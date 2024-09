ADVERTISEMENT

Creating is a Joy! My name is Emily Tuckett, and I've always loved dragons.

It all started when I began bottling dragon figurines in glass jars. My husband teased me that I was sneaking away to "Pickle Dragons".

The work of another BoredPanda "Les Nadises" inspired me to make my own dragon creations but instead of books, I use secret compartment books.

Dragon Lovers everywhere will adore these beasties!

More info: tuckettteaching.com | Facebook

A Thunder Of Dragons!