These 25 Watercolors By Kelogsloops Might Be The Most Calming Art You’ll See Today
Kelogsloops is the name used by Hieu, an artist from Australia who paints dreamy watercolor art. He uses soft brushstrokes, gentle colors, and flowing lines to create a calm, dreamlike feeling. There’s often a lot of empty space in his work, which makes the figures stand out even more.
Hieu’s art mixes East Asian influences with surreal ideas and fantasy-like scenes. His paintings often show people, usually women, floating or moving through space, water, or abstract worlds. Scroll down to take a look at his artworks!
More info: Instagram | kelogsloops.com | Facebook | x.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com
"In All The Chaos And Infinity", 2019
Watercolor, ink, pencil, and gold leaf on Arches paper.
Hieu’s passion for art began when he was young, spending hours filling his sketchbooks and getting lost in his drawings. In 2009, everything changed when he got his first Wacom tablet, opening the door to digital painting. Later, during the last years of high school, he picked up watercolors and started exploring a new side of his creativity. Since then, he’s been steadily improving his technique, shaping it into the unique style he has today.
"Hello Again, Kitty", 2019
Watercolor, gouache, ink, pencil, and gold leaf on Arches paper.
"Fall Apart", 2019
Watercolor, gouache, ink, pencil, and gold leaf on Arches paper.
Since he started his art journey, Hieu’s lived by the motto: “Be right back, chasing dreams.” It not only shows his dedication to following his goals but also gives a glimpse into the heart of his work—soft, surreal, and full of dream-like stories. The phrase reflects both his passion and the kind of world he creates through his art.
"Where The Quiet Things Are", 2019
Watercolor, gouache, ink, pencil, and gold leaf on Arches paper.
"The Weaver", 2019
Watercolor, gouache, ink, pencil, and gold leaf on Arches paper.
According to Hieu, his love for art began when he was a child, inspired by manga, video games, and the media his older brothers enjoyed. Music, film, and games continued to shape his creativity as he grew. In high school and early adulthood, he began taking art more seriously, learning from both classic masters like Monet and Klimt, and modern artists like Lois van Baarle and James Jean.
"Hide And Seek", 2020
Watercolor, gouache, ink, pencil, and gold leaf on Arches paper.
"In My Own", 2018
Watercolor, acrylic, ink, graphite, coloured pencil, and 23K gold leaf on Arches paper.
Hieu’s artwork has been shown in both solo and group exhibitions around the world, especially in cities like Los Angeles, New York, and Melbourne. More recently, his art has become part of the Magic: The Gathering universe, where he’s created pieces for the well-known card game by Wizards of the Coast.
"Lucid", 2019
Watercolor, gouache, ink, pencil, and gold leaf on Arches paper.
"In Harmony", 2023
Watercolor, gouache, ink, pencil, and gold leaf on paper.
"Swan Song", 2024
Watercolor, gouache, pencil, ink, and gold leaf on paper.
"At Dusk", 2024
Watercolor, pencil, ink, and gold leaf on paper.
"Someplace Quiet", 2025
Watercolor, ink, pencil, and gold leaf on paper.
"Resting Space", 2018
Watercolor, ink, pencil, and 21K gold leaf on Arches paper.
"Dreamer II", 2020
Watercolor, ink, pencil, and gold leaf on Arches paper.
"Dreamer I", 2020
Watercolor, ink, pencil, and gold leaf on Arches paper.
"Retreat To Coralhelm", 2021
Watercolor, gouache, ink, pencil, and gold leaf on Arches paper.
"Utopia Sprawl", 2021
Watercolor, gouache, ink, pencil, and gold leaf on Arches paper.
"Something Found", 2023
Watercolor, gouache, ink, pencil, and gold leaf on paper.
"Shinobu Kocho", 2024
Watercolor, ink, and pencil on paper.
"Gilded Áo (No. 1)", 2024
Watercolor, pencil, ink, and gold leaf on paper.
"Serene", 2024
Watercolor, pencil, ink, and gold leaf on paper.
"Cloud Ladder To The Moon", 2024
Watercolor, gouache, pencil, ink, and gold leaf on paper.
"The Maiden", 2024
Watercolor, ink, pencil, and gold leaf on paper.
"Astronaut Barbie", 2025
Watercolor, ink, pencil, and gold leaf on paper.
"With The Tide", 2018
Watercolor, ink, pencil, and 21K gold leaf on Arches paper.