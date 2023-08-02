 Woman Makes Sure The New Purse Check Rule At Work Makes Her Boss Very Uncomfortable | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Makes Sure The New Purse Check Rule At Work Makes Her Boss Very Uncomfortable
32points
Work & Money

Woman Makes Sure The New Purse Check Rule At Work Makes Her Boss Very Uncomfortable

Miglė Miliūtė and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

Workplace rules help to make sure it runs like a well-oiled machine. However, they might also be the cause of employee dissatisfaction, which is why it’s important to make sure they’re legit and implemented correctly.

Redditor u/XxLuceWaynexX told the ‘Malicious Compliance’ community about the new purse check rule at work. The employee didn’t mind the rule itself; however, she wasn’t happy with the way the check was carried out. That resulted in her making it equally as bad, if not worse, for the boss themselves.

Some workplace rules might make the employee’s life harder than it has to be

Image credits: peus80 (not the actual photo)

This woman maliciously complied to a new rule at work and made her boss as uncomfortable as she was

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION (not the actual photo)

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Image source: XxLuceWaynexX

Redditors shared their thoughts and ideas in the comments, the OP replied some of them

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Homepage
Next in Work & Money
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda