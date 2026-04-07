35 ‘Twistwood Tales’ Comics That Are Wholesome On The Surface And Weirdly Real Underneath (New Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve already wandered through the strange little world of Twistwood Tales, then you know these comics have a way of looking sweet, magical, and slightly mischievous at first glance, right before they hit you with something surprisingly sharp, funny, or emotionally real. Created by A.C. Macdonald, the series continues to blend fairy-tale visuals with clever writing, giving readers a fantasy world that feels both enchanting and unexpectedly relatable. The previous Bored Panda feature described the comics as wholesome on the surface and oddly real underneath, which still feels like the perfect way to sum them up.

In this new batch, the forest is just as whimsical as ever, but the jokes still carry that signature Twistwood sting. Whether it’s a perfectly timed absurd moment, a quiet emotional twist, or a character interaction that feels a little too familiar, these comics keep proving that fantasy can be both comforting and brutally honest. So if you’re in the mood for something magical with a darkly funny edge, scroll down and step back into the woods.

More info: Instagram | x.com | amazon.com | Facebook