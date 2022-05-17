Swords as a series doesn't really have one theme or message - I like to think of it more as a sandbox for telling lots of little stories; but if there is one overarching theme, I think it's just to not punch down at people. Pick on someone your own size, or keep your sword sheathed!

There are still a lot of stories to finish telling in the world of Swords. Who will become the King? Will Quest Sprout get reunited with his mother? And what will happen to the seven demon swords attacking the world of mortals? The Dwarven Summit is just one arc in a much bigger tapestry.