Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Would Not Entertain Her Children For Her”: Entitled Woman Is Left Shocked After Her Neighbor Refuses To Babysit Without Warning
35points
Lgbtq+, Parenting5 hours ago

“I Would Not Entertain Her Children For Her”: Entitled Woman Is Left Shocked After Her Neighbor Refuses To Babysit Without Warning

Miglė Miliūtė and
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė

It’s always nice to have good relationships with neighbors. However, getting along well doesn’t mean one should feel entitled to their help, especially when it comes to something as significant as kids.

Redditor u/Boobah79 told the ‘Entitled People’ community about the time his neighbor that he barely knew wanted him to watch over her children. The man politely refused, explaining his reasoning behind the decision. But the woman couldn’t take no for an answer, which led to a huge scene. Scroll down to find the full story below.

Some people feel entitled to help from their neighbors, whether it’s lending sugar or babysitting their kids

Image credits: Atoms (not the actual photo)

This man’s neighbor was shocked when he refused to watch over her children

Image credits: Budgeron Bach (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Boobah79

Fellow redditors discussed the situation with the OP in the comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Vėja is a photo editor at Bored Panda. After dropping out of university she took Adobe creative courses and started looking for a job to learn more about this type of work. She wants to deepen her knowledge in graphic design and one day make illustrations for books, magazines, etc. In her free time, she enjoys gaming and watching anime

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Parenting
Homepage
Trending
Parenting
Homepage
Next in Parenting
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda