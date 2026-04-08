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Typically, when we imagine an entitled person, it’s someone annoying in front of us in line, or maybe a driver who thinks they are king (or queen) of the road. Unfortunately, sometimes one’s friends can be just as disappointing.

A woman went online to share her tale of dealing with an entitled friend who first asked to use the party room in her house for her child’s birthday, then, after the venue was moved, ended up not even getting invited. She chatted with some of the commenters and people gave her recommendations of what to do next.

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Asking a friend for a favor is perfectly reasonable

Image credits: Vlada Karpovich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But one woman was upset when her friend wanted to use her home for a party, then uninvited her

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Image credits: SHVETS production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: balletcorg

She shared some more details in the comments

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Most folks thought her “friend” was just an entitled jerk

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