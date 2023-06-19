“It Was So Glorious To Watch Them Running Into The Wall Repeatedly”: Employees Adhere To Changes In The Company, Processes Fall Apart Soon After

Some sort of change at work is often inevitable. But when the alterations result in numerous employees complaining, it might make sense to listen to what they have to say and reevaluate.

Redditor u/Reyim6 told the ‘Malicious compliance’ community about their bosses refusing to budge when the employees said the newly implemented rules were harming the workflow. Soon after the changes, chaos in the workplace ensued; and that’s when the management turned to the employees asking what they could do to fix the mess they made.

Certain changes in the workplace might not be beneficial for the company, nor for the employees

Image credits: Ono Kosuki (not the actual photo)

This person’s employer banned phone use at a certain time, this way disturbing the typical workflow

Image credits: Bryan Alexander (not the actual photo)

Image source: Reyim6

The OP revealed more details about the company in the comments

Redditors used the comments section to share their opinions

Some people discussed similar personal stories