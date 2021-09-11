I'm an Aussie living in rural Ireland. During the first lockdown in 2020, I took great pleasure in watching the little Robins hop around my garden.

I had dabbled a little bit in embroidery before, mainly landscapes and funny quotes. I had this fantastical idea of embroidering a bird to perch on a stick, on tulle so it looked like it was standing on its own. It probably wouldn't work anyway

The lockdown was the perfect time to finally give it a crack and I have been making embroidered landscapes and birds ever since.

