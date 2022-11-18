Guy Is Told Off By His Friend For Taking His Drunk Fiancée Home Instead Of Calling An Uber For Her

Have you ever been in a situation where you wanted to help but you made it even worse? You wanted to help your mom with something but she would rather complete the task by herself or you wanted to do a good deed without the person knowing and they didn’t appreciate it at all and were actually mad?

If you’ve never experienced it, then you have an opportunity to find out how it feels as a man on Reddit wanted to help his buddy and drive his blackout drunk fiancée home. But when his friend found out about it, he was furious and suspected that the man had other intentions.

Moe info: Reddit

Man wanted to be a good friend and took his friend’s drunk fiancée home, but got only hate in return

Image credits: State Farm (not the actual photo)

The Original Poster (OP), his friend and the friend’s fiancée are all in their early 20s. Because they are relatively young, it’s no surprise that they accidentally met in a bar in the middle of the night.

The OP was there mainly because he had a night job and bars were the only places open at night where he could go out. He wasn’t drinking, just socializing, because his work starts at 3:30 in the morning, and he witnessed a fight between his friend and his fiancée.

It seems that the fight was about another girl, but it was hard to follow the conversation as the man was really angry and his fiancée was already drunk. The argument ended with the man leaving and telling the woman to get her own ride.

The fiancée wasn’t leaving just yet and went back into the bar as she was there with friends. She ended up staying there until almost everyone left, so the OP thought it would be nice to offer her a ride home as she was so drunk that she couldn’t even form a sentence. That meant she couldn’t answer him, so the man took it upon himself to take care of his friend’s fiancée.

The man accidentally bumped into his friend and his fiancée in a bar and noticed that they had a fight

Image credits: ProudKey13

Luckily, he knew where she lived and the woman’s sister was home, so she took care of her. It seemed that everything ended up well and nobody was hurt, but the next day, the OP started getting angry messages from his friend who felt offended that his friend would give his fiancée a ride.

He was horrified at the thought that his fiancée was in a car alone with a man and believes he had ulterior motives to do so because he could have easily called her an Uber. Not only would the OP not do that because she was his friend’s fiancée, but she was also in a vulnerable state that he wouldn’t take advantage of.

The friend would have preferred that his girlfriend return home with a complete stranger when she was so drunk that she wouldn’t have been able to tell them her address over his friend who knows that the woman is his fiancée.

He completely ignored the fact that even the Redditor was aware that Uber riders aren’t the safest option for solitary drunk women late at night. That was what all people in the comments were pointing out.

They actually applauded the OP for being a good friend, thinking about possible consequences and choosing to take his time to make sure his friend’s fiancée reached home safely.

He saw that his friend had left and the fiancée went back into the bar to continue drinking with friends

Image credits: ProudKey13

What the readers were speculating was that maybe because the fiancée was accusing the OP’s friend of cheating on her with another woman, he thought that she would do the same to him and would choose the OP.

They also were disgusted that the man would leave his fiancée at a bar to find a way back home on her own when he saw that she was already completely drunk and was heading back to drink even more.

The narrator of the story and the friend’s fiancée were among the last people there and the man thought to offer a ride as the woman was very drunk

Image credits: ProudKey13

People’s concerns in the comments about how unsafe Uber may be for women at night when they are drunk didn’t come out of thin air. This year, Uber released their second safety report that looked at the years 2019 and 2020.

The report revealed that in that period, the company received 3,824 reports of the five most severe categories of sexual assault, which are “non-consensual kissing of a non-sexual body part,” “attempted non-consensual sexual penetration,” “non-consensual touching of a sexual body part,” “non-consensual kissing of a sexual body part,” and “non-consensual sexual penetration.” Over 90 percent of rape victims were the riders and women made up over 80 percent of the victims.

But the man’s friend didn’t appreciate the gesture and would have liked if he called an Uber

Image credits: ProudKey13

Another ride sharing company, Lyft, also published a safety report and included the same 5 categories. They review the 2017-2019 period and during these years, Lyft received 4,158 reports of sexual assault.

What they also noted was that “sexual assault is chronically underreported, and it can sometimes be months or years before a survivor is ready to come forward and report what happened.” Women may choose to stay silent forever, so we have to keep in mind that the real numbers are probably higher.

Image credits: Nenad Stojkovic (not the actual photo)

On the flip side, the National Sexual Violence Resource Center reports that “In eight out of 10 cases of rape, the victim knew the person who sexually assaulted them” and the majority of the victims (91 percent) were women.

Because the OP came to the internet to ask if he was wrong for taking his friend’s fiancée home himself because the friend is now mad at him, we can assume that he is probably innocent. But do you think he should have called an Uber instead? Do you think his friend’s anger is unreasonable? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

People in the comments were convinced that a friend driving the woman home was a lot better than entrusting her to a stranger