Let us know in the comments if you've ever been done a dirty by someone you set out to assist. To balance things out, we've also added some info on why it does pay to help others. You'll find that between the images.

When someone asked , "What was your ‘F*** it, done helping others’ moment?" there was no shortage of answers. Netizens flocked to the comments to share their personal stories of being f-d over by the very people they had tried to help. From the despicable to the astonishing to the almost unbelievable, like someone lying about having cancer , these tales might have you questioning your faith in humanity.

Do good and good will come to you. We are taught to help others whenever and however we can. Random acts of kindness are part of being human. But what happens when we get burnt in the process? Do we continue to do good or do we throw in the towel? It largely depends on how much you can take, and how badly you got taken advantage of.

#1 One day I found a puppy, dirty, hungry, and just scared and lost. I gave him a good meal, and some love, and went to drop him off at the address on his collar.



The dude thanked me, then proceeded to beat the c**p out of the dog (telling me to mind my own business when I tried to get him to stop), carried him by his collar to a 5 ft short chain in a muddy patch with a crappy broken 3-wall "doghouse" where im guessing the dog spent 100% of it's time.



I called the cops, but they did nothing (the dog technically had shelter, which qualifies bc 3 walls and a roof, even if it was filled with holes and it gets 20° at night here.)





ps. I stole the dog 3 weeks later.

Many of us have been there. We're going through our own sh*t but someone reaches out and asks us for help. We agree. Because that's what good people do. ADVERTISEMENT It doesn't take long before we regret our decision. Maybe we were lied to, or the person did something unthinkable. We tell ourselves, "never again," but of course, we do help someone again. Because that's what good people do...

#2 Had a friend years ago who was a bit self centered & prone to stretching the truth, but he was a nice enough guy with a rough backstory and my friend group liked him, so I cut him a lot of slack.



I like to host and I have friends staying over pretty regularly -- back then, I usually had one or two people spending the night on any given day.



Anyhow, over the span of a couple of years this guy starts abusing that -- staying over for days or even weeks at a time, eating my food and drinking my liquor without contributing, that sort of thing ... While constantly talking about his grand plans and day dreams as if they'd already happened. A little sad, but also pretty annoying after a while.



Anyhow, I sit him down one day and let him know he's gotta head home, and that he's free to come over and hang out but I'm not comfortable with him staying over for the time being. He leaves, I think it went remarkably well and head out to work...



...and it turns out that he broke in while I was away at work and stole a bunch of my sister's things because "his birthday was coming up and neither of us even thought to get him a gift."



It takes a special person to rationalize how *burglarizing someone is really their fault*.



Anyway, all slack and sympathy went out the window immediately ... Called the cops and he's dead to me.

#3 When a "good" friend of mine that I worked under had cancer and wasn't able to pay some bills I loaned her $200 just to help. I was only 18 at the time and felt bad because she had kids, it was right around the holidays and was I just wanted to help however I could and be a good person in life. She promised to pay me back when she could.



Turns out she lied about having cancer, was stealing from the company I worked at, scammed my other co workers, and would come in after calling out of work for her chemo to make fraudulent returns while I was overseeing the store by myself because of her calling out.



Got that b***h fired and got promoted to her position after.

It might feel hard to trust anyone after being screwed over. But it is possible. Plus, there is scientific proof that helping others, and being kind, benefits us in more ways than we might realize. ADVERTISEMENT Studies show that being kind can reduce stress, improve your mood, self-esteem and happiness. That's according to Mark Rowland, the CEO of the U.K.-based Mental Health Foundation. Rowland defines kindness as choosing to do something that helps others or yourself, motivated by genuine warm feelings. "Kindness, or doing good, often means putting other people’s needs before our own," writes Rowland. "It could be by giving up our seat on a bus to someone who might need it more, or offering to make a cup of tea for someone at work."

#4 We were asleep one night with window open. We wake up bc there is a couple walking down the road arguing. The girl is closer than the guy. Next thing we know the girl is banging on door begging to come in. We call police. They get there and couple gone.



They tell us that’s a common ruse being used in area to get you to open door so they can rob you.

#5 I'm a teacher. A parent of a former student contacted me in an emergency situation, couldn't afford to pay bills, and needed help. She was super helpful to me in my first year teaching, so I asked friends and family to help out and raised her about $2,000. Never again. She has contacted me every few weeks since then, always with a new reason why she needs more money (and when I offer food and clothing resources, she refuses it). It has placed me in such an awkward situation and I regret ever trying to help her out in the first place.

Even if you're disappointed by those you've helped in the past, it still pays to be kind in the future. Many people don’t realise the impact a different perspective can have on their outlook on life, says Rowland. "There is some evidence that being aware of our own acts of kindness, as well as the things we are grateful for, can increase feelings of happiness, optimism and satisfaction," he explains. "Doing good may help you to have a more positive outlook about your own circumstances." ADVERTISEMENT

#6 I used to frequently stay late at work for clients who showed up to the veterinary clinic last-minute with a non-emergency problem and no appointment. Then three times in a row, three different people were told up front about the after hours fee, agreed to pay it instead of scheduling an appointment for the next day, and all of them called back the next day fussing that they shouldn’t have been charged extra for keeping us 30-60 minutes past our scheduled hours and that we were terrible and trying to scam them by charging for our time (even though we told them up front and they had another option). It was exhausting and demoralizing- we did more than we had to for them after already working a full day because a desire to help is why we’re all here in the first place, and they responded by saying our time was worth nothing and we suck. The entire staff said “f**k that.”



Now - unless it’s a literal life and death situation - if we can’t fit someone in before closing and they didn’t have an appointment it’s a firm no. I’m in this profession to help others and I still work late for real emergencies when they happen or if an appointment runs longer than expected, but I’m done sacrificing my personal time for entitled people who don’t actually need it.



Edited to clarify: The people did pay, but they were calling later to complain about it and demand a refund or say they were cancelling the transaction on their card. Instead of dealing with the headache anymore we stopped giving non-emergency walk-ins the option of being seen after hours. No animals were harmed and the staff (and their families) are all much happier.

#7 After working free of charge as a freelance graphics guy to build my portfolio up, and having a client basically make the most minor of adjustments, and constant revisions - four posters which should have taken me a day tops really....ended up taking 3 months. And when they wanted poster x4, I wanted money - ghosted.





Lesson. Learnt.

#8 This is more specific to the teeny-tiny town I used to live in. Used to believe I was valued by the community. Used to actually believe in that community spirit, that soul, if you will. I had seen it and participated in it.



When I left my marriage of almost 13 years, there had been about ten years of domestic violence. I well and truly thought the community would help me out if I needed it and reached out, as I had seen so many other times in the 15 years I had lived there. Nope, got quite the opposite. Nobody believed me. People who I thought were friends disappeared. People who I thought were friends played the, ‘It wasn’t really *that* bad was it?’ card. People that I thought I could trust to help keep me safe by not tell anyone where I was living went straight to my a****r with that info. Hardly anyone would even speak to me, even just to say hi, when I needed acknowledgement most.



F**k all of those f***s.

#9 I had a pickup truck, and anyone with a truck knows that means all of a sudden everyone and their cousin that is moving wants help.



I'm fine with that. I had ground rules, and I didn't stray from them. You pack the s**t, I just put it in the truck and move it to the new place. You tell me where the box goes, and once its down thats the end. Got a lot of pizza and beer, and cash back in the day.



But no no, thats not the direction of this story. I had an old acquaintance from school. We weren't close, in fact he was a bit of a bully, but he seemed chill enough almost 15 years later. He asked me if I still had a truck, and if I could tow his car someplace. I said sure, throw me a couple bucks and rent a trailer and I'm your guy. Have the rental arranged, and I'll show up with a hitch and we're off to the races. I told him here that I work midnight's, and I'm gonna be tired, so the faster its over the better for me.



Well, I showed up, and he didn't have the trailer. OK, fine. We go get the trailer, and head over to his place. We get the car in, its all dandy. I ask where we're going. We're going 2 hours away. OK, that sucks. Just gonna race the car at the drag strip 2 hours away, do a couple runs and we'll head back.



My phone died, and my truck didn't have a clock. F**k. Hes off racing his shitbox, and I can't find him anywhere. I finally manage to find him, had to be 4 hours later, and tell him its time to go. He says sure, just one more rip up the track. Fine. He disappears again, can't find him. I've got the truck running at this point, ready to tell him getting the trailer and the car back is his problem unless we leave right now.



I'm exhausted. I barely slept, and I'm cranky. I see him flashing a big huge wad of cash. I think, well, at least I'm gonna get paid a decent chunk for my efforts. We get the car loaded up, and head back the 2 hours to our city. Drop the car off, drop the trailer off, and drop him off. He says thanks, and gives me 10 bucks.



I'm astounded. I tell him "dude, this doesn't even cover gas. It was supposed to be a half hour, and it was pretty much all day." He goes "well, its all I've got on me, sorry man"



And that was the last time I ever hauled a car. F**k that guy, god just typing this out made me pissed off.

#10 Had a newish neighbor ask if he could borrow our lawn mower....sure. Well more or less every week he would come and get it out of our garage, use it to cut his grass, put it away without cleaning it or adding gas. In the fall we "mentioned" it was a good time to get deals on a new mower. He never talked to us again.

#11 My mother and her new husband had moved into a new place and invited all the "kids" over for Christmas.



In previous years we would buy a whole turkey dinner from somewhere so no one (me) had to cook, so imagine my surprise when my husband and I walk in, my mother walks out of the kitchen, hands me a spoon and says, "Good, you're finally here", and goes to sit down in the living room.



After a quick and awkward conversation, it was determined that my job was to make sure everything currently in progress (or not even started) got to the table on time, while everyone else socialized. Basically, I was the help and should have realized that, so any feelings I had about that were my fault. I was a good cook, and my mother taught me everything (not) so I owed her.



So I did, and not knowing the family dynamics, my new step siblings were very thankful and appreciative of all my efforts, which caused a meltdown from my mother about how we all should be thanking HER.



That was the first time I used a phrase that has come in handy for these situations, "I'm so sorry, it will never happen again."



And it never did. They weren't happy when they finally realized what that meant.

#12 When I had a truck during college. EVERYONE suddenly wanted me to help move them.



Most were cool and gave me money or ordered pizza (unprompted btw).



One time however some dude I barely knew needed some help. I show up, and **nothing** is packed in his apartment. He had a giant fish tank and lived on the 3rd floor with no elevator. It was a f*****g nightmare and I never got a dime nor food or even some beers. I never talked to him after that.

#13 We have helped out my sister n law a few times with money/bills. Never a lot, $50 here, $100 there. Usually for some bill to avoid services being cut off. I’m usually the more heartfelt one in my marriage, but I ended up being the one to put my foot down.



Went over to her apartment once. She had two big flat screen TVs, new couch, new fridge, kids on PlayStation or whatever console she got them. It was all Rent-a-Center stuff, but that was the end for me. I didn’t have any of those things myself, not to mention the incredibly bad financial decision those things were with the high interest rate. Part of me felt like I was taking food out of her kids mouths, but realized that no, her poor decisions was doing that.



Edit: Wow! Thanks for all the support (and awards)! The situation, on both sides, is way more complicated than I can put into just a couple paragraphs as you can imagine. I want to help others and still do, but it is hard to keep supporting those that refuse to make any attempts to help themselves. I mentioned below she has started to do things differently. We’ve since lent her money again and she has always paid us back when she said she would. She still has a long way to go and a lot of challenges ahead of her, but we love her and will support her efforts as best we can.

#14 The day I realized that no one wanted to help me in return.





Look it's not about doing something for someone to get something back and I will ALWAYS help whoever I can that needs it. But when the same people **consistently** ask for help or money or what have you, without actually wanting to help you when you need it, or just hang out or be friendly in general, it's a huge red flag.

#15 Me and my gf were leaving a McDonald’s and pulling up to the stoplight. There’s this homeless old man that we’ve seen around the area ever since we moved here and my gf decides, since we’ve never given anything to this guy and he’s always there, we should give him one of our mcdoubles.



He comes up to the car, says thank you! And walks back to his corner as the light turns green and just tosses it on the road right in front of where we’re driving..

#16 When I dropped my rates significantly to help a struggling family with child care.



Blended family needing to find childcare for thier emotionally damaged children who had been hospitalised by mums boyfried.



Both parents worked and my wages where payed through a charity scheme.



It was hell. They where utterly useless as people let alone parents.



They took the p**s and ended up basically doing nothing with the house or children and ended up owing me nearly 2K due to them comiting benefit fraud and pocketing what they should have been passing on to me.



The final straw was when the asked me to baby sit that night as they needed to 'go out on the lash, its been stressful' whilst telling me they couldn't afford food let allone pay me.



Never again will i fall for a sob story.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Was donating baby/toddler clothes to a mom in need through one of those Facebook donating pages. She didn't have a car, I did so I drove 30 minutes away to deliver the stuff all for free. Got in a bad accident less than 5 blocks from her house. So I texted her to see if she could come get what she was able to because my car was totaled. She wouldn't walk the 4 blocks then reported me to the group and got me kicked out for "not following through". I ended up with a fractured sternum, yeah F**k that s**t, never again.

#18 When I rushed to another state about 2,000 miles away to help my sister because of a medical issue, and for whatever reason she decided to have her neighbor help her instead, without letting me know. It was 3 months ago and she is fine but still has not contacted me. That was the end for me.

#19 I was 16, only had 10 euro with me. Homeless lady begging for money, I tell her I won't give her money, went to the local supermarket, bought 2 packs of milk, some bread, some cookies, a bottle of juice and some cooked chicken. Went and gave it to her, with all kindness. 1 hour later I pass by the same street, and everything is on the floor thrown away, not even eaten or open.

#20 Worked in Baton Rouge for a decade (1999-2009) and would regularly give the homeless I saw around town - generously if I can say that without being a d****e bag.



In 2008 I was on a run for work and a guy caught me near the Target on Siegen lane. He had **nothing** he was homeless and on top of it had been robbed an hour ago. No worries, empty my wallet for the man, we all need help. Coming out of the shopping complex I see him hiding in the bushes opening a pack of smokes on a laptop while on his iPhone.



Then a month later, saw a man I regularly donated to on Government street. I would catch him on weekends - but this weekend my drop-offs started early so I saw him as he arrived in downtown BR. I sat behind the TV station waiting for a pick-up, and this cat gets out of a new car, changes into dirty clothes and grabs his sign from the trunk and heads off to his corner.



I have given food and connected people with charities, but I have not given a penny to a "beggar" since then.

#21 I was 17 and still in school. The corridors were empty as my teacher sent me out to go do her a job. So I was just walking down the corridor when this girl carrying a bunch of books bumped into me and she dropped the books (like you see in a movie) so I apologise because I wasn’t really paying attention and I bend down and get the books for her and hand them to her expecting at least a small thanks. But no. Instead this chick had to say “I have a boyfriend so never ever purposely bump into me just so I can talk to you. You should’ve walked away.” As she begins to turn away I grab her shoulder which makes her turn around and I knock the books out of her hand and say “now that was on purpose” and I walked away whilst she was stood there speechless. Some of you may think that was messed up but I don’t really regret a single bit of it as she got was she deserved.

#22 Had a new manager come in to my former place of employment. Immediately this new manager starts firing people for b******t reasons and hiring people from her old job to replace them. The walls in that place talked, and few notice the janitor, so when I heard rumors of the next heads on the chopping block, one of which was mine, I decided to be nice and help out the other two. I considered them good friends, and it was the least I could do, right?



I warn one, and he takes it seriously and begins looking for another job, so when the pink slip arrived, he landed on his feet running.



The other promptly goes squealing to the manager in question, who uses that as an excuse to fire me, and THEN fires the person that had squealed. All three jobs were quickly filled by her old friends from her previous job.



I've refused to lift a finger to help a coworker out since. I've had advanced warnings of firing and disciplinary hearings and various other juicy gossip (People for some reason think I hear with my eyes and assume that they can talk in front of me and I won't notice. I'm going blind, people, not deaf.) but I've kept it all to myself. F**k 'em.

#23 I often donate to causes I feel strongly about and still do to this day, now typically it may not be a ton of money ($20/month as an example) but my rule is, if they contact you for more money you're likely going to have to discontinue.



One group called me and basically belittled the amount of money I was giving saying they really need people who are contributing $100/month or more, or large one time donations. I immediately told them to stop any further payments from autopay and to stop contacting me. It makes me reconsider charitable giving all together.

#24 Met a guy who had hit a rough patch. We had great chemistry and he made me laugh (ugh the bar was SO low). He gave me a sob story of why he was getting kicked out of his communal house and I offered to let him stay with me because I live alone and have my own place.



HUGE MISTAKE! He hadn't hit a rough patch, he was the rough patch. Barely paid for anything and would get wasted while I was at work and be a total a*s hole when I got home. Got fired from his job, ate all the food I'd buy and make excuses as to why he hadn't found another job yet. The absolute kicker was when I went home for my Nonna's funeral, he treated it like a mini vacation in my place. Invited friends over, played music so loud the cops got called and when he was supposed to pick me up from the airport, he was wasted at someone's house at 8 am. Never felt better than the day I kicked him out. No more financial and emotional abuse. Finally felt like my place was mine again.



I've learned an expensive lesson. Don't help people that won't help themselves. When nothing is their fault, there's a serious issue. Run fast and far.

#25 I was working at a fast food place when I was a student. I usually did overtime to help everyone clean up and close the restaurant until about 1am because we were so understaffed.



I guess people got used to me staying late because one night when I was supposed to finish at 11, I overheard some of my colleagues (the stereotypical mean girls) say how bad the clients had cluttered everything tonight and how it was going to be a mess to clean up. Then they say 'but hey, [me] is gonna stay late tonight again, let's leave it to her, she always does the cleaning anyways', followed by laughing and some b******g about me.



That night I clocked out at 11 after doing all of my tasks at the counter and left. The girls stared at me in shock and when I was outside I saw one of them standing in the middle of the restaurant with her hand on her forehead, looking at the mess she would have to clean before going home.



Weirdly, after that day, they started cleaning earlier without waiting for me to do everything!

#26 In freshman year of college, my friend of about two years got kicked out of his parents house. He said he needed somewhere to stay "for the night" till his parents cooled off.



I said you can stay a week if you want but more than that and you'll need to pay me rent (he made pretty good money, more than me even). I was kind of hoping to find someone to split the bills with anyway.



A week rolls by and he hasn't even looked for another place. His parents aren't letting him come back.



I ask him if he's going to stay, he says "if it's alright with you" I say sure, just pay me half the cost of the apt every month. He said he can't (I know d**n well he can). I say "well then you gotta go"



He asked if he could stay another week. I said no. He got pissed at me for that. I then got pissed at him for getting pissed at me. I gave you a place to stay and you are mad at me??? Totally ended the friendship.



Never let anyone into your place unless you have a signed contract.

#27 Alright, my time to shine.



Had a friend, call him Mark, who was going through a breakup and needed a place to stay for a couple weeks while he landed a new apartment. I just bought a place with enough room so sure, what the hell. Honestly just happy to see him getting out of the toxic relationship, so whatever I can do. The lease is running out for them, he just wants to spend the last weeks searching up a new spot instead of fighting. I sympathize, crash here.



Well... They worked it out, or "decided to keep trying." The lease is still running out though, so can they both stay here those two weeks while they search? They'll keep to my spare room, they say. Only bring the minimum of things they need, they say. Won't even know they're there, they say. Hoo boy! These are now red flag phrases for me forevermore.



Of course I'm also going to help them move. Mark works long hours and the girlfriend, "Laura", can't drive, so I'll head to their old place after work on moving day, help load up the truck and then drive it to storage - you know, all those non-essentials they won't be bringing to my place. Mark will get home by the time I'm back, movers will show up for the heaviest stuff, we'll get them into my place and it's a done deal. Holy s**t I was so naive.



I get there on time. Laura is just getting out of a long bath, because she really wanted to soak up the apartment on her last day there. Nothing is packed. She's puttering around in a robe, lazily and haphazardly tossing things into boxes at random. The clock is ticking on the movers, the truck rental, and the hours at the storage place. So what can I do but help get s**t into boxes? Laura directs me on generally where said s**t goes.



It's not until Mark gets home that I realize how badly this is going; remember all the stuff that's supposed to be going into storage and not my home? It's boxed up with the essentials, the stuff going to my home. So now 90% of their stuff has to come with and they'll sort it out into storage "ASAP." Just like "two weeks" this is a phrase that actually stands for "whenever."



Hours of moving later, I got them started getting things inside my place and left to meet an out of town friend -- had anything been done according to plan, we would have been done by that time anyway, and this was already an abuse of my generous nature, so I wasn't going to skip this social occasion. I found out later they were moving in until 3am.



Fast forward. My friend staying for 2 weeks has turned into my friend, his a*****e girlfriend, and their dog staying for 3 weeks... Then 4... With no apparent end in sight, because they're applying for certain kinds of housing and the approvals keep falling through. Fed up, I finally said as politely as possible, "here is your move out date. If you're not approved the week before this, figure out plan B because I need my house."



Well the week of reckoning finally arrives, and Laura tells me they're waiting on final approval (and that she could finally get in the last of the paperwork, now that I had brought her some envelopes from my office to send in the forms with...) and that it should be resolved in two more weeks.



Two. *More*. Weeks.



So I said "bummer, where you going to live for the week in between?"



She did not take this well. Pouted, waited to get Mark alone to tell him how offended she was, and instruct him to tell me to apologize to her... Which I laughed at and refused. She then started a text-based tirade against me for throwing them out, being a s****y friend, "sorry we needed help" woe is me, etc etc. This spun up into a full narcissist meltdown over a few hours and crossed more lines than I care to remember as she accused me of being every kind of s****y character you can name.



They moved out the next day and I changed the locks that night. Moved in with her dad for the interim, which it turns out was an option all along, just not as cushy for Laura's ego as squatting at mine.



Sometime in week 5 we all agreed that with this dragging on as long as it did, I needed some rent from them for the second month. Never saw a dime. When they broke up for good a couple months after, Mark had the balls to call me up, try to insist on a face-to-face meeting to "brainstorm places for him to stay." F**k no, Mark. You're hundreds of dollars and at least one apology in the hole already, and I can't trust you not to wedge into my house long-term anyway.



Last time I'll ever have roommates. Last time I'll ignore my gut feeling to be generous to a fault, too.

#28 I was pretty down on my luck. Quit my job and started touring in a band. Just getting started so money wasn't great.



One night a 50ish year old dude stops me at the entrance to the grocery store. I had enough for a cheap six pack, toilet paper, and cat food. He gives me a story about how he's stranded over night and just needed some food before he could get back on the road.



So I go in and figure out how to get the guy some dinner. Some chicken gingers, macaroni salad, and some dinner rolls. Skip my beer, get cat food, and TP.



Take the guy his food. Go to my van and start digging for change. If I can't get beer, I'll at least get a candy bar.



Go back in and the f****r is buying a 12 of Keystone. I raised hell at him. Just berated the guy out the door making sure everyone knew why.



F**k you man.

#29 I crashed my car covering a coworker’s shift. They needed help because they couldn’t find a sitter and I get guilted into covering all the time. That wasn’t the time.



My **** it moment was a month later, after I finally saved up enough for a new car, it was stolen outside of my work when I was covering a coworker’s shift. When I needed help or my shifts covered? “Oh sorry I’m busy I can’t.”.

#30 Mine was in college, I was the only one in the group with a car so everyone hit me up for rides. It would get a bit annoying since I was the only one also with a job. So sometimes I’d get asked if I could give them a ride to the airport or bus. One time a friend calls me up at like 12pm or so and asked if I can give her a ride to the bus terminal at like 1am. I was like uhhh sure. So on the way she tells me that she was going to stay the weekend but got annoyed with her sister so she was leaving to her hometown. She had asked her sister for a ride to the bus terminal even though her sister had been drinking at home. Her sister was drunk and she still took her. They made it halfway when she got pulled over and arrested for dui. Well my “friend” called a buddy to help her drive the car home and then she hit me up for a ride to the bus station. She told me all of this on the way there and all I could think of was so you asked your drunk sister for a ride when she was already home she got arrested and now you are leaving her here without even lifting a finger to take her out? Long story short I bailed out the sister. I told myself after that no one would’ve done that for me. They would’ve left me there so I stopped giving people rides and slowly but surely my number of friends decreased drastically.

#31 I once had to make an HTML website for a school project in highschool. Since I sucked with computers and our teacher didn't actually teach us anything I asked a friend who was good with computers to make the webpage for me. My friend did an awesome job so I thought I'd be a sport and help the rest of the class who were as clueless as I was, and share 'my project' with them so they can copy the structure and just change the topic and pictures or whatever... only to find out a week later that one guy submitted the exact thing I shared without changing anything, and say I was the one that copied him. I was called into a very serious meeting about stealing his project, I told the teachers to ask the rest of the class about who the webpage really belongs to and they backed me up, but I never helped anyone else all throughout highschool.

#32 When someone just spat some gum on my hand when I tried to help them up, and to this day screw them.

#33 Not me but my parents.



My cousin moved in with us for two years when I was a kid, she's 18 years older than me. She ended up being a d**g a****t that smoked in the house, stole money, couldn't hold down a job, and mercilessly picked on my sister and I until the day she got kicked out.



That was almost 30 years ago. To this day my parents refuse to let anyone move in because they "just need a place to stay until they're back on their feet.".

#34 I was in school. Noone was paying attention to what i was saying. I just did my work silently, turned it in, and watched as the rest of my table group went up in flames.

#35 Last 2 times I've helped push someone out of mud/snow in the winter they've slammed the gas pedal down, coated me in mud, and as soon as they were free of the mud just kept driving without so much as a thank you.



I've stopped helping people stuck in the mud/snow.



edit: Since people keep saying how it could be ok here is my examples



In my particular situations we're talking about being stuck in like 2" of snow/muck on the shoulder in an empty area. Both times the road was clear 10' from where they managed to get a wheel stuck (this was a spot people would get stuck turning around)



So really no excuse other than they were d***s. I can understand the side of a busy highway or something like that. Mine was definitely not that case though.

#36 I was walking to a concert in downtown Chicago in late November. This happened on North Dearborn right in the loop, if you've never been to Chicago its one of the nicer parts of downtown. It was a cold night, so I was walking with both hands in my pockets and a cig in my mouth. I was approached by a younger dude, who didn't appear to be homeless immediately as he was dressed semi decently and didn't reek or anything. He asked me if he could b*m a cig, I was in a good mood going to the concert so I said sure and gave him one, along with my lighter. He handed me my lighter back and I expected he would keep walking on, but he matched pace with me and asked how I was doing. I told him fine and asked how he was doing, he said he's just trying to make it out here. I thought "here we go", he asked me for money because he said he hadn't eaten all day.



Now I had about 200 in cash on me, mostly in 20s, I had maybe a couple smaller bills so its not like I couldn't give him money. But I didn't want to pull out a wad of any size in front of a guy I don't know on the street, and people can judge me or whatever but I'm not in the habit of giving money to homeless people but I always try to treat them with respect and dignity. I politely told him "sorry man I don't have any cash."



He got kind of angry at that point, and launched into a guilt trippy tirade for the next half block or so about how nobody has any compassion anymore and sometimes people just need a little help. I didn't say anything in response. Truth be told I started to feel kind of bad for him, what he said is pretty true a lot of people aren't willing to help other people and sometimes people really just are down on their luck. I was second guessing my decision to turn him down until we reached the next intersection, I was going straight and he cut to the right. I had to stop for the crosswalk, and I watched him get not five steps away from me before he took the cigarette I gave him (that he'd barely sucked on because he was too busy yelling at me) out of his mouth and threw it on the ground. He then proceeded to walk right up to another dude and start talking to him.



Maybe I didn't "help" him much per se, but if he was as down on his luck as he wanted me to believe he would've been burning the filter on that thing before giving it up. I instantly felt vindicated.

#37 Im a nice person, I look after people... colleague is sick? I go out and buy cough medicine or paracetamol for them. Got no food? Ill get you a takeaway. I never expected anything in return but one day I was asked for money. I did... not alot... it was like £20... and they eventually gave it back... then they asked again... and again... never wanted food...or a train ticket... just money...



Then the last time I lent them money he walked straight into a betting shop and put money on a football game... that was it. . He asked me for more money some time later and I said no. Guy literally throws a tantrum "Id always help you out! I give it back! I thought we were mates!"



I dont fund gambling addictions. And havent given him or anyone else help again, just looking after me now.

#38 I had a live-on site summer job where I became good friends with this hippie couple in their later 20s. When the job & summer ended, I had go back to college and move into my new apartment with two roommates; arranged at the end of last semester. The couple needed a place to stay and I let them crash for a couple days. Two months later I was the a*****e that had pissed off my roommates and had to toss the hippies. Too bad, we were really good friends and the overstaying their welcome had really spoiled it.

#39 I wouldn't say I'm done helping others, but I changed the way that I do it.



A homeless man asked me if I would buy him something from the store. I did it. Then he tried to trick me into buying more. His scamming strategy was pretty clever and I can see how people fall for it, but I caught on (thankfully).



Now I focus on broad community initiatives and, if I do give someone something, it's only in situations where I know I am 100% safe and can leave immediately.

#40 I stood by my best friend when she cried to me about her husband cheating. And he definitely was cheating. They stayed married and said they work through it. Six months later she was f*****g my husband behind my back.

#41 My youngest sister used to steal my stuff all the time growing up. Once in high school I thought I lost my iPod, turns out she had been hiding it around the house for 6 months. She would steal my money, clothes, laptop, toiletries. Later she would steal my things and sell them for d**g money. She once tied our elderly family dog to a post overnight in near freezing weather because she wanted to get high but couldn't be bothered to walk 4 blocks back home to drop off our dog. Less than 3 months later we had to put our dog down because of health issues from that night.



The last straw was my first break, first year of university. I brought a pair of sweatpants branded with my school's logo in my suitcase, but couldn't find them the morning after my arrival.



Later that day I get in the car and that little b***h is wearing my f*****g sweatpants and tried telling my parents we happened to have the same pair. My university is pretty small and over 2000 miles from my parents home, so everyone immediately knew she was lying.



I know it's a small thing to be the last straw, but after that day she was dead to me. I would be cordial the few times I saw her after that, but I never try to contact her and have made it clear that I don't love her anymore because I know she doesn't give two s***s about anyone else in our family.



We haven't spoken in 3 years and I could not be more grateful for it.

#42 I posted a futon on marketplace and the first person that hit me up gave me a sob story about needing something for their kid to sleep on.



I was only asking $20 for it but they asked if they could get it for free. My wife and I agreed to give it away, so I took it to our meeting spot at Home Depot.



2 days later this guy had the futon posted in marketplace asking $50.

My wife and I Facebook stalked him and his wife and everytime they posted it, we would hijack the listing letting everyone know the story of how they got the futon.



I don't give s**t away anymore, no matter the story they give me.

#43 Cleaning a room that has had a covid positive teacher in it, only for a teacher to walk in MID CLEAN touch a bunch of stuff all while admitting they know they shouldn't be in the room. I've lost a bunch of faith in humanity today with similar instances that have happened over the past 2 days.

#44 A friend bought a car and I thought I’d be nice and help her out by fixing it for a lower rate than any of the local shops. Next thing I knew she was trying to get me to rebuild the car. I was done at that point.

#45 Once dated this girl who was down and out in her life. She had just lost her job, she had no money, etc.



I started dating her and fell in love with her. She definitely had baggage but that didn't matter, she was beautiful to me and everything I ever wanted. I vowed to help her get back on her feet. I moved her in with me and helped her look for work. Eventually, she got a job at at a place that was a 5 minute walk from home, and I felt like everything was working out. About 6 months later, I catch her with one of her co-workers in his car...



Never date a fixer-upper, folks.

#46 B*m: I’m hungry, have any money



Me: no, but I’ll buy you a burger at that McDonald’s, what do you want?



B*m: F**k you, you don’t think I’m good enough to pay for my own food. Give me money



Me: uh.....I don’t carry cash



B*m: I’m going to light you on fire, f**k you.

#47 I was an intern at a radio station in '01. Helped one of the morning show DJs with a bar night at the Mall of America one Saturday night. She was notoriously hated by everyone at the station, but seemed appreciative of my help and we got along that night. As we were cleaning up after close (1am or so) she asked me if I would walk her back to her car for safety; I declined, as I had parked in the opposite parking ramp and had to carry all of the equipment in one trip. She pushed and pressured and confided that she was nervous walking back to her car this late, and after she offered to drive me and the equipment back to the van I agreed. We walked out to her car and continued talking like friends, but as she got to her front door her entire demeanor changed. "I actually don't know you that well, and I don't feel safe driving someone I don't know in my car." And she got in her car and left without a "thank you" or goodbye. MOA had closed, so I had to carry the equipment down that ramp, around the Mall, and back up the other ramp to the station's van. Didn't do s**t for her at any other events again (though she was fired a few months after my internship ended.).

#48 The moment when I was in the age range of 10-14 years old and witnessed first hand how many acquaintances of my parents would take advantage of their warm hospitality and generosity. It made me sick to my stomach when they wouldn't return the favor, not even once despite the fact that my parents have assisted these people in many situations before.



From that moment onward, I realized nobody should stand on ceremony. Give and take has lost its meaning, unfortunately.

#49 When COVID started, a friend had just had a baby. I didn't want to risk getting out and about (I still don't) so I sent groceries by way of Instacart to her home.





She never said thank you, only got mad that I didn't (nor have I) offered to babysit for her during the pandemic. We don't talk much anymore.

#50 I used to be the “organiser” of my friendship group. It was often like herding cats.



One day we went to a convention, for which I had made all the arrangements and distributed all the info. We split to go to two different panels, me on my own to one and everyone else to another. We arranged a time and a place to meet afterwards. When the panel ended, I went to the meeting spot and waited. And waited. And waited. Over 45 minutes. No one responded to calls or texts. Finally, one of the group rocked up, a full hour after we’d agreed. Turns out that they’d decided to stay on and watch the next panel, and it hadn’t even occurred to them to let me know.



To say I verbally ripped them up one side and down the other was an understatement. I was furious. I never arranged another outing again. Now when I go somewhere, I tell the ones I’m still friends with “Show up or don’t.”.

#51 This homeless guy in LA was asking me for money to buy food, so I took him down to a subway and paid for his meal. It was like his first time there so he had trouble ordering. He added some other stuff on like 3 bags of chips which was annoying but I paid for them anyway. No thank you or anything, he took his food and quickly left.



Found him later trying to sell the food for beer at a supermarket down the street.



This wasn't a single occurrence, there were many situations like this. Worst was a women standing outside a supermarket asking for money for her starving baby. I offered to buy baby food for her inside the market and she declined. On closer inspection, it was a fake baby and this hispanic dude she was with was sitting in his car nearby watching these interactions.



Screw LA and the homeless population there.

#52 Not as serious as other answers. Mom yelling at me for not helping. I did all the dishes, made dinner, vaccumed the house, and cleaned the bathrooms all in one day so I didn't have to do it later that week.

#53 This year. Everyone is so f*****g selfish, i'm done helping people. Only helping animals from now on.

#54 Happened 6 years ago. I was in 4th grade and I volunteered for the past few months to sweep the classroom while everyone was getting in line to head out for the day. Everything was good until this one day when I was sweeping, someone knocked my book bag off my chair and the other kids just went around it / stepped over it. Like god I’m cleaning for you guys and you guys just treat my belongings like it’s trash. So after that day I literally stooped volunteering and the teacher made other people do it.

#55 After being almost everybody's therapist and ending up depressed and alone.

#56 Yesterday when several grown-a*s men yelled at me at work for asking them to wear a mask (I work in a gas station and we FINALLY put a mask mandate into effect yesterday). I'm female and I was by myself. I'm 1000% sure that had one of my male co-workers told them to mask up, they would have immediately complied.



Dudes, we're just trying to save lives here.

#57 I'm an ER doctor working during these COVID times - nothing gives me this feeling more than when I come home at midnight after failing to prevent another COVID death and watching all the unmasked drunk people at a bar next to my apartment. Just a couple days ago, one of these drunks ended up pounding on my door at 3 AM unmasked, claiming that this was his apartment.



But I push this feeling down and go back to work anyway.



Edit: Thanks everyone for the words of encouragement. Stay safe out there and we'll keep up the fight.

#58 Roommate's friend from college came crying with the "I have nowhere to go/just need to get on my feet" sob story. I was very hesitant to let him stay in our house but my roommate insisted it would be fine. The guy was the laziest, whiniest, useless f*****g b*m I have ever met. Constantly complained about the way we did things (in the house he was living rent free in), did nothing but smoke pot, drink vodka, and watch Youtube on his phone all day, and never contributed so much as a dime to the house. It's pretty obvious the guy's life consisted of freeloading until he got kicked out and then starting the sob story all over again.



Roommate and I gave him the boot and he had an epic temper tantrum and threatened to k**l us, so I called the cops and told him I was filing a restraining order and he better get the f**k out of here. He left in his s****y beater truck and we never saw him again. Any time I've heard "I just need somewhere to get on my feet," I'm extremely hesitant and this loser did nothing to dissuade that.

#59 I volunteered one summer at the local boys and girls club, they were always understaffed and my girlfriend worked late so I would help out a few hours each night. I would get asked all the time which kid was mine (I don’t have kids) to which the reaction was always suspicion why a man without kids was helping out if I wasn’t a creep. And at the end of each day they would ask if I had court mandated community service papers they needed to sign off before I left. Takes the altruism out of volunteering.

#60 There was a guy in Brooklyn (maybe he still does this, but I don’t live there anymore) who would try to hustle people by claiming he’d locked his keys and wallet in his truck, along with his daughter’s diaper bag, which had her special formula—could you help him out to buy some?



First time I ran into him, I happened to be less than a block from a pharmacy; I told him sure, I’d go in and get it, what kind? He said they didn’t have the right kind at that particular store. I told him I’d walk with him up the avenue, there was another pharmacy less than 10 blocks away. He walked for like 3 blocks as I tried to make small talk, before he said, aw man, I feel bad making you walk all the way there—you don’t have to come, could you just give me the money? I made up a lie that I was a country boy who’d just moved to the city, I don’t carry cash in case I get robbed on the mean city streets. He apparently gave up when he couldn’t think of another lie to keep this going, so in about another block he said, oh, I just remembered, that other pharmacy doesn’t have the kind she needs either. I offered to walk to a different pharmacy, but he declined, thanked me, & walked off.



About a year later he walked up to me in the same neighborhood, and I immediately recognized him. He started into his spiel, and I said, oh, right, she’s still on formula? Special kind, right? Locked in your truck again? You know, if you’re going to try to hit the same neighborhood more than once, you really should get better at remembering faces. He looked scared, and just walked away quickly.

#61 I was falsely accused of sexual a*****t and many people I considered my friends just abandoned me and threw me to the crows despite being no evidence.

#62 When i was 17 i got my driver's license and suddenly everyone needed a ride. No one ever wanted to offer to pitch in or anything. Then one day i got volunteered without even asking me and i was like f this and the next vehicle i got was a tiny truck with barely any room. No one asked for more rides.

#63 I am a giver by nature and I had a good friend during college days. He was not able to get an internship even after sitting for 10 15 companies. Whenever he was rejected, I offered him kind advice and fed him. This is hostel I'm talking about, I didn't have that much spare money to begin with. But I always made sure he felt positive. I gave him a treat when I got an internship.

But the day he finally succeeded, I playfully asked him, "where's the party dude!?" He said and I quote," Why the f**k will I give you a party?" And took some other friends of his out for drinks.

Might sound like a cheap shot this story but I was hurt. I had no spare cash left but I made sure he was well fed and motivated. I said the same exact line, "F*** this s**t, I don't deserve it.".

#64 A girlfriend I had, threatened s*****e over and over again, over the smallest things and eventually I realized I would actually be relieved if she finally did, so I left her and never looked back.

#65 A homeless person came looking for food, old clothes, anything to spare, he was desperate. I went and made sandwiches, cut a slice of cake, packed some fruit, and raided my husband's cupboard for the older of his wearable clothes. All this was gratefully received, and I felt good about helping someone in need. Until later, when I found the clothing ditched in our bin, and all the food except the cake tossed into a hedge. I still help needy people, but not those that ask for it.

#66 I used to babysit a newborn for our friends. It started out as me watching her so the dad could do side jobs to supplement their income. I didn't expect payment for it. I was doing it to help them out. Well, he started dropping the baby off so he could go play disc golf with his friends. He would also show up to drop her off first thing in the morning without even letting me know ahead of time. He would just be there and bright and early and be like, "You can watch her today, right?" He totally took advantage of the fact that I was a stay at home mom, and was watching his kid for free. (But he would say stuff when he was dropping her off, like how he wished he could afford to send her to a proper daycare that would teach her things... Like I didn't do enough for his precious NEWBORN spawn. ) It was frustrating, to say the least. As these things do, it came to a head. I saw on Facebook that he had gotten a full time job. So I was expecting to hear from him about watching her full time. The day goes on, and I hear nothing. So I figure maybe he's made other arrangements. I make plans for the following day because it looks like I'm not going to be watching the baby. Around 9pm that night he texts me to ask if I can watch her the following morning and I tell him no. He blew up and threw a huge fit. "You knew I had work... Blah, blah, blah." So, I was supposed to put my life on hold because he posted on Facebook that he got a job? It was just amazingly inconsiderate how he expected me to be his on call nanny and he wasn't even compensating or offering to compensate me for my time. It all worked out in the end, though. After that situation blew up, I decided it was time to go back to school and start a career for myself and I have happily been in that career for over 8 years now.

#67 Ok this is gonna be a venting session for me:



When I was in high school, I had this friend. We’ll call her Sunny. Sunny was being relentlessly pursued by this boy who we’ll call Michael. If I went into detail about all the terrible and manipulative things Michael did to Sunny, we’d be here for days, but my frustration came in when I tried to help Sunny. I couldn’t stand to see her getting treated this terribly. So I sacrificed study hall after study hall to help her and comfort her. So did her other friends. And then she admitted she had an intense crush on him despite how much of an a*****e he was (and I really mean it when I say he was a cold hearted manipulative a*****e). But we didn’t give up. We kept telling her to stay away from him, but she just wouldn’t listen. It got to a point where one day she would be on his lap on a couch, but literally the very next day she’d hate him with a passion. All we ever talked about during lunch was Michael. Eventually I realized. She didn’t care about my help. All those study halls, lunches, and tender talks meant nothing to her because she didn’t value anything I was saying. I decided to completely ditch her, and whenever another friend starts talking about relationships, I give a disclaimer and set boundaries for how much I’m willing to help.



Lesson learned: If people don’t value your help, don’t give it. And make sure to set boundaries on your help so you know when to stop.

#68 I will always help people no matter what but I remember this one time I saw this guy broken down in his car on the side of a busy road. Turns out I knew him. I pulled up and he says that his tyre's flat and doesn't know what to do. I said I'll help. In his mind that was a cue to just stand on one side and watch me whilst he talked on his phone with his wife. Didn't lift a finger, not even to get the tyre out of the boot. After we were done he just said a perfunctory thank you and went.



Weeks later I saw the same guy at the supermarket and upon seeing me came over. I thought it was to thank me. Nope. The b*****d wanted some donations for a charity he had got involved in. F**k off I said to him (in my mind).

#69 As a teacher, being stuck between virtual and in class...f**k it I’m done. The kids either do the work or they don’t. I’m done hunting you down, asking you to turn on your video, emailing your parents. F**k it. Done. You are either wanting to better yourself or not. I will be here either way. F**k it. I’m so done.

#70 I work at a grocery store. We get a lot problematic customers, but I can think of one in particular that made me decide, “eh, f**k you. I’m not helping”.



We had just installed self check out in the middle of the pandemic, smart move. Our store is not tiny, but very compact. We set up a line for when people are ready to check out. We have a person on that line directing customers to SCO (self check out) or to whichever register is ready.



On that day, one of my supervisors was doing the line, and I was attending SCO. One dude comes over with his chin diaper and is having trouble. He’s a regular; a rude one. He calls me over to help with some produce. I tell him to pull his mask up. He looks at me oddly. I think maybe he couldn’t hear me, so I speak up louder. He then yells at me to stop bothering him. So I comply. I don’t help him.



I later found out from that supervisor that the rude customer had called him a weirdo for asking to put his mask on properly. So, supervisor sent him to SCO to deal with the employee who is best at handling rude customers: me. Supervisor knew I wouldn’t take his s**t, and I didn’t. Dan, if you’re reading this, that was one of the most rewarding interactions with a d**k head I have had at the store.

#71 I have a truck. A “friend” of mine called me frantically asking to help them move and how no one would help them and they didn’t want to be stuck in X town. So I go, and I help them move and do the heavy lifting. Then they text me the next day to get tested for covid because they just tested positive.



Luckily I didn’t catch it, but I was pissed.



Edit: I forgot to mention that they never even paid for my diesel for the driving. They kept saying they would until eventually I just stopped talking to them.

#72 Both happened one right after the other. First, I have a friend in the UK who has another friend who's relative was seriously ill. The sick person had always wanted to visit NY, but due to her treatments, wouldn't be likely to do so. He asked if I could go around the city and pick up souvenirs, take some pictures, etc. and send them to him, so he could pass it along to her to lift her spirits. Well, I did. I went around in the evenings for the next two weeks and bought souvenirs, got a Playbill from a Broadway show, got subway maps, took pictures and printed them, the whole nine, and then mailed it to the UK from NY, all out of my own pocket. It was over $100 all together. Never got reimbursed by either of them, despite repeated assurances that the money would come.



Second, got asked by an acquaintance of a friend about advice for photography and art shows and how to approach submissions, etc. I've been in the arts for many years, so I wrote him a nice introductory email with some good initial resources, tips on submitting and shipping artwork, etc. Never even a thank you email back. When I wrote to ask if he received my first email, he wrote back with a quick, "oh yeah, thanks" and then asked me to do a review and critique of his new photos. Yeah, nah.



So, yeah. Unless you're family, or very close friends of mine, I'm not going out of my way anymore.

#73 I spent most of the 1st lockdown in the uk trying to help a friend get out of a toxic relationship, toward the end of it she just wasnt listening she ways in that point saying "Oh he loves me" and "Hes kind" then she started saying that me n my friends were tying to "Manipulate" her, this pissed me off and snapped something inside me. Now, im not an angry person, p**s me off and ill tell you how things are and im not afraid to tells omeone what i think, so i unloaded EVERYTHING i had to say, Like i put her through the f*****g meat grinder with s**t i had to say mainly about her having nothing that i would want or need to manipulate her for. I also found out yesterday that he cheated on her which made me laugh a little, i think we are friends again since she told me herself and apologised.

#74 During an election on a hot caribbean island decided with friends to bring a cooler full of iced water to those in line.



When we rolled up everyone berated us for not bringing food as well and basically called us c***s. Couldn't believe it. Never again.

#75 I work in a hospital and l pride myself on going above and beyond for patients. Doesn't matter whether it's my job or not, I'm happy to get cups of tea for patients, help them get repositioned etc.



One time we were in the middle of a resus attempt and the patient in the bed opposite was calling to us to ask for some more apple juice. He kept shouting and getting more agitated so I went over and quickly explained we were not ignoring him, we were dealing with a very unwell patient and none of us could leave to go and get him juice. We needed to prioritise who was most in need. He replied that he knew what was going on, didn't care and told me we should just let the other patient die! I said I'd bear that in mind and per his wishes if he ever had a cardiac arrest I'd make sure other patients got their drinks and snacks before we tried to restart his heart.

#76 My wife and I, for our first Christmas together, Adopted a family in need for Christmas gifts. We were so excited to shop for the kids and deliver. We got to the house the week before Christmas and met the mother at her door. She unenthusiastically told us to set the gifts next to her tree which had already been loaded with other gifts, and we left with barely a "thank you".







I can't confirm, but I am pretty sure this family made it a habit to sign up with multiple family adoption organizations just to collect as many gifts as they can.

#77 I was walking home on way back from the bank the day before Thanksgiving. I passed a homeless man with a sign saying something along the lines of "Hungry, anything helps". I walked over to him and asked if he was hungry. He said yes, and I offered to take him to the subway up the road. He declined, instead asking for money. I told him I don't carry cash anymore, but I would gladly buy him a footlong meal. He scoffed and ignored me.



Okay.



I continued along my route home and encountered another homeless person, with a sign along the same lines. I asked her if she wanted food. She declined, once again asking for money instead. I told her as well that I don't carry cash, but I would be happy to take her inside the Burger King she was posted outside of and by her whatever she wanted.



This woman actually had the audacity to ask me to go to an ATM and withdraw money to give to her. I politely told her that I wasn't going to do that, and she became visibly upset, to which I just walked away.



I'm not going to stop helping when and where I can, but it really put a damper on my optimism.

#78 When I got fired for giving a sandwich and some free gas to a lady who said she was broke and had to get home to her kids. I worked at a marina. Its a 20min drive from the lake to nearest town. I give her the food and gas to calm her down. About an hour later, she's s*******d getting off a boat. She played me for food and gas. And then she told my boss about how nice I was to give her free s**t. Then he fired me. F**k people. Particularly Americans. We're all scum.

#79 I work in social services, in my 4th year now, I think I might've *just* had one of those "nah, life's too short" moments.

#80 I am currently in my third year of engineering. As I have OCD my files and assignments are usually done long before deadlines, and I wasn't stingy in helping my batchmates for the previous 4 semesters. As there is no plagiarism check, they easily copied and even the people who were from different branches, with similar subjects reached out. This semester, as it all turned online, the number of mass bunks increased exponentially. So I suggested, in one class, that we shouldn't bunk as we have to keep our cameras off, so we just join, and let it be. So as to not lose attendance. 3-4 people, who I wasn't friends with, get still slid into my dms dor assignments and files, teamed up on me, and I ended up leaving the class whatsapp group in rage. Just a week later to that, 2 of the four people who teamed up, asked me for work and I left them on read. Other people who were also in that group, texted me for work, I said straight no. If you can't side with me during a fight, and only come for your benefit, which is optional for me to give, I'd chose not to. Since that day, I have been texted almost by 10-15 classmates before deadline, but I'm done being used now.

