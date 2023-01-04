Boss Demands To Cut Off All Employees’ Email Access On Weekends So He Doesn’t Have To Pay Them For Overtime, This Employee Maliciously Complies

Recently, a 30-year-old woman turned to the Malicious Compliance community on Reddit to share an incident she had at her job in an IT service in a bank.

“Even when I’m not head of my IT department, I’m basically head of all the responsibilities of them, but unfortunately my pay grade doesn’t reflect that at all,” the Redditor Lucyiha explained.

In addition to her 40-hour week, Lucyiha also has to work overtime on weekends to keep track of the servers and problems that can occur 24/7. But that was far from the only problem she faced at work.

So one day, the head of the company calls the author with an unusual request. Apparently, he wants her to cut off all access to emails and servers for everyone in the office, “no exceptions.” Thinking of all the nasty consequences that move will bring, Lucyiha makes a decision to proceed with the request, which is about to backfire big time.

This IT employee shared how she maliciously complied with her boss’ request to cut access to emails and servers during weekends for all employees, a decision which made him regret it big time



Image credits: u/Lucyiha

The author then shared more background information in response to these comments as many people expressed their support for her