Entitled Parents Go On A Haunted Hayride, Make Their Scared Kids A Stranger’s Problem

Sometimes the circumstances require that we step up and take responsibility, even when it’s not technically ours to take. But there’s a difference between doing the right thing and being forced to accommodate others.

Reddit user u/MiraculousFoxyLady shared a story on r/IDontWorkHereLady that perfectly illustrates this distinction. It’s about a Halloween hayride the woman joined for a bit of lighthearted fun, but which unexpectedly turned into a daycare she was pretty much made to run — all because some parents were too ignorant to care for their children.

Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

Crowd waiting under a glowing haunted hayride sign with spooky lighting and fog at a nighttime event.

Image credits: Jeremy Thompson (not the actual image)

Child in skeleton costume eating candy, looking scared while on a haunted hayride with parents.

Image credits: Charles Parker (not the actual image)

Carved pumpkins glowing at night on a haunted hayride setting with spooky and playful faces.

Image credits: Joshua Taylor (not the actual image)

Woman looking stressed outdoors at night with blurred city lights in the background, related to entitled parents haunted hayride topic

Image credits: Lemnaouer (not the actual image)

Image credits: MiraculousFoxyLady

People were appalled by the parents’ indifference

Reddit user discusses haunted hayride actors scaring guests, frustrated with entitled parents ruining the experience.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing an entitled parents’ haunted hayride and kids left scared by strangers.

Comment discussing a stranger comforting scared kids during an entitled parents’ haunted hayride experience.

Parents on a haunted hayride ignoring scared kids, leaving their children to strangers’ care during the spooky event.

Parents on haunted hayride make scared kids a stranger's problem by tossing toddler to brother during scare moments.

Text explaining what a haunted hayride is, describing trailers pulled by tractors for spooky rides or farm tours.

Comments on a haunted hayride story where entitled parents leave scared kids with strangers to handle fear.

Comments from an online discussion about entitled parents ignoring scared kids during a haunted hayride experience.

Screenshot of a forum discussion about entitled parents at a haunted hayride leaving scared kids to strangers.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing entitled parents and poor customer service at a haunted hayride event.

Screenshot of an online discussion about haunted hayride experiences and how parents handle scared kids during the event.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing entitled parents at a haunted hayride and handling scared kids.

Screenshot of a discussion about haunted hayrides and kids’ reactions to spooky costumes and acting.

Screenshot of a forum discussion about parents on a haunted hayride abandoning their scared kids to strangers.

Reddit comments about calming scared kids during a haunted hayride, highlighting entitled parents' behavior.

Entitled parents on haunted hayride leave scared kids to strangers while others react with humor in online discussion.

Actor in haunted house shares experience of entitled parents bringing scared kids despite age restrictions and warnings.

Comment about entitled parents on a haunted hayride ignoring scared kids and making strangers handle them.

Comment discussing entitled parents at a haunted hayride leaving scared kids as a stranger's problem.

Comment about entitled parents at haunted houses and mazes refusing to let actors scare their kids, creating chaos.

Comment on entitled parents ignoring scared kids during a haunted hayride, making strangers handle the children's fears.

Screenshot of an online comment criticizing entitled parents for leaving scared kids to strangers on a haunted hayride.

Screenshot of a user comment discussing strangers and children in a public setting related to haunted hayride experience.

Comment describing entitled parents at a haunted hayride abandoning their scared kids to strangers.

Comment criticizing entitled parents taking scared kids on a haunted hayride, suggesting they find a sitter instead.

Comment on entitled parents ignoring scared kids on a haunted hayride, causing strangers to deal with the situation.

Text comment on a white background discussing a little sister watching Nightmare on Elm Street before using the toilet.

Text post discussing entitled parents on haunted hayrides, ignoring their scared kids and passing responsibility to strangers.

Text describing a humorous haunted hayride experience highlighting scared kids and entitled parents ignoring their fears.

Commenter discussing entitled parents on a haunted hayride making scared kids a stranger’s problem.