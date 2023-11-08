ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes workplaces fail themselves when trying too hard to control their employees, from time clocks and redundant meetings to even suspecting employees of stealing from the company and testing them about it.

The hospital from today’s story is a perfect example of this. They decided to make a part of their employees take a substance test, only to learn that a bunch of them failed it. That resulted in their temporary suspension, which meant that the hospital didn’t have enough employees to function.

More info: Reddit

Some workplaces just don’t use common sense when implementing certain policies for their employees

A person gets suspended from work after getting a positive substance test due to their ADHD and insomnia medication

Turns out a bunch of other employees were suspended too, which led to the hospital basically malfunctioning for the whole day

The OP remotely works in a corporation that technically is a hospital. One day, it was found out that someone was strategically misplacing medication, meaning stealing it. So, the HR decided to do a universal substance testing policy.

And the OP was selected to be one of the people tested. And there was no way to get out of it. The OP was sure they were going to fail the test because the test was looking for every kind of substance, and, well, the OP had some in their system.

It should be noted that things that they had in their system aren’t illegal in the state they live in. They are on prescribed ADHD medication and use edibles to deal with insomnia.

So, being nearly sure they were going to get fired, the OP said “It was nice working here” to the person who administered the test. The test itself was very uncomfortable due to its intimacy.

The next day, all the OP’s accounts used for work were disabled. So, they assumed that the company already got the results.

Later, the access to the accounts was restored and the OP was brought back to work. After coming back, they found out that the HR director had quit the firm. Or was fired? Essentially, it was written that she decided to explore opportunities in other places.

Not only that, but nearly 30% of the employees failed the test and their accounts were suspended. That meant that due to this policy on Friday, when everyone’s accounts were suspended, the hospital was barely able to properly function. So, basically, the hospital shot itself in the foot by implementing suspensions for failed substance tests.

This post talked about a substance test in the workplace. But do you know that there are substance tests that can be taken at home? These tests can be of breath, saliva, urine, or even hair.

However, the accuracy of them can be questionable. This is because they are less sensitive than “normal” tests that are done in the laboratory. That means that a test taken at home could have a negative result, even though one done in a laboratory would be positive.

Let’s go back to the busted workplace substance test and see how people online reacted to the story. A lot of them expressed their frustration with substance testing and policies related to it. Some said that the story would be perfect for another subreddit – Malicious Compliance. Others just shared how amusing the story was for them.

Folks online were supportive of the OP’s attitude and were just as frustrated with the substance testing system