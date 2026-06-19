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A piece of driftwood washed ashore is often seen as little more than a remnant of a tree's long journey through forests, rivers, and ocean currents. For Canadian sculptor Debra Bernier, however, these weathered fragments are not finished stories but beginnings. Working from her home on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Bernier transforms driftwood, shells, and other natural materials gathered along Canada's Pacific coastline into intricate sculptures that appear to emerge directly from the landscape itself. Rather than imposing a design onto the material, she works with its existing contours, knots, and textures, allowing human faces, animals, and ethereal figures to reveal themselves from within the wood.

Over the years, Bernier has developed a distinctive artistic language that has attracted a global audience. Her sculptures often blur the boundaries between people and nature, depicting women intertwined with roots, children sleeping within tree trunks, or faces seemingly growing from driftwood as though they had always existed there. The works draw from mythology, motherhood, spirituality, and the natural world, while remaining firmly rooted in the physical characteristics of the materials from which they are made. The result is a body of work that feels simultaneously contemporary and ancient, evoking folklore, forest spirits, and the enduring human tendency to find stories hidden within nature.

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