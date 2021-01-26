Growing up I've always been a fan of the macabre and darker aspects of art and literature. Edward Gorey's Gashlycrumb Tinies was that perfect blend of creepy content with a playful style that made it easy to absorb while looking at unfortunate accidents. I wanted to pay tribute to Edward Gorey and create my own ABC's of demise.

I also wanted to share this creation with my fans and released it through my clothing brand, Any Means Necessary, which has been an extension of my art through prints, books, and clothing and has allowed us to raise awareness on mental health through dark art through my 2016 and 2018 series, Inktober Illness.

