouble with people in situations where it can be easily avoided.
Just like the lady in this story did.
A few days ago, Reddit user TheToiletDestroyer recalled an incident involving a woman who had parked in his driveway. Without many options, he blocked the stranger’s car in with his own vehicle.
However, when she came back, the homeowner thought it wasn’t enough and decided to teach the unwanted guest a lesson she wouldn’t forget.
Continue scrolling to read the man’s post on the subreddit ‘Petty Revenge’ where he describes how he made sure the woman’s car stayed there for the whole weekend.
When this man came home, he found a stranger’s vehicle parked in his driveway
Image credits: Tony Alter (not the actual photo)
So he decided to teach them a lesson and blocked it for the entire weekend
Image credits: Pixabay (not the actual photo)
Image credits: leungchopan (not the actual photo)
Image credits: TheToiletDestroyer
Not sure how the police could force you to move your car on your own property, no need to drink. Press charges for trespassing if applicable (not sure -- you can be on someone's property to ring their doorbell; but parking? It's not 'littering', it's not 'abandoning' etc).
Not sure how the police could force you to move your car on your own property, no need to drink. Press charges for trespassing if applicable (not sure -- you can be on someone's property to ring their doorbell; but parking? It's not 'littering', it's not 'abandoning' etc).