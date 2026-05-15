33 Quotes By This Relationship Coach That Perfectly Capture What Healthy Love Actually Requires
The way people talk about relationships has changed dramatically over the last few years. More than ever, conversations around dating and partnership now revolve around emotional safety, self-awareness, attachment patterns, boundaries, communication, and the ability to take accountability for one’s own behavior. People are becoming far less interested in performative romance and far more interested in whether a relationship actually feels emotionally healthy, stable, honest, and sustainable in everyday life. That shift is a huge part of why Jillian Turecki’s perspective resonates with so many.
Through her writing, podcast appearances, and social media posts, Turecki has built a strong following by speaking about relationships in a way that feels emotionally grounded, direct, and deeply honest. Rather than focusing on fantasy or surface-level dating advice, she talks openly about the inner work healthy relationships actually require.
More info: jillianturecki.com | Instagram | Podcast
This post may include affiliate links.
Relationship coach, teacher, writer, and host of the "Jillian On Love" podcast, Turecki has spent more than 20 years helping people better understand themselves and their relationships. Through her coaching, courses, writing, podcast, and widely shared social media insights, she has become one of the most recognizable voices in modern conversations around emotional health, dating, self-worth, attachment patterns, and long-term relationship dynamics. She is also the author of the bestselling book "It Begins With You: The 9 Hard Truths About Love That Will Change Your Life."
Her quotes often capture difficult emotional truths with remarkable clarity, touching on boundaries, self-respect, communication, emotional maturity, and unhealthy relationship patterns in ways that feel both comforting and confronting at the same time. Below, we gathered some of Jillian Turecki’s most insightful and thought-provoking relationship quotes. Scroll down and find the ones that resonate with you the most.