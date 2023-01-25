41 Infuriating “Choosing Beggars”: Food Service Edition
Many people don’t feel like asking for some more breadsticks or extra sauce no matter how much they’d love that when dining out because for some reason, that doesn’t feel nice.
But others, however, do not just expect to be served extra things like kings and queens of the restaurant empire, but think they can get away without spending a dime.
Welcome to Choosing Beggars: the restaurant edition where customers are so entitled you can see the fumes going through the roof. Where free meals, one-star reviews, and requests to speak to the manager happen daily.
Below we wrapped up the most blood-boiling cases of customers thinking it’s them who should get paid for eating there.
This post may include affiliate links.
CB Yelper Is Mad Because Restaurant Didn't Give Them Free Meal In Exchange For Potential IG Exposure
Local Restaurant Stays Open Late To Serve Great Food To Customer After Hours, Has Audacity To Be Out Of Fries, Receives One-Star Review
The audacity of them to be out of fries after closure time! 😤 just say, we are closed, here are a complementary ketchup pack... the, costumer always right need to stop!
Local BBQ Place With Free Beer Calls Out Specific Yelper For Being A CB. Love The Food And The Attitude At This Place
Be like Terry, don't be a "aunt bucket"! If that's what cb is??
Life Of A Food Delivery Drivery. "Can You Hurry" 5 Minutes After Initial Text
Choosing Beggar Angry About Being Kicked Out Of Cafe With Free WiFi For Bringing In Food From A Different Restaurant
Review Shared By Restaurant Owner In Our Local Group
I’m a regular customer at my local supermarket too and have spent thousands! Can you imagine being charged for theft when taking a free cake that I thought I deserved? No. It doesn’t work like that. Or demanding a free power day from your provider? Please……
How Dare This Privately Owned Local Restaurant Force This Man To Pay For His Entire Birthday Meal.. In Full! They Probably Didn't Sing To Him Either! Unacceptable
Woman Enters A Draw For Free Food, Gives A Sob Story, Doesn't Win The Draw And Then Writes A Fake Review To Damage The Reputation Of The Restaurant
A Restaurant Review I Stumbled On. The Customer Is So Many Kinds Of Wrong
In matter of taste! Like in fashion! Stop being so entitled you trash buckets! 🤣🤌
63 Sandwiches In 1 1/2 Hours!?! How Dare They!
It's customer service, man, how about one an hour? Then we can compromise on one a day.
I Offered This Lady A Free Tray Over One Year Ago. She Declined At The Time Saying That It Wasn’t Enough Food To Be Worth Her Time. Guess Who Is Back Demanding?
Struggling Restaurants Should Give Out Free Things As A Reward For People Who Order Food
New research: PhDs rate their knowledge of their subject a 2 out of 10, "just scratching the surface". Dunning-Krugers rate their knowledge of that subject 200 out of 10.
I'm Nice Enough To Not Ask For Your Money. Just Give Me Free Food And Drinks For Two
This Japanese Restaurant Will Never Forgive CB’s
CB Goes To Restaurant Expecting Free Food, Shocked When He’s Charged
Someone Ordered And Paid For A Medium Pizza At Our Work And Asked Us To Make It A Large In The Notes
Man Wants To Ban Vegan Options In Restaurants Until Vegan Restaurants Cater To Him
Wtf did I just read?!? Just…..the world has gone mad….
Military Spouse Demanding To Have Her Next Meal For Free
"We serve our asses off way more than anyone", she says, the wife of a soldier, going out for $12 chardonnays on a Thursday night, January second. Yeah, sure sounds like she has a lot on her plate. Her, not the waiter who was working on their feet presumably that whole evening to serve her.
Schools Closed For 2 Weeks, Local Pizza Shop Offers Free Food For Kids
Cb Leaves One Star Review After Getting Free Replacement Pizza But No Salad
Restaurants Have Been Forced Closed In The Tri-State Area And This Cb Wants Them To Lose More Money By Giving A Discount
Haute Couture Fashion Designer Wants To Skip The Line At A Restaurant
Wrap Up My Leftovers And My Shopping
This Lady Leaving Reviews Based On Whether Or Not The Restaurant Let Her Store Her Breast Milk In Their Fridges
In most US states that is a health violation. Ice to top off your cooler, yeah.
OP Goes To Fine Dining Restaurant, Eats The Food And Then Refuses To Pay
Local Burger Restaurant Offers Free Meals This Weekend... But There’s Always One
I Don't Recommend This Restaurant Because They Gave Me A Drink I Ordered!
Local Restaurant Offers 50% Discount To Coast Guard Who Are Going Without Pay. Not Good Enough For One Lady
Thai Place Doesn't Tolerate Your Poor Decisions
Cb Left An Unfavorable Review At A Local Steakhouse Because They Did Not Get Something For Free…
Complaining About Free Food Provided In A Homeless Shelter
Give Me Free Food And Money For Some Exposure
Choosing Beggars Don't Understand How Restaurants Work
She Didn't Call In Advance To Check Uncommon Allergy Could Be Catered For And Then Refused To Pay For Drinks (It's A Bar/Restaurant).. Which They Finished... With A 50% Discount
Nurse Is Upset She Can't Get A Discount On Her Yummy Comfort Food From Small Restaurant
This Guy Wanted A Free Meal Because His Brother Has A Cold
How Dare You Not Give Me A Complimentary Lava Cake!
When People Do Things Like This
Korean Restaurant Near Me Has Had Its Fair Share Of Choosing Beggars
Hometown Is Nothing But Cbs. Local (High End) Restaurant Owner Rented A Defunct Roadside Ice Cream Stand To Sell $5 Burgers And Sandwiches During The Pandemic. People Are Mad That The $5 Burger Is Smaller Than The $18 Burger The High End Restaurant Sells
A Favorite Restaurant Of Mine Had This Lady On Their Reviews Page, Most Other Review Are High Four And Five Stars
Oh, they were “just coming from church”. Suddenly it all makes sense.