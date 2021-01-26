Growing up I've always been a fan of the macabre and darker aspects of art and literature. Edward Gorey's Gashlycrumb Tinies was that perfect blend of creepy content with a playful style that made it easy to absorb while looking at unfortunate accidents. I wanted to pay tribute to Edward Gorey and create my own ABC's of demise.

I also wanted to share this creation with my fans and released it through my clothing brand, Any Means Necessary, which has been an extension of my art through prints, books, and clothing and has allowed us to raise awareness on mental health through dark art through my 2016 and 2018 series, Inktober Illness.

You can grab the book here

More info: amnclothing.com | Instagram | Facebook | shawncossart.com | twitter.com | youtube.com

#1

Drawings-Grim-Tribute-Edward-Goreys-Gashlycrumb-Tinies-Shawn-Coss

Shawn Coss
EnderGuardian
EnderGuardian
Community Member
1 year ago

XD The cat gets me

25
25points
reply
#2

Drawings-Grim-Tribute-Edward-Goreys-Gashlycrumb-Tinies-Shawn-Coss

Shawn Coss
Smart blobfish
Smart blobfish
Community Member
1 year ago

omg i love this type of humor so much

16
16points
reply
#3

Drawings-Grim-Tribute-Edward-Goreys-Gashlycrumb-Tinies-Shawn-Coss

Shawn Coss
Smart blobfish
Smart blobfish
Community Member
1 year ago

Why isn't this used by kindergarten teachers? i just cant put my finger on it

22
22points
reply
#4

Drawings-Grim-Tribute-Edward-Goreys-Gashlycrumb-Tinies-Shawn-Coss

Shawn Coss
Verena
Verena
Community Member
1 year ago

Toxic positivity in a nutshell

23
23points
reply
#5

Drawings-Grim-Tribute-Edward-Goreys-Gashlycrumb-Tinies-Shawn-Coss

Shawn Coss
Petra, princess of Brigid
Petra, princess of Brigid
Community Member
1 year ago

It reminds me of Kotoko Utsagi.

8
8points
reply
#6

Drawings-Grim-Tribute-Edward-Goreys-Gashlycrumb-Tinies-Shawn-Coss

Shawn Coss
Smart blobfish
Smart blobfish
Community Member
1 year ago

That wasn't your bottle Alice

17
17points
reply
#7

Drawings-Grim-Tribute-Edward-Goreys-Gashlycrumb-Tinies-Shawn-Coss

Shawn Coss
Sarcasm101
Sarcasm101
Community Member
1 year ago

There goes my childhood

32
32points
reply
#8

Drawings-Grim-Tribute-Edward-Goreys-Gashlycrumb-Tinies-Shawn-Coss

Shawn Coss
Smart blobfish
Smart blobfish
Community Member
1 year ago

What neck? lol (sarcasm)

15
15points
reply
#9

Drawings-Grim-Tribute-Edward-Goreys-Gashlycrumb-Tinies-Shawn-Coss

Shawn Coss
Bruh
Bruh
Community Member
1 year ago

🤢 this is gross

10
10points
reply
#10

Drawings-Grim-Tribute-Edward-Goreys-Gashlycrumb-Tinies-Shawn-Coss

Shawn Coss
Zeta The Cool
Zeta The Cool
Community Member
1 year ago

hey dat meeee!!!

9
9points
reply
#11

Drawings-Grim-Tribute-Edward-Goreys-Gashlycrumb-Tinies-Shawn-Coss

Shawn Coss
PotatoNinja5000
PotatoNinja5000
Community Member
1 year ago

Ha ha, I like this one!

8
8points
reply
#12

Drawings-Grim-Tribute-Edward-Goreys-Gashlycrumb-Tinies-Shawn-Coss

Shawn Coss
Bruh
Bruh
Community Member
1 year ago

Lol this is what I feel like when I walk outside

13
13points
reply
#13

Drawings-Grim-Tribute-Edward-Goreys-Gashlycrumb-Tinies-Shawn-Coss

Shawn Coss
Chance Wilson
Chance Wilson
Community Member
1 year ago

look closely at the grenade hand u can see a small skull :>

13
13points
reply
#14

Drawings-Grim-Tribute-Edward-Goreys-Gashlycrumb-Tinies-Shawn-Coss

Shawn Coss
purple
purple
Community Member
1 year ago

WTF

18
18points
reply
#15

Drawings-Grim-Tribute-Edward-Goreys-Gashlycrumb-Tinies-Shawn-Coss

Shawn Coss
Smart blobfish
Smart blobfish
Community Member
1 year ago

damn i can relate to this

10
10points
reply
#16

Drawings-Grim-Tribute-Edward-Goreys-Gashlycrumb-Tinies-Shawn-Coss

Shawn Coss
Smart blobfish
Smart blobfish
Community Member
1 year ago

i love this but is it actually possible?

10
10points
reply
#17

Drawings-Grim-Tribute-Edward-Goreys-Gashlycrumb-Tinies-Shawn-Coss

Shawn Coss
Tenley Samson
Tenley Samson
Community Member
1 year ago

mmmmmm nope i dont like that

5
5points
reply
#18

Drawings-Grim-Tribute-Edward-Goreys-Gashlycrumb-Tinies-Shawn-Coss

Shawn Coss
𝓣𝓲𝓬𝓬𝓲 𝓣𝓸𝓫𝔂
𝓣𝓲𝓬𝓬𝓲 𝓣𝓸𝓫𝔂
Community Member
1 year ago

Dang those are some big scissors

22
22points
reply
#19

Drawings-Grim-Tribute-Edward-Goreys-Gashlycrumb-Tinies-Shawn-Coss

Shawn Coss
Smart blobfish
Smart blobfish
Community Member
1 year ago

i never realized that this could happen when you teleport

15
15points
reply
#20

Drawings-Grim-Tribute-Edward-Goreys-Gashlycrumb-Tinies-Shawn-Coss

Shawn Coss
Tanner Wright
Tanner Wright
Community Member
1 year ago

Sweet God.

9
9points
reply
#21

Drawings-Grim-Tribute-Edward-Goreys-Gashlycrumb-Tinies-Shawn-Coss

Shawn Coss
d9ta1
d9ta1
Community Member
1 year ago

Forbidden music

6
6points
#22

Drawings-Grim-Tribute-Edward-Goreys-Gashlycrumb-Tinies-Shawn-Coss

Shawn Coss
Sheepeggs
Sheepeggs
Community Member
1 year ago

Welp, now I know not to vibrate

2
2points
#23

Drawings-Grim-Tribute-Edward-Goreys-Gashlycrumb-Tinies-Shawn-Coss

Shawn Coss
Theoretical Empiricist
Theoretical Empiricist
Community Member
1 year ago

Yeah, it's a pretty common problem. Always have someone else go over your math before playing with uranium.

9
9points
reply
#24

Drawings-Grim-Tribute-Edward-Goreys-Gashlycrumb-Tinies-Shawn-Coss

Shawn Coss
MiaOokami
MiaOokami
Community Member
1 year ago

WEEEEES? WEEEEEEES?

13
13points
reply
#25

Drawings-Grim-Tribute-Edward-Goreys-Gashlycrumb-Tinies-Shawn-Coss

Shawn Coss
Shelley DuVal
Shelley DuVal
Community Member
1 year ago

Easiest way to find out if you have bowel cancer...

5
5points
reply
#26

Drawings-Grim-Tribute-Edward-Goreys-Gashlycrumb-Tinies-Shawn-Coss

Shawn Coss
Verena
Verena
Community Member
1 year ago

Quoth the Raven "Nevermore."

17
17points
reply
