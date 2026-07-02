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Walking into a barbershop for a quick trim is one thing, but walking out looking like a completely different person is something else entirely. That is the kind of transformation Emiliano Familia, the barber behind Genes Barbershop in Nashville, Tennessee, seems to specialize in. Through sharp fades, carefully shaped beards, textured cuts, and clean detailing, Emiliano shows just how much the right haircut can change a person’s appearance.

Many of his clients arrive with long, overgrown, or unruly hair, and leave with a style that looks polished, modern, and perfectly suited to them. His work is not just about cutting hair shorter, but about finding a look that fits each client’s face, features, hair texture, and personal style. A fresh cut, a well-groomed beard, and a few precise finishing touches can make someone look younger, more confident, and completely refreshed. It is easy to see why these before-and-after makeovers have caught so much attention online.

Scroll down to see some of the most impressive transformations, and don’t forget to upvote the makeover that surprised you the most.

More info: Instagram | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Men's hair and beard before-and-after pic by Barber Emiliano Familia, showcasing a drastic transformation.

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    #2

    Men's hair and beard before and after, showcasing a drastic transformation by Barber Emiliano Familia.

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    #3

    Men’s hair before and after, highlighting a transformation from long, curly hair to a shorter, faded haircut with a clean finish.

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    #4

    A man's hair and beard before-and-after transformation, featuring long, straight hair and a beard changed to a modern, textured haircut and styled facial hair.

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    #5

    Men’s hair before and after, showcasing a dramatic change from long blonde hair to a spiky haircut by barber Emiliano Familia.

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    #6

    Men's hair and beard before-and-after pic by Barber Emiliano Familia, showing an impressive new look.

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    #7

    Men's hair and beard before-and-after pic by Barber Emiliano Familia, demonstrating a drastic style update.

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    #8

    A before-and-after image showing a man with messy hair and beard transformed into a sharp, faded haircut with a trimmed beard.

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    #9

    A before-and-after image showing a man with a full, shaggy beard and hair transformed into a stylish, faded haircut with a sculpted beard.

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    #10

    A men's hair and beard before-and-after pic, highlighting a transformation from long, curly hair and full beard to short, wavy hair and a styled goatee.

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    #11

    A men's hair and beard before-and-after, showcasing a transformation from full beard and unkempt hair to a clean haircut and trimmed beard.

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    #12

    A dramatic men's hair and beard before-and-after, featuring a curly-haired man with a neat fade and a well-groomed goatee.

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    #13

    Men's hair and beard before-and-after pic by Barber Emiliano Familia, illustrating a remarkable improvement.

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    #14

    A men's hair before-and-after photo, showing a dramatic transformation from shaggy to a sharp fade and textured top.

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    #15

    A before-and-after image showing a boy with curly hair transformed into a trendy haircut with a fade and longer back.

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    #16

    A before-and-after image showing a young boy with long, curly hair transformed into a neat, short haircut with faded sides.

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    #17

    Men’s hair and beard before and after, illustrating a remarkable change from a long ponytail and full beard to a clean haircut and trimmed beard.

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    #18

    Men’s hair and beard before and after, featuring a transformation from a full beard and curly hair to a sharp fade and sculpted beard.

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    #19

    A before-and-after image shows drastic men’s hair and beard transformation by barber Emiliano Familia.

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    #20

    Men’s hair before and after, showing a teen’s dramatic change from shaggy hair and glasses to a modern, textured cut.

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    #21

    Drastic men's hair transformation by Barber Emiliano Familia, showcasing a modern before-and-after style.

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    #22

    Before-and-after men's hair and beard transformation by Barber Emiliano Familia, featuring a clean shave.

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    #23

    Drastic men's hair and beard transformation by Barber Emiliano Familia, highlighting a new curly style.

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    #24

    Men's hair and beard before-and-after pic by Barber Emiliano Familia, highlighting a significant change.

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    #25

    A before-and-after image showing a barber cutting a man's hair, transforming it from a bowl cut into a modern, textured style with a fade.

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    #26

    Barber Emiliano Familia transforms a young man's hair, showing a drastic before-and-after men's haircut.

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