Many people don’t feel like asking for some more breadsticks or extra sauce no matter how much they’d love that when dining out because for some reason, that doesn’t feel nice.

But others, however, do not just expect to be served extra things like kings and queens of the restaurant empire, but think they can get away without spending a dime.

Welcome to Choosing Beggars: the restaurant edition where customers are so entitled you can see the fumes going through the roof. Where free meals, one-star reviews, and requests to speak to the manager happen daily.

Below we wrapped up the most blood-boiling cases of customers thinking it’s them who should get paid for eating there.

#1

CB Yelper Is Mad Because Restaurant Didn't Give Them Free Meal In Exchange For Potential IG Exposure

Punanistan Report

rob
rob
Community Member
Worst kind of entitlement

#2

Local Restaurant Stays Open Late To Serve Great Food To Customer After Hours, Has Audacity To Be Out Of Fries, Receives One-Star Review

Tmbistroolyme Report

WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
The audacity of them to be out of fries after closure time! 😤 just say, we are closed, here are a complementary ketchup pack... the, costumer always right need to stop!

#3

Local BBQ Place With Free Beer Calls Out Specific Yelper For Being A CB. Love The Food And The Attitude At This Place

datalaughing Report

WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
Be like Terry, don't be a "aunt bucket"! If that's what cb is??

#4

Life Of A Food Delivery Drivery. "Can You Hurry" 5 Minutes After Initial Text

ajshearouse15 Report

Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
The green hurts my eyes

#5

Choosing Beggar Angry About Being Kicked Out Of Cafe With Free WiFi For Bringing In Food From A Different Restaurant

OffTheWall343 Report

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
It’s truly baffling that they thought this was okay.

#6

Review Shared By Restaurant Owner In Our Local Group

mahrawaisiqbal Report

Potty pagan panda
Potty pagan panda
Community Member
I’m a regular customer at my local supermarket too and have spent thousands! Can you imagine being charged for theft when taking a free cake that I thought I deserved? No. It doesn’t work like that. Or demanding a free power day from your provider? Please……

#7

How Dare This Privately Owned Local Restaurant Force This Man To Pay For His Entire Birthday Meal.. In Full! They Probably Didn't Sing To Him Either! Unacceptable

opheliaaaa888 Report

WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
"You ruined my birthday! No free cake either! "

#8

Woman Enters A Draw For Free Food, Gives A Sob Story, Doesn't Win The Draw And Then Writes A Fake Review To Damage The Reputation Of The Restaurant

MustardKingCustard Report

Javel!
Javel!
Community Member
She should've mentioned they ruined her children's Christmas

#9

A Restaurant Review I Stumbled On. The Customer Is So Many Kinds Of Wrong

chassepatate Report

WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
In matter of taste! Like in fashion! Stop being so entitled you trash buckets! 🤣🤌

#10

63 Sandwiches In 1 1/2 Hours!?! How Dare They!

cbeals Report

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
It's customer service, man, how about one an hour? Then we can compromise on one a day.

#11

I Offered This Lady A Free Tray Over One Year Ago. She Declined At The Time Saying That It Wasn’t Enough Food To Be Worth Her Time. Guess Who Is Back Demanding?

reddit.com Report

Javel!
Javel!
Community Member
You're totally right it's your fault. Don't expect stuff from people who literally don't owe you anything 🤷🏼‍♀️ plus, the last few sentences kind of give off threatening vibes? Wow.

#12

Struggling Restaurants Should Give Out Free Things As A Reward For People Who Order Food

Smiling_Quokka Report

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
New research: PhDs rate their knowledge of their subject a 2 out of 10, "just scratching the surface". Dunning-Krugers rate their knowledge of that subject 200 out of 10.

#13

I'm Nice Enough To Not Ask For Your Money. Just Give Me Free Food And Drinks For Two

nath24r Report

JoinMeZoe
JoinMeZoe
Community Member
Restaurant: Hi I work with brands and you would tie in nicely for bad examples.

#14

This Japanese Restaurant Will Never Forgive CB’s

Hey_Heff Report

#15

CB Goes To Restaurant Expecting Free Food, Shocked When He’s Charged

RadRadRiot Report

Kristy Marion
Kristy Marion
Community Member
#16

Someone Ordered And Paid For A Medium Pizza At Our Work And Asked Us To Make It A Large In The Notes

harpuasam Report

#17

Man Wants To Ban Vegan Options In Restaurants Until Vegan Restaurants Cater To Him

JackinTheBeanstock Report

Potty pagan panda
Potty pagan panda
Community Member
Wtf did I just read?!? Just…..the world has gone mad….

#18

Military Spouse Demanding To Have Her Next Meal For Free

Febrile_Penis Report

InvincibleRodent
InvincibleRodent
Community Member
"We serve our asses off way more than anyone", she says, the wife of a soldier, going out for $12 chardonnays on a Thursday night, January second. Yeah, sure sounds like she has a lot on her plate. Her, not the waiter who was working on their feet presumably that whole evening to serve her.

#19

Schools Closed For 2 Weeks, Local Pizza Shop Offers Free Food For Kids

Chocobochica Report

#20

Cb Leaves One Star Review After Getting Free Replacement Pizza But No Salad

TJ_Ash Report

#21

Restaurants Have Been Forced Closed In The Tri-State Area And This Cb Wants Them To Lose More Money By Giving A Discount

Redthirteen09 Report

#22

Haute Couture Fashion Designer Wants To Skip The Line At A Restaurant

alpha_dove Report

#23

Wrap Up My Leftovers And My Shopping

ImAPeople Report

#24

This Lady Leaving Reviews Based On Whether Or Not The Restaurant Let Her Store Her Breast Milk In Their Fridges

reddit.com Report

Kim Kermes
Kim Kermes
Community Member
In most US states that is a health violation. Ice to top off your cooler, yeah.

#25

OP Goes To Fine Dining Restaurant, Eats The Food And Then Refuses To Pay

reddit.com Report

Debbie
Debbie
Community Member
Poor gf. Although I hope it's now ex-gf.

#26

Local Burger Restaurant Offers Free Meals This Weekend... But There’s Always One

ryan04583 Report

#27

I Don't Recommend This Restaurant Because They Gave Me A Drink I Ordered!

kbordersrtr Report

#28

Local Restaurant Offers 50% Discount To Coast Guard Who Are Going Without Pay. Not Good Enough For One Lady

fawsl Report

#29

Thai Place Doesn't Tolerate Your Poor Decisions

sniper23491 Report

#30

Cb Left An Unfavorable Review At A Local Steakhouse Because They Did Not Get Something For Free…

reno140 Report

#31

Complaining About Free Food Provided In A Homeless Shelter

theoriginalamanda Report

#32

Give Me Free Food And Money For Some Exposure

DavidThorne31 Report

#33

Choosing Beggars Don't Understand How Restaurants Work

Trivius Report

#34

She Didn't Call In Advance To Check Uncommon Allergy Could Be Catered For And Then Refused To Pay For Drinks (It's A Bar/Restaurant).. Which They Finished... With A 50% Discount

CockConsumer Report

Kim Kermes
Kim Kermes
Community Member
Lupin? Lupine? The flower? Please someone explain?

#35

Nurse Is Upset She Can't Get A Discount On Her Yummy Comfort Food From Small Restaurant

GrayBuffalo Report

#36

This Guy Wanted A Free Meal Because His Brother Has A Cold

MalaBabla Report

#37

How Dare You Not Give Me A Complimentary Lava Cake!

i-really-like-mac Report

#38

When People Do Things Like This

avalons7683 Report

#39

Korean Restaurant Near Me Has Had Its Fair Share Of Choosing Beggars

beamer-boy- Report

#40

Hometown Is Nothing But Cbs. Local (High End) Restaurant Owner Rented A Defunct Roadside Ice Cream Stand To Sell $5 Burgers And Sandwiches During The Pandemic. People Are Mad That The $5 Burger Is Smaller Than The $18 Burger The High End Restaurant Sells

TrishDoesTrivia Report

#41

A Favorite Restaurant Of Mine Had This Lady On Their Reviews Page, Most Other Review Are High Four And Five Stars

Ninjaspence247 Report

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
Oh, they were “just coming from church”. Suddenly it all makes sense.

