Kelogsloops is the name used by Hieu, an artist from Australia who paints dreamy watercolor art. He uses soft brushstrokes, gentle colors, and flowing lines to create a calm, dreamlike feeling. There’s often a lot of empty space in his work, which makes the figures stand out even more.

Hieu’s art mixes East Asian influences with surreal ideas and fantasy-like scenes. His paintings often show people, usually women, floating or moving through space, water, or abstract worlds. Scroll down to take a look at his artworks!

More info: Instagram | kelogsloops.com | Facebook | x.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com