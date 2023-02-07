Dolls For Warm Hugs (13 Pics)

Hi, it's me, Anna, and I create cute dolls.

Someone might think that it's not serious work. However, when I sew dolls, paint their chubby cheeks, and put their outfits on them I feel such a warmth in my heart.

My custom dolls go to their new home in many different countries and I hope they inspire their new little owners for many interesting plays.⠀

Welcome to my little doll world and let's play with the dolls together!