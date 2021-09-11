27Kviews
I Make Embroidery In The Form Of Birds And Landscapes (15 Pics)
I'm an Aussie living in rural Ireland. During the first lockdown in 2020, I took great pleasure in watching the little Robins hop around my garden.
I had dabbled a little bit in embroidery before, mainly landscapes and funny quotes. I had this fantastical idea of embroidering a bird to perch on a stick, on tulle so it looked like it was standing on its own. It probably wouldn't work anyway
The lockdown was the perfect time to finally give it a crack and I have been making embroidered landscapes and birds ever since.
Yellow Sided Green Cheek Conure
A stunning bird, the colours were so exciting to work on. I'm so touched to bring pets back to their families.
After living in Canberra and working for the Australian Government for 10 years, making a home, making a family, my husband and I decided to pack up the kids and move to back to his home in Ireland. I promised myself that I would use this fresh start to get back into art, that I loved in high school.
After we settled into life in Ireland, with the kids starting schools, I signed up to a couple of local art classes and the morning of my first class, I said nah, I won't bother. Remember that promise I made? Fine, I'll go.
Small Tortoiseshell Butterfly
Our house was often visited by these guys flitting in and out. I envisaged filling my walls with them but this isn't what I was supposed to do.
Scissor-Tailed Flycatchers Aka Bird On A Wire
Those 5 classes gave me the confidence to pick up a pencil and start. I started drawing people I loved, then I started painting the beauty in the landscape I saw around me in County Offaly, Ireland. Then I discovered my true love, thread painting. My initial target was landscapes - first, I looked back home to Australia, my neighbor Lake George. Then the next month I recreated Fanad Head, County Donegal, in Ireland.
Lake George, Australia
Cardinal
Birds aren't just pets, they also represent people, places and special times in our lives. The first time seeing a cardinal can be so magical. This is my most requested bird in America.
It wasn't until lockdown hit rural Ireland, playing in the garden with my kids in unseasonably warm spring weather. I loved the little robins hopping around the garden. I remembered a study I read on the positive benefits of birds on mental health, by the University of Exeter, the British Trust for Ornithology, and the University of Queensland. In that strange moment, watching the world stop and the birds keeping on going, I completely agreed.
Cockatiel
This is Duffy, a beloved pet missed by her owner. I've discovered just how special birds are to their families and I've really fallen in love with the bird community.
Superb Fairy Wren
Wedding At Cabra Castle, Ireland
I love this one, the colors are so vivid and the scene so complex! The threads give it texture perfectly.
European Robin
A frequent visitor to our garden. I've heard so many stories of people in Ireland being visited by Robins in their homes or cars and knowing in their heart of hearts they were sent by loved ones. Birds have so much meaning.
Reflected Gums, Australia
Fanad Head, Ireland
This is my favorite style! It's great how the threads texture the landscape. I wish the lighthouse was in focus.
Farm In Offaly, Ireland
I love the way the hay bales are slightly shadowed, it makes them pop!
Thanks you! I love when it tricks the eye, even for a moment
Wonderful details! I just started a simple embroider kit yesterday and I'm in love with the craft already <3
