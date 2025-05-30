ADVERTISEMENT

Kelogsloops is the name used by Hieu, an artist from Australia who paints dreamy watercolor art. He uses soft brushstrokes, gentle colors, and flowing lines to create a calm, dreamlike feeling. There’s often a lot of empty space in his work, which makes the figures stand out even more.

Hieu’s art mixes East Asian influences with surreal ideas and fantasy-like scenes. His paintings often show people, usually women, floating or moving through space, water, or abstract worlds. Scroll down to take a look at his artworks!

#1

"In All The Chaos And Infinity", 2019

Watercolor painting by Kelogsloops of a woman surrounded by red flowers and butterflies in a calming dark blue background.

Watercolor, ink, pencil, and gold leaf on Arches paper.

Hieu’s passion for art began when he was young, spending hours filling his sketchbooks and getting lost in his drawings. In 2009, everything changed when he got his first Wacom tablet, opening the door to digital painting. Later, during the last years of high school, he picked up watercolors and started exploring a new side of his creativity. Since then, he’s been steadily improving his technique, shaping it into the unique style he has today.
    #2

    "Hello Again, Kitty", 2019

    Watercolor painting of a girl with white hair and a hat holding a pink umbrella, showcasing calming art by Kelogsloops.

    Watercolor, gouache, ink, pencil, and gold leaf on Arches paper.

    #3

    "Fall Apart", 2019

    Watercolor painting by Kelogsloops of a figure surrounded by orange flowers and flowing white hair on a calming blue background.

    Watercolor, gouache, ink, pencil, and gold leaf on Arches paper.

    Since he started his art journey, Hieu’s lived by the motto: “Be right back, chasing dreams.” It not only shows his dedication to following his goals but also gives a glimpse into the heart of his work—soft, surreal, and full of dream-like stories. The phrase reflects both his passion and the kind of world he creates through his art.
    #4

    "Where The Quiet Things Are", 2019

    Watercolor artwork by Kelogsloops featuring a calming female figure surrounded by gold and floral elements on blue background.

    Watercolor, gouache, ink, pencil, and gold leaf on Arches paper.

    #5

    "The Weaver", 2019

    Watercolor art by Kelogsloops of a woman with cranes, calming and detailed, featuring soft colors and delicate floral accents.

    Watercolor, gouache, ink, pencil, and gold leaf on Arches paper.

    According to Hieu, his love for art began when he was a child, inspired by manga, video games, and the media his older brothers enjoyed. Music, film, and games continued to shape his creativity as he grew. In high school and early adulthood, he began taking art more seriously, learning from both classic masters like Monet and Klimt, and modern artists like Lois van Baarle and James Jean.

    #6

    "Hide And Seek", 2020

    Watercolors by Kelogsloops of a girl with flowing white hair sitting by a tiger in a calming forest scene.

    Watercolor, gouache, ink, pencil, and gold leaf on Arches paper.

    #7

    "In My Own", 2018

    Watercolor painting by Kelogsloops featuring a serene woman surrounded by calming flowing patterns and golden accents.

    Watercolor, acrylic, ink, graphite, coloured pencil, and 23K gold leaf on Arches paper.

    Hieu’s artwork has been shown in both solo and group exhibitions around the world, especially in cities like Los Angeles, New York, and Melbourne. More recently, his art has become part of the Magic: The Gathering universe, where he’s created pieces for the well-known card game by Wizards of the Coast.
    #8

    "Lucid", 2019

    Watercolor painting by Kelogsloops of a serene figure with flowing white hair surrounded by clouds and birds in calming tones.

    Watercolor, gouache, ink, pencil, and gold leaf on Arches paper.

    #9

    "In Harmony", 2023

    Watercolor illustration of a woman in white with a large mystical bird, surrounded by calming abstract shapes and soft colors.

    Watercolor, gouache, ink, pencil, and gold leaf on paper.

    #10

    "Swan Song", 2024

    Watercolor artwork of a woman playing flute surrounded by flying swans, showcasing calming art by Kelogsloops.

    Watercolor, gouache, pencil, ink, and gold leaf on paper.

    #11

    "At Dusk", 2024

    Watercolor painting by Kelogsloops of a woman with flowing white hair surrounded by golden clouds and stars in a calming night sky.

    Watercolor, pencil, ink, and gold leaf on paper.

    #12

    "Someplace Quiet", 2025

    Watercolor painting by Kelogsloops of a serene woman with flowing hair surrounded by black fish and soft swirling clouds.

    Watercolor, ink, pencil, and gold leaf on paper.

    #13

    "Resting Space", 2018

    Watercolor painting of a serene woman with flowing hair and fabric, showcasing calming art by Kelogsloops.

    Watercolor, ink, pencil, and 21K gold leaf on Arches paper.

    #14

    "Dreamer II", 2020

    Watercolor painting by Kelogsloops showing a serene figure with white hair and a bird among soft pink clouds.

    Watercolor, ink, pencil, and gold leaf on Arches paper.

    #15

    "Dreamer I", 2020

    Watercolor painting by Kelogsloops of a serene woman with flowing white hair and a bird on her shoulder amidst orange clouds.

    Watercolor, ink, pencil, and gold leaf on Arches paper.

    #16

    "Retreat To Coralhelm", 2021

    Surreal watercolor painting by Kelogsloops featuring floating rocks, waterfalls, and blooming lotus flowers in calming tones.

    Watercolor, gouache, ink, pencil, and gold leaf on Arches paper.

    #17

    "Utopia Sprawl", 2021

    Watercolors by Kelogsloops showing a serene scene with rabbits, a fox, and a figure under autumn trees by a peaceful pond.

    Watercolor, gouache, ink, pencil, and gold leaf on Arches paper.

    #18

    "Something Found", 2023

    Watercolor painting by Kelogsloops of a serene woman with flowing hair, surrounded by calming art elements and soft colors.

    Watercolor, gouache, ink, pencil, and gold leaf on paper.

    #19

    "Shinobu Kocho", 2024

    Watercolor portrait of a calm woman with butterfly hair accessory surrounded by soft purple petals and leaves.

    Watercolor, ink, and pencil on paper.

    #20

    "Gilded Áo (No. 1)", 2024

    Calming watercolor portrait of a woman with white hair and gold accents by Kelogsloops in soft muted tones.

    Watercolor, pencil, ink, and gold leaf on paper.

    #21

    "Serene", 2024

    Watercolor portrait of a thoughtful woman with white hair flowing upward and a bird on her shoulder in calming art style.

    Watercolor, pencil, ink, and gold leaf on paper.

    #22

    "Cloud Ladder To The Moon", 2024

    Watercolor art by Kelogsloops depicting a serene figure reaching toward glowing stars and mountains at dusk.

    Watercolor, gouache, pencil, ink, and gold leaf on paper.

    #23

    "The Maiden", 2024

    Watercolor painting of a calm woman with white hair surrounded by orange leaves, showcasing calming art by Kelogsloops.

    Watercolor, ink, pencil, and gold leaf on paper.

    #24

    "Astronaut Barbie", 2025

    Watercolor painting by Kelogsloops of a woman astronaut sitting on a red surface with calming space elements.

    Watercolor, ink, pencil, and gold leaf on paper.

    #25

    "With The Tide", 2018

    Two women with flowing dark hair surrounded by goldfish in a calming watercolor painting by Kelogsloops.

    Watercolor, ink, pencil, and 21K gold leaf on Arches paper.

