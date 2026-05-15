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The way people talk about relationships has changed dramatically over the last few years. More than ever, conversations around dating and partnership now revolve around emotional safety, self-awareness, attachment patterns, boundaries, communication, and the ability to take accountability for one’s own behavior. People are becoming far less interested in performative romance and far more interested in whether a relationship actually feels emotionally healthy, stable, honest, and sustainable in everyday life. That shift is a huge part of why Jillian Turecki’s perspective resonates with so many.

Through her writing, podcast appearances, and social media posts, Turecki has built a strong following by speaking about relationships in a way that feels emotionally grounded, direct, and deeply honest. Rather than focusing on fantasy or surface-level dating advice, she talks openly about the inner work healthy relationships actually require.

More info: jillianturecki.com | Instagram | Podcast