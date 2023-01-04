Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Boss Demands To Cut Off All Employees’ Email Access On Weekends So He Doesn’t Have To Pay Them For Overtime, This Employee Maliciously Complies
35points
Work5 hours ago

Liucija Adomaite and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Recently, a 30-year-old woman turned to the Malicious Compliance community on Reddit to share an incident she had at her job in an IT service in a bank.

“Even when I’m not head of my IT department, I’m basically head of all the responsibilities of them, but unfortunately my pay grade doesn’t reflect that at all,” the Redditor Lucyiha explained.

In addition to her 40-hour week, Lucyiha also has to work overtime on weekends to keep track of the servers and problems that can occur 24/7. But that was far from the only problem she faced at work.

So one day, the head of the company calls the author with an unusual request. Apparently, he wants her to cut off all access to emails and servers for everyone in the office, “no exceptions.” Thinking of all the nasty consequences that move will bring, Lucyiha makes a decision to proceed with the request, which is about to backfire big time.

Image credits: Christina Morillo (not the actual photo)

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Tatiana Syrikova (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

 

Image credits: u/Lucyiha

The author then shared more background information in response to these comments as many people expressed their support for her

