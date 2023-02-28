“I Won’t Be Taken Advantage Of”: TikToker Talks About Refusing To Cover For Her Late Co-Worker, The Video Goes Viral

Maintaining a healthy work-life balance is easier said than done. Especially when people at the company expect you to put your job first. That is why it’s important to stand your ground when you feel that’s the right thing to do.

LA-based TikToker Gabi (@bishitme_) recently opened up about the time they had to draw the line at work. They were asked to stay after their shift at a retail food establishment to cover for their co-worker who was running late. They refused to do so and the story blew up on the internet, attracting over 400k views.

It is necessary to stand your ground every once in a while in order to maintain a healthy work-life balance

Gabi revealed they had no intention to go above and beyond and work over their scheduled hours

“Oh, I’m irked. I’m so irritated, I left work shaking today. So I am a store lead at a retail food establishment here in LA. I am also 29. So I have been in this game for a little bit. I say that because I am going to work the hours that I’m scheduled and nothing more, unless a previous agreement has been made. I’m here to get a paycheck. I’m here to clock in and clock out. I’m not here to go above and beyond. I’m sorry. So my coworker was supposed to be coming in at 1:45pm. I’m off at 2pm. And we have a little bit of overlap just in case anything happens. And good thing we had the overlap because obviously, something happened. This coworker was late. I had a different coworker late the other day, I was supposed to be gone at 1:45, and she didn’t show up until 2pm. So we’re clearly having some issues here with people getting here on time.”

To make matters worse, the co-worker was not answering their phone

“So my coworker isn’t answering her phone. Her texts are going green (we have iPhones). Her phone is going straight to voicemail.

I text my manager saying “hey”, you know, “coworker isn’t here yet. I have to leave at 2. I can’t stay to close. Sorry.”

Finally, coworker gets ahold of me. It’s 2:00. I’m already like finished, I closed up the drawer. I locked the door.”

The manager got upset with Gabi when they said they couldn’t wait for the co-worker

“Coworker says “I’m on my way.” Awesome. She lets me know. “Sorry. You have to stay though, until I get there.” And I was like, “what?” And then my manager calls me. My manager then says, “Yeah, you just have to stay until she gets here” and I’m like, “I got an appointment.” Then she starts getting upset with me saying, “Oh, well, you can’t just stay an extra 10 minutes?” I inform her that it’s going to be an extra 20 minutes. And that’s not the issue. My schedule says I’m going at 2:00, I should be done at 2:00.”

The manager didn’t seem to care that much for the plans Gabi might have had after work

“I’m not gonna stay an extra 20 minutes. You have no idea how far I live. You have no idea where this appointment is, what this appointment is. Then she pulls this: “Okay, well, I’ll tell the operations manager and we’ll have to have a conversation about this later.” I said “oh, we’re gonna talk about this later?” And she says “Oh, yeah, we are.” I said I am 29 years old. I do not have time for this. She’s also doing some other shady [stuff] that I don’t even have time to tell you about. But I don’t like it. It makes me want to quit. Please tell me that I am not in the wrong, because I think that is absolutely ridiculous. I had to be somewhere and you’re gonna ask me to stay an extra 20 minutes? She’s supposed to be here at 1:45. Like, I’m already doing more than what I need to do. Miss me with that.”

Gabi shared the full story on their TikTok account, it has been viewed over 400k times

