A child's imagination is inexhaustible... and so is the love of a teacher, who found a way to connect with her students through their drawings.

On Twitter, one of the student's dad posted and shared a story about how his son Oscar's teacher made lots of plushies that were designed by her students who are five to six-year-olds living and attending school in Melbourne, Australia.

Although people on the internet want to know more about the teacher who made the plushies based on her student drawings, she wants to keep a low profile. She's been doing this for years, including during the pandemic lockdown when she delivered her plushies to her "stylists'" homes.

Reid Parker is Oscar's dad who made the viral tweet, saying that teachers should get paid more for what they do.

More info: gofundme.com | twitter.com

