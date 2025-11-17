ADVERTISEMENT

The commonly held belief is that personal communication might be more random, scattered and informal, but when it comes to doing business, people will be professional. However, people who have to deal with clients directly will be the first to tell you it’s anything but.

So to give a few examples, we’ve gathered some of the best (or worst, depending on where you sit) examples of entitled, bizarre and unhinged texts people’s clients have sent them. So get comfortable as you scroll though, prepare to raise an eyebrow in shock and concern at these folk’s mental state, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments down below.

#1

Blurry concert photo with people filming on phones alongside entitled client text about not working on design.

tattedbyashhh Report

    #2

    Screenshot of entitled client texts showing unreasonable dating preferences and requests in a humorous online conversation.

    lebeautebar_orlando Report

    #3

    Client text showing entitlement by demanding last-minute booking beyond working hours on December 24th.

    bymartynax Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sure, but you have to get to the Bahamas on your own dime cuz that's where I'm gonna be.

    #4

    Client texts showing entitled requests to be squeezed in on Christmas day despite holiday plans and work schedule.

    bygraceclinic Report

    #5

    Client texts showing entitled requests with detailed Halloween nail art designs and polite refusals online.

    nailswxyz Report

    #6

    Client texts showing entitled demands for makeup with detailed instructions, highlighting entitled behavior in service requests online.

    skinbyliss Report

    cahyde avatar
    CA Hyde
    CA Hyde
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is exactly what I want, but not what I want.....what?!

    #7

    Entitled client texts demanding special treatment and payment arrangements leading to online shaming and professional boundaries.

    nailzbylex3 Report

    #8

    Client texts showing entitled demands about nail services, requesting alternatives without UV light or gel products.

    clawsxming Report

    #9

    Entitled client texts demanding cake options and complaining when messages go unanswered in an online chat conversation.

    mush_kitchens Report

    #10

    Client text demanding urgent appointment despite no availability, showcasing entitled behavior that was shamed online.

    thehairkitchen607 Report

    #11

    Screenshot of an entitled client text asking about extra Photoshop charges after her husband cut half an eyebrow.

    theconnorrosee Report

    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don’t really think this is entitlement

    #12

    Text message example showing an entitled client request, illustrating client texts that had to be shamed online.

    karenpliegoo Report

    #13

    Client texts requesting a last-minute haircut showing entitlement with a picture of hacked-off hair held by a hand.

    madebymick Report

    brittdorasmith avatar
    Heir of Durin
    Heir of Durin
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this person hair??? Not doll hair??

    #14

    Screenshot of an entitled client text demanding a schedule change to use an expiring gift certificate despite no availability.

    sandra.at.soho Report

    #15

    Screenshot of an entitled client text demanding last-minute lash appointment with a low offer, highlighting client entitlement examples.

    evelynnr246 Report

    #16

    Close-up of long green and n**e nails with 3D white floral designs, paired with an entitled client text message.

    jellyxjackieee Report

    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Uhm yea I’d be dropping that person who gave out their address

    #17

    Client texts showing entitlement and misunderstanding of appointment times in a conversation screenshot.

    slayedbymichhh Report

    #18

    Screenshot of an entitled client text message demanding specific hair color results without using bleach.

    haleybmadeline Report

    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    lol keep dreaming honey

    #19

    Text message from entitled client requesting $250 nail art with white French toes, shown with elaborate, decorated long nails.

    perfectly_nailedtt Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just buy 8 thimbles and a bedazzler and you're styling.

    #20

    Client text demanding an appointment despite no availability shown, illustrating entitled customer behavior in online messages.

    vitaglow.esthetiques Report

    #21

    Client texts showing entitled demands during hair color service with vibrant green and blue hair in salon chair.

    sarah_thesplitendslayer Report

    #22

    Client texts showing entitled messages to real estate agents, highlighting frustrating client behavior online.

    sydehrhardtrealty Report

    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That sounds fake honestly lol

    #23

    Close-up of long nails with intricate goldfish design and a client text asking about shorter nails, showing entitled client behavior.

    detailedbychloehollely Report

    #24

    Client texts with entitled demands about nail services showing unreasonable requests and urgency for bookings.

    kelly.kleinlogel Report

    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Then how do you expect to get those nails without acrylic chemicals or polish?

    #25

    Text message from a client showing entitled behavior about nail fill service, highlighting entitled client texts shamed online.

    embellished.grip Report

    #26

    Client text showing entitlement by rejecting home offers and deciding to rent for another year with a smiling emoji response.

    realestatewjoy Report

    #27

    Text message exchange showing an anxious client confessing nail anxiety in entitled client texts shamed online.

    peachynails.sc Report

    #28

    Client text asking to send a contract release for signing, showcasing entitled messages shared online for public shaming.

    jennysellstheblock_sc Report

    #29

    Text message thread showing an entitled client urgently requesting a same-day appointment for a hair emergency.

    shearbeautybyallie Report

    #30

    Text message showing a client’s entitled request to glue eyelashes back on after they fell off overnight.

    katpbeautybar Report

    #31

    Client text showing entitlement asking if baked cookies must be shared with buyers or just the agent before showings.

    scottdopkorealtor Report

    #32

    Text message from client saying they weren’t selling an item but holding it for a paying friend, showing entitled client text examples.

    kennedylawfirm Report

    #33

    Client texts showing entitlement with demanding messages about nail services during Christmas season.

    hertribenails Report

    #34

    Text message exchange showing entitled client texts about hair services and booking from a beauty bar conversation.

    jasthestylist___ Report

    #35

    Client texts showing entitled demands, including requests to fix brows with a beard trimmer and complaints about past results.

    spellboundbeautytx Report

    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looking like a surprised thumb lmfao

