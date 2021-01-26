7Kviews
Inspired By Edward Gorey, I Created My Own Grim Version Of The Alphabet (26 Pics)
Growing up I've always been a fan of the macabre and darker aspects of art and literature. Edward Gorey's Gashlycrumb Tinies was that perfect blend of creepy content with a playful style that made it easy to absorb while looking at unfortunate accidents. I wanted to pay tribute to Edward Gorey and create my own ABC's of demise.
I also wanted to share this creation with my fans and released it through my clothing brand, Any Means Necessary, which has been an extension of my art through prints, books, and clothing and has allowed us to raise awareness on mental health through dark art through my 2016 and 2018 series, Inktober Illness.
You can grab the book here.
More info: amnclothing.com | Instagram | Facebook | shawncossart.com | twitter.com | youtube.com
Why isn't this used by kindergarten teachers? i just cant put my finger on it
look closely at the grenade hand u can see a small skull :>
i never realized that this could happen when you teleport
Yeah, it's a pretty common problem. Always have someone else go over your math before playing with uranium.
Gods how I love that gore. I'm messed up...
same
The art design was good.
Gorey was much better, more subtle and had a great deal more wit. This was a bad copy.
This is incredible! Love the artist's style and the whole interpretation.
